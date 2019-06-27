Handbook on Animal-Assisted Therapy
5th Edition
Foundations and Guidelines for Animal-Assisted Interventions
Description
Handbook on Animal-Assisted Therapy: Foundations and Guidelines for Animal-Assisted Interventions, Fifth Edition highlights advances in the field, with seven new chapters and revisions to over 75% of the material. This book will help therapists discover the benefits of incorporating animal assisted therapy into their practice, how to design and implement animal assisted interventions, and the efficacy of animal assisted therapy with different disorders and patient populations. Coverage includes the use of AAT with children, families and the elderly, in counseling and psychotherapy settings, and for treating a variety of specific disorders.
Key Features
- Contains seven new chapters in addition to 75% new or revised material
- Includes guidelines and best practices for using animals as therapeutic companions
- Addresses specific types of patients and environmental situations
- Includes AAI working with cats, dogs, birds, and horses
- Discusses why animals are used in therapy, as well as how
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in clinical psych using animal assisted interventions
Table of Contents
Section I The Conceptualization of the Animal-Human Bond: The Foundation for Understanding Animal-Assisted Interventions
1. Understanding Our Kinship with Animals: Input for Health Care Professionals Interested in the Human–Animal Bond
Aubrey H. Fine, Alan M. Beck
2. Animal-assisted Interventions in Historical Perspective
James A. Serpell
3. Conceptualizing Animal Assisted Interventions: Honoring Our Past, Understanding Our Present and Building a New Future
Aubrey Fine, Phil Tedeschi, Kevin Morris and Erica Elvove
4. Influence of Cultural and Religious Factors on Attitudes toward Animals
Brinda Jegatheesan
5. The Social Capital of Companion Animals: Pets as a Catalyst for Social Networks and Support and a Barometer of Community Violence
Phil Arkow
6. Living with Assistance Dogs and Other Animals: Their Therapeutic Roles and Psychosocial Health Effects
Mariko Yamamoto and Lynette Hart
7. The Animal-Human Bond: Health and Wellness
Erika Friedmann
SECTION II Animal-Assisted Interventions and Therapy: Conceptual Model and Guidelines for Quality Assurance
8. What’s Love Got to Do with It? Selecting Animals for Animal-Assisted Mental Health Interventions
Maureen MacNamara, Jeannine Moga, and Christopher Pachel
9. Getting the Right Dog for the Right Job for Animal Assisted Interventions (AAI): Essential Understanding of Dog Behavior and Ethology for those working within AAI
Daniel Mills, Jennifer Rogers, Greta Kerulo, Annika Bremhorst, Sophie Hall
10. The Role of the Equine in Animal-Assisted Interactions
Donna Latella, and Barbara N. Abrams
11. Understanding the Other End of the Leash: What Therapists Need to Understand about Their Co-therapists
Patricia McConnell, and Aubrey H. Fine
12. Our Ethical and Moral Responsibility: Ensuring the Welfare of Therapy Animals
Zenithson Ng, Julie Albright, Aubrey H. Fine, Jose Peralta
13. The Veterinarian’s Role in Safe and Effective Animal-Assisted Interventions
Lisa M. Freeman, and Deborah E. Linder
SECTION III Best Practices in Animal-Assisted Therapy: Guidelines for Use of AAT with Special Populations
14. Incorporating Animal-Assisted Interventions into Psychotherapy: Guidelines and Suggestions for Therapists
Aubrey H. Fine
15. Application of Animal-Assisted Interventions in Professional Mental Health Settings: An Overview of Practice Considerations
Risë VanFleet, Aubrey H. Fine and Tracie Faa-Thompson
16. Animals in the Lives of Children
Gail F. Melson, Aubrey H. Fine
17. Animals in Educational Settings: Research and Practice
Nancy R. Gee, and Aubrey H. Fine
18. The Roles of Animals for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Temple Grandin, Aubrey H. Fine, Marguerite E. O’Haire, Gretchen Carlisle and Robin Gabriels
19. AAI for Children with Disorders of Executive Function: The Influence of Humane Education and Character Development on the P.A.C.K. Model
