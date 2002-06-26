Handbook on Firesetting in Children and Youth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124177611, 9780080532783

Handbook on Firesetting in Children and Youth

1st Edition

Editors: David Kolko
eBook ISBN: 9780080532783
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124177611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2002
Page Count: 420
Description

This text reference provides state-of-the-art information on juvenile firesetters and reviews the current research on youthful firesetters and arsonists. The work illustrates methods of fire scene investigation and assessment relating to child-parent and family factors. This information is then used to prescribe interventions with the individual along with community-wide programs. The work also provides current information on fire safety education and curricula, with explicit training materials. Finally, the book addresses the need for residential treatment centers and training schools on methods for handling firesetting youth and maintaining a fire safe environment.

Key Features

  • Presents a multidisciplinary approach
  • Describes and illusrates current tools and techniques
  • Includes materials encouraging both fire safety and mental health intervention
  • Contributors are nationally known experts in their field
  • Covers a full range of topics - content has both depth and breadth

Readership

Psychologists, social workers, counselors, psychiatrists as well as:

  1. Juvenile justice and court/legal professionals--police, lawyers, judges, court administrators, probation officers--tie in with criminology program.
  2. Fire Service--fire chiefs, firefighters, fire educators, arson investigators
  3. Schools--Counselors, administrators, school psychologists
  4. Industry & Policy makers--insurance fire professionals, program developers, legislators, administrators of fire safety programs
  5. Hospital & Residential Programs--burn programs, hospitals, residential treatment centers, treatment programs for disturbed youth.

Table of Contents

Contributors. Foreword. Preface. Acknowledgments.

V.A. Hardesty and W.F. Gayton, The Problem of Children and Fire: An Historical Perspective.

I. Pinsonneault, Developmental Perspectives on Children and Fire.

D.J. Kolko, Research Studies on the Problem.

J.S. Okulitch and I. Pinsonneault, The Interdisciplinary Approach to Juvenile Firesetting: A Dialogue.

R.A. Corry, Fundamentals of Fire Investigation.

P. Zipper, Talking the Talk: Tips and Techniques for Interviewing Juveniles.

J. DiMillo, Screening and Triage Tools.

D.K. Wilcox and D.J. Kolko, Assessing Recent Firesetting Behavior and Taking a Firesetting History.

D.J. Kolko, L. Nishi-Strattner, D.K. Wilcox, and T. Kopet, Clinical Assessment of Juvenile Firesetters and Their Families: Tools and Tips.

I.L. Pinsonneault, Fire Safety Education and Skills Training.

I.L. Pinsonneault, J.P. Richardson, Jr., and J. Pinsonneault, Three Models of Educational Interventions for Child and Adolescent Firesetters.

J. Doherty, Parent and Community Fire Education: Integrating Awareness in Public Education Programs.

D.J. Kolko, Child, Parent, and Family Treatment: Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions.

G. DeSalvatore, Residential Treatment of Latency-Aged Youth with Firesetting Behavior.

J.P. Richardson, Jr., Secure Residential Treatment for Adolescent Firesetters.

E.J. Elliott, Juvenile Justice Diversion and Intervention.

D.J. Kolko, I. Pinsonneault, and J.S. Okulitch, Further Considerations and Future Directions.

About the Editor

David Kolko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; and Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

