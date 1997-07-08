Handbook of Viscosity: Volume 4
1st Edition
Inorganic Compounds and Elements
Volume 4 expands this series to include inorganic compounds and elements in addition to the organic compounds covered in the first three volumes. The data are presented in graphs for viscosity as a function of temperature. The graphs are arranged by chemical formula to provide ease of use; many of them cover the full range from melting point to boiling point to critical point. Common units are used, but each graph displays a conversion factor to provide English units.
Preface. Viscosity Graphs for Inorganic Compounds