Sabrina Schuck, Aubrey H. Fine, Maryam M. Abdullah, and Kimberly Lakes
20. Human–Animal Interaction in the Aging Boom
Rebecca A. Johnson, Jessica Bibbo, and Lynette Harvey
21. Animal-Assisted Interventions (AAI) in Hospitals
Sandra Barker and Randolf Barker
22. Animal-Assisted Activities in Colleges and Universities: An Efficient Model for Reducing Student Stress
Molly K. Crossman
23. Understanding the Role of Human-Animal Interaction in the Family Context
Megan Kiely Mueller, Aubrey H. Fine and Marguerite E. O’Haire
24. Treating Human Trauma with the Help of Animals: Trauma-informed Intervention for Child Maltreatment and Adult Post-traumatic Stress
Philip Tedeschi, Molly Anne Jenkins, Nancy Parish-Plass, Meg Daley Olmert, and Rick A. Yount
25. Animal Assisted Occupational Therapy: Guidelines for Standards, Theory and Practice
Melissa Y. Winkle, Karen Ni
26. Developing Community Based AAI Programs: Supporting Paws on the Ground
Ken Gorczyca, Aubrey Fine, Michael Kaufman, John Lipp, Kaushik Roy
Part A: PAWS of San Francisco: Our story and what we learned
Ken Gorczyca, Aubrey H. Fine, John Lipp and Kaushik Roy
Part B: Editorial: Considerations toward Organizational Sustainability in Human Animal Interaction Programs
Michael Kaufmann
SECTION IV Special Topics in Animal-Assisted Interventions
27. Research, Practice, Science and Public Policy – How They Fit Together in the Context of AAI
Steven Feldman, Aubrey H Fine and Lindsey Melfi
28. Global Best Practices in Applying AAI: Snapshots of Unique Treatments
Introduction: Aubrey Fine
Snapshot 1: Animal Care at the Center of a Human Animal Interaction Program: Building Character with a Focus on Animal Welfare
Miyako Kinoshita
Snapshot 2: AAI and Eating Disorders
Patricia Flaherty-Fischette
Snapshot 3: Teacher’s Pet: Dogs and Kids Learning Together
Amy Johnson
Snapshot 4: Integrating Animals into Neurorehabilitation
Karin Hediger
Snapshot 5: A Model of AAI in Pediatric Settings - From MRI Scan to Neuropsychiatry, Passing by PICU, Special Needs Dentistry and Neurosurgery
Francesca Mugnai and Klaus Peter Biermann
Snapshot 6: Bringing Animal Assisted Intervention into the Mainstream – Case Study from Dog for Good UK
Peter Gorbing
Snapshot 7: Therapeutic Doga: Yoga and Human-Animal Interactions
Melissa Y. Winkle and Ashley R. Prokopiak
Snapshot 8: Rosawitha Zink and Renate Deimel
Snapshot 9: The PATH to Success Program
Patricia Pendry
29. Methodological Standards and Strategies for Establishing the Evidence Base of Animal-Assisted Interventions
Alan E. Kazdin
30. AAI in an International Perspective: Trends, Research and Practices
Marie-Jose Enders-Slegers, Karin Hediger, Andrea Beetz, Brinda Jegatheeson, Dennis Turner
31. The Research Challenge: Threats to the Validity of Human-Animal Interaction Intervention Studies and Suggestions for Improvement
Molly K. Crossman & Harold Herzog
32. Strengthening the Foundation of Human–Animal Interaction Research: Recent Developments in a Rapidly-Growing Field
Sandra McCune, Katherine A. Kruger, James A. Griffin, Layla Esposito, Regina Bures, Karyl J. Hurley, Nancy R. Gee
Appendix
The IAHAIO Definitions for Animal-Assisted Intervention and Guidelines for Wellness of Animals Involved
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 27th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128153956
About the Editor
Aubrey Fine
Dr. Fine received his graduate degree from University of Cincinnati in 1982 and has been on the faculty at California State Polytechnic University since 1981. His leadership among faculty and teaching excellence earned him the prestigious Wang Award in 2001, given to a distinguished professor within the California State University system (23 Universities), in this instance for exceptional commitment, dedication, and exemplary contributions within the areas of education and applied sciences. Dr. Fine is also a licensed psychologist who opened his practice in Southern California in 1987. His practice specializes in treating children with ADHD, learning disabilities, developmental disorders and parent child relations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cal State Polytechnic University, Pomona, CA, USA