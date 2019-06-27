Handbook on Animal-Assisted Therapy

Section I The Conceptualization of the Animal-Human Bond: The Foundation for Understanding Animal-Assisted Interventions

1. Understanding Our Kinship with Animals: Input for Health Care Professionals Interested in the Human–Animal Bond

Aubrey H. Fine, Alan M. Beck

2. Animal-assisted Interventions in Historical Perspective

James A. Serpell

3. Conceptualizing Animal Assisted Interventions: Honoring Our Past, Understanding Our Present and Building a New Future

Aubrey Fine, Phil Tedeschi, Kevin Morris and Erica Elvove

4. Influence of Cultural and Religious Factors on Attitudes toward Animals

Brinda Jegatheesan

5. The Social Capital of Companion Animals: Pets as a Catalyst for Social Networks and Support and a Barometer of Community Violence

Phil Arkow

6. Living with Assistance Dogs and Other Animals: Their Therapeutic Roles and Psychosocial Health Effects

Mariko Yamamoto and Lynette Hart

7. The Animal-Human Bond: Health and Wellness

Erika Friedmann

SECTION II Animal-Assisted Interventions and Therapy: Conceptual Model and Guidelines for Quality Assurance

8. What’s Love Got to Do with It? Selecting Animals for Animal-Assisted Mental Health Interventions

Maureen MacNamara, Jeannine Moga, and Christopher Pachel

9. Getting the Right Dog for the Right Job for Animal Assisted Interventions (AAI): Essential Understanding of Dog Behavior and Ethology for those working within AAI

Daniel Mills, Jennifer Rogers, Greta Kerulo, Annika Bremhorst, Sophie Hall

10. The Role of the Equine in Animal-Assisted Interactions

Donna Latella, and Barbara N. Abrams

11. Understanding the Other End of the Leash: What Therapists Need to Understand about Their Co-therapists

Patricia McConnell, and Aubrey H. Fine

12. Our Ethical and Moral Responsibility: Ensuring the Welfare of Therapy Animals

Zenithson Ng, Julie Albright, Aubrey H. Fine, Jose Peralta

13. The Veterinarian’s Role in Safe and Effective Animal-Assisted Interventions

Lisa M. Freeman, and Deborah E. Linder

SECTION III Best Practices in Animal-Assisted Therapy: Guidelines for Use of AAT with Special Populations

14. Incorporating Animal-Assisted Interventions into Psychotherapy: Guidelines and Suggestions for Therapists

Aubrey H. Fine

15. Application of Animal-Assisted Interventions in Professional Mental Health Settings: An Overview of Practice Considerations

Risë VanFleet, Aubrey H. Fine and Tracie Faa-Thompson

16. Animals in the Lives of Children

Gail F. Melson, Aubrey H. Fine

17. Animals in Educational Settings: Research and Practice

Nancy R. Gee, and Aubrey H. Fine

18. The Roles of Animals for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Temple Grandin, Aubrey H. Fine, Marguerite E. O’Haire, Gretchen Carlisle and Robin Gabriels

19. AAI for Children with Disorders of Executive Function: The Influence of Humane Education and Character Development on the P.A.C.K. Model

Sabrina Schuck, Aubrey H. Fine, Maryam M. Abdullah, and Kimberly Lakes

20. Human–Animal Interaction in the Aging Boom

Rebecca A. Johnson, Jessica Bibbo, and Lynette Harvey

21. Animal-Assisted Interventions (AAI) in Hospitals

Sandra Barker and Randolf Barker

22. Animal-Assisted Activities in Colleges and Universities: An Efficient Model for Reducing Student Stress

Molly K. Crossman

23. Understanding the Role of Human-Animal Interaction in the Family Context

Megan Kiely Mueller, Aubrey H. Fine and Marguerite E. O’Haire

24. Treating Human Trauma with the Help of Animals: Trauma-informed Intervention for Child Maltreatment and Adult Post-traumatic Stress

Philip Tedeschi, Molly Anne Jenkins, Nancy Parish-Plass, Meg Daley Olmert, and Rick A. Yount

25. Animal Assisted Occupational Therapy: Guidelines for Standards, Theory and Practice

Melissa Y. Winkle, Karen Ni

26. Developing Community Based AAI Programs: Supporting Paws on the Ground

Ken Gorczyca, Aubrey Fine, Michael Kaufman, John Lipp, Kaushik Roy

Part A: PAWS of San Francisco: Our story and what we learned

Ken Gorczyca, Aubrey H. Fine, John Lipp and Kaushik Roy

Part B: Editorial: Considerations toward Organizational Sustainability in Human Animal Interaction Programs

Michael Kaufmann

SECTION IV Special Topics in Animal-Assisted Interventions

27. Research, Practice, Science and Public Policy – How They Fit Together in the Context of AAI

Steven Feldman, Aubrey H Fine and Lindsey Melfi

28. Global Best Practices in Applying AAI: Snapshots of Unique Treatments

Introduction: Aubrey Fine

Snapshot 1: Animal Care at the Center of a Human Animal Interaction Program: Building Character with a Focus on Animal Welfare

Miyako Kinoshita

Snapshot 2: AAI and Eating Disorders

Patricia Flaherty-Fischette

Snapshot 3: Teacher’s Pet: Dogs and Kids Learning Together

Amy Johnson

Snapshot 4: Integrating Animals into Neurorehabilitation

Karin Hediger

Snapshot 5: A Model of AAI in Pediatric Settings - From MRI Scan to Neuropsychiatry, Passing by PICU, Special Needs Dentistry and Neurosurgery

Francesca Mugnai and Klaus Peter Biermann

Snapshot 6: Bringing Animal Assisted Intervention into the Mainstream – Case Study from Dog for Good UK

Peter Gorbing

Snapshot 7: Therapeutic Doga: Yoga and Human-Animal Interactions

Melissa Y. Winkle and Ashley R. Prokopiak

Snapshot 8: Rosawitha Zink and Renate Deimel

Snapshot 9: The PATH to Success Program

Patricia Pendry

29. Methodological Standards and Strategies for Establishing the Evidence Base of Animal-Assisted Interventions

Alan E. Kazdin

30. AAI in an International Perspective: Trends, Research and Practices

Marie-Jose Enders-Slegers, Karin Hediger, Andrea Beetz, Brinda Jegatheeson, Dennis Turner

31. The Research Challenge: Threats to the Validity of Human-Animal Interaction Intervention Studies and Suggestions for Improvement

Molly K. Crossman & Harold Herzog

32. Strengthening the Foundation of Human–Animal Interaction Research: Recent Developments in a Rapidly-Growing Field

Sandra McCune, Katherine A. Kruger, James A. Griffin, Layla Esposito, Regina Bures, Karyl J. Hurley, Nancy R. Gee

Appendix

The IAHAIO Definitions for Animal-Assisted Intervention and Guidelines for Wellness of Animals Involved