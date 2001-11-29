Handbook of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies

An Overview of Water and Wastewater Treatment; Introduction; What We Mean by Water Purification; The Clean Water Act; Introducing the Physical Treatment Methods; Introducing Chemical Treatment; Energy Intensive Treatment Technologies; Water Treatment in General; Some General Comments; List of Abbreviations Used in this Chapter; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; What Filtration Is All About; Introduction; Terminology and Governing Equations; Filtration Dvnamics; Wastewater Treatment Applications; Key Words; Nomenclature; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Chemical Additives that Enhance Filtration; Introduction; Aluminum Based Chemical Additive Compounds; Iron-Based Compounds; Lime; Soda Ash; Liquid Caustic Soda; Filter Aids; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Selecting the Right Filter Media; Introduction; Types of Filter Media to Choose From; Rigid Filter Media; General Properties of Loose and Granular Media; Filter Media Selection Criteria; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; What Pressure- and Cake-Filtration Are All About; Introduction; Constant Pressure Differential Filtration; Constant-Rate Filtration; Variable-Rate and -Pressure Filtration; Constant-Pressure and -Rate Filtration; Filter-Medium Filtration Formulas; Cake Filtration Equipment; Nomenclature; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Cartridge and Other Filters Worth Mentioning; Introduction; Cartridge Filters; The Tilting Pan Filter; The Table Filter; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; What Sand Filtration is All About; Introduction; Water Treatment Plant Operations; Granular Media Filtration; Let's Take a Closer Look at Sand Filters; Slow Sand Filtration; Rapid Sand Filtration; Chemical Mixing and Solids Contact Processes; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Sedimentation, Clarification, Flotation, and Coalescence; Introduction; Let's Look at How a Single Particle Behaves in a Suspension; Gravity Sedimentation; The Sedimentation Process in Greater Detail; A Closer Look at Mechanical Clarification Process and the Chemistry of Clarification; Rectangular Sedimentation Tanks; Air Flotation Systems; Separation Using Coalescers; Nomenclature; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Membrane Separation Technologies; Introduction; An Overview of Membrane Processes; What Electrodialysis Is; What Ultrafiltration Is; What Microfiltration and Nanofiltration Are; What Reverse Osmosis Is; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Ion Exchange and Carbon Adsorption; Introduction; Theory and Practice of Ion Exchange; Carbon Adsorption in Water Treatment; Some Final Comments on Both Technologies; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Water Sterilization Technologies; Introduction; What Waterborne Diseases Are; Treatment Options Available to US; Ozonation; Ultraviolet Radiation; Electron Beam; Biology of Aquatic Systems; Disinfection by Chlorination; Disinfection with Interhalogens and Halogen Mixtures; Sterilization Using Ozone; Treating the Sludge; Introduction; What Sludge Is; What Stabilization and Conditioning Mean; Sludge Dewatering Operations; Volume Reduction; What Finally Happens to Sludge after Volume Reduction; Final Comments and Evaluating Economics; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Glossary; Index