Handbook of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies
1st Edition
Description
This Handbook is an authoritative reference for process and plant engineers, water treatment plant operators and environmental consultants. Practical information is provided for application to the treatment of drinking water and to industrial and municipal wastewater. The author presents material for those concerned with meeting government regulations, reducing or avoiding fines for violations, and making cost-effective decisions while producing a high quality of water via physical, chemical, and thermal techniques.
Included in the texts are sidebar discussions, questions for thinking and discussing, recommended resources for the reader, and a comprehensive glossary.
Two companion books by Cheremisinoff are available: Handbook of Air Pollution Control Technologies, and Handbook of Solid Waste Management and Waste Minimization Technologies.
Key Features
- Covers the treatment of drinking water as well as industrial and municipal wastewater
- Cost-efficiency considerations are incorporated in the discussion of methodologies
- Provides practical and broad-based information in one comprehensive source
Readership
Primary: Process engineers; pollution control engineers; pollution prevention specialists; environmental, health and safety professionals; environmental managers; environmental consultants and consulting firms; equipment manufacturers and suppliers; treatment plant operators; treatment facilities (e.g., municipal water treatment facilities); chemical processing industries.
Secondary: Undergraduate and graduate students seeking Environmental Engineering degree; students taking courses in Environmental Engineering Processes, Theory of Treatment Processes, Solid Waste Engineering, Environmental Control of Oil and Hazardous Materials.
Table of Contents
An Overview of Water and Wastewater Treatment; Introduction; What We Mean by Water Purification; The Clean Water Act; Introducing the Physical Treatment Methods; Introducing Chemical Treatment; Energy Intensive Treatment Technologies; Water Treatment in General; Some General Comments; List of Abbreviations Used in this Chapter; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; What Filtration Is All About; Introduction; Terminology and Governing Equations; Filtration Dvnamics; Wastewater Treatment Applications; Key Words; Nomenclature; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Chemical Additives that Enhance Filtration; Introduction; Aluminum Based Chemical Additive Compounds; Iron-Based Compounds; Lime; Soda Ash; Liquid Caustic Soda; Filter Aids; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Selecting the Right Filter Media; Introduction; Types of Filter Media to Choose From; Rigid Filter Media; General Properties of Loose and Granular Media; Filter Media Selection Criteria; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; What Pressure- and Cake-Filtration Are All About; Introduction; Constant Pressure Differential Filtration; Constant-Rate Filtration; Variable-Rate and -Pressure Filtration; Constant-Pressure and -Rate Filtration; Filter-Medium Filtration Formulas; Cake Filtration Equipment; Nomenclature; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Cartridge and Other Filters Worth Mentioning; Introduction; Cartridge Filters; The Tilting Pan Filter; The Table Filter; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; What Sand Filtration is All About; Introduction; Water Treatment Plant Operations; Granular Media Filtration; Let's Take a Closer Look at Sand Filters; Slow Sand Filtration; Rapid Sand Filtration; Chemical Mixing and Solids Contact Processes; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Sedimentation, Clarification, Flotation, and Coalescence; Introduction; Let's Look at How a Single Particle Behaves in a Suspension; Gravity Sedimentation; The Sedimentation Process in Greater Detail; A Closer Look at Mechanical Clarification Process and the Chemistry of Clarification; Rectangular Sedimentation Tanks; Air Flotation Systems; Separation Using Coalescers; Nomenclature; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Membrane Separation Technologies; Introduction; An Overview of Membrane Processes; What Electrodialysis Is; What Ultrafiltration Is; What Microfiltration and Nanofiltration Are; What Reverse Osmosis Is; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Ion Exchange and Carbon Adsorption; Introduction; Theory and Practice of Ion Exchange; Carbon Adsorption in Water Treatment; Some Final Comments on Both Technologies; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Water Sterilization Technologies; Introduction; What Waterborne Diseases Are; Treatment Options Available to US; Ozonation; Ultraviolet Radiation; Electron Beam; Biology of Aquatic Systems; Disinfection by Chlorination; Disinfection with Interhalogens and Halogen Mixtures; Sterilization Using Ozone; Treating the Sludge; Introduction; What Sludge Is; What Stabilization and Conditioning Mean; Sludge Dewatering Operations; Volume Reduction; What Finally Happens to Sludge after Volume Reduction; Final Comments and Evaluating Economics; Recommended Resources for the Reader; Questions for Thinking and Discussing; Glossary; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 29th November 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674980
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer