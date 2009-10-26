Handbook of Waste Management and Co-Product Recovery in Food Processing

Part 1 Economic and legislative drivers for waste management and co-product recovery: Sustainable value stream mapping in the food industry; Economics of food waste co-product exploitation; Regulatory requirements for valorisation of food-chain co-products in the European Union. Part 2 Environmental systems analysis and closed-loop factories: Application of life cycle assessment (LCA) in reducing waste and develop co-products in food processing; Use of life-cycle assessment (LCA) to ecodesign a food product; Closed-loop production for waste reduction in food processing; Step change towards net zero environmental impact in food processing: The closed-loop approach; Water footprint, water recycling and food industry supply chains; Hygienic and sustainable use and reuse of water and energy in food factories; Technologies to reduce refrigeration energy consumption in the food industry; Sustainable food packaging. Part 3 Exploitation of co-products as food and feed ingredients: Enzymes for the valorisation of fruit and vegetable-based co-products; A modular strategy for processing of fruit and vegetable wastes into value-added products; Conversion of fruit and vegetable processing wastes into value-added products through solid-state fermentation; The production of high-value functional vegetable juices from food co-products; Food industry co-products as animal feeds; Vegetable and cereal protein exploitation for fish feed. Part 4 Non-food exploitation of wastes and co-products: Processing of used cooking oil for the production of biofuels; Use of crop residues in the production of biofuel; Carbohydrate-based food processing wastes as biomass for biorefining of biofuels and chemicals; Production of green bioplastics from agri-food chain residues and co-products; Bioadsorbents from fruit and vegetable processing residues for waste water treatment; Recycling and upgrading of bone meal for environmentally-friendly crop protection and nutrition: The PROTECTOR project; Composting of food chain waste for agricultural and horticultural use.