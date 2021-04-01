Handbook on Decision Support Systems for Neurological Disorders
1st Edition
Handbook of Decision Support Systems for Neurological Disorders provides readers with complete coverage of advanced computer aided diagnosis systems for neurological disorders. Computer-aided decision support systems for different medical imaging modalities are available. This is the first book concentrating only on the decision support systems for neurological disorders. Due to the increase in the prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer, Parkinson’s, Dementia, this book will have significant importance in the medical field. Medical practitioners are finding it difficult to accurately assess/diagnose the neural problems of human beings, and need the support of engineering approaches for solving this problem. The topics of this book include two parts: (a) various recent computational approaches and (b) different types of neurological disorders. The computational approaches cover topics such as deep convolution neural networks, Generative Adversarial Networks, Auto encoders, Recurrent neural networks, and modified/hybrid artificial neural networks. The neurological disorders include Alzheimers, Parkinson’s Disease, dementia, brain tumors, cerebral palsy, degenerative neural disorders, and more.
- Includes applications of Computer Intelligence and Decision Support Systems to the diagnosis and analysis of a variety of neurological disorders
- Includes in-depth technical coverage of computer-aided systems for tumor image classification, Alzheimer’s disease detection, dementia detection using deep belief neural networks, and morphological approaches for stroke detection
- Covers disease diagnosis for cerebral palsy using auto-encoder approaches, contrast enhancement for performance enhanced diagnosis systems, autism detection using fuzzy logic systems, and autism detection using generative adversarial networks
- Written by engineers to help engineers, computer scientists, researchers, and clinicians understand the technology and applications of Decision Support Systems for neurological disorders
Biomedical Engineers and researchers in neural engineering, biomedical engineering, computer science, and mathematics. Clinicians and researchers in neuroscience
- Computer aided systems for brain tumor image classification
2. Deep learning-based disease detection in Alzheimer patients
3. Dementia detection in elderly patients using deep belief neural networks
4. Segmentation of stroke region in CT brain images using morphological approaches
5. Virtual reality approaches for neuro-rehabilitation applications
6. Cerebral palsy diagnosis in MR images using auto encoder approaches
7. Contrast enhancement in fMRI,PET images for performance enhanced diagnosis systems
8. Autism detection school-going children using fuzzy logic systems
9. Detection of hyperactivism in toddlers using machine learning approaches
10. Epilepsy detection using EEG signals and Generative Adversarial networks
11. EEG signal based human emotion detection using artificial neural networks
12. Cognitive and behavioural analysis using convolutional neural networks
13. Analysis of the effect of trauma in humans using artificial intelligence techniques
- 332
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st April 2021
- Academic Press
- 9780128222713
Hemanth Jude
Dr. D. Jude Hemanth received his PhD in Medical Image Analysis Using Soft Computing Techniques from Karunya University, India. He currently is an Associate Professor at Karunya University with research interests in Soft Computing, Biomedical Image Processing, and Optimization Techniques. He lectures on Biomedical Instrumentation, Neural Networks, Fuzzy Systems, Soft Computing, Digital Image Processing, and Multimedia Compression Techniques. He has been a prolific author and editor of many books and book chapters, including Nature Inspired Optimization Techniques for Image Processing Applications, Springer; Imaging and Sensing for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Institution of Engineering and Technology; Intelligent Data Communication Technologies and Internet of Things, Springer; Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Satellite Image Analysis, Springer, Emerging Trends in Computing and Expert Technology, Springer; Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Medical Image Analysis, VDM Verlag; Intelligent Data Analysis for Biomedical Applications, Academic Press; and Telemedicine Technologies, Academic Press, among others.
Associate Professor, Karunya University, Tamil Nadu, India
