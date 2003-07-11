Handbook of Yarn Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855736962, 9781855738652

Handbook of Yarn Production

1st Edition

Technology, Science and Economics

Editors: Peter R. Lord
eBook ISBN: 9781855738652
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855736962
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th July 2003
Page Count: 504
Table of Contents

Review of yarn production; Textile products and fiber production; Common principles; Filament yarn production; Carding and prior processes for short-staple fibers; Sliver preparation; Short-staple spinning; Long-staple spinning; Post-spinning processes; Staple systems and modified yarn structures; Quality and quality control; Economics of staple-yarn production.

Description

Written by one of the world's leading experts, Handbook of yarn production: technology, science and economics is an authoritative and comprehensive guide to textile yarn manufacturing. The book is designed to allow readers to explore the subject in various levels of detail. The first three chapters provide an overview of yarn production, products and key principles. The major part of the book then reviews in detail the production processes for short-staple, long-staple and filament yarns.There are also chapters on quality control and the economics of staple-yarn production.

The final part of the book consists of a series of appendices which provide in-depth analysis of key topics with detailed technical data and worked examples which is an invaluable reference in itself for anyone concerned with the behaviour, performance and economics of a textile mill.

Handbook of yarn production: technology, science and economics is a standard work for both yarn manufacturers and those researching and studying in this important area of the textile industry.

Key Features

  • A practical and authoritative new handbook for yarn manufacturing
  • Shows how problems can arise and how to deal with them
  • Includes invaluable technical data, calculations, worked examples and case studies

Readership

Textile designers, yarn manufacturers and textile design students

About the Editors

Peter R. Lord Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, NCSU, USA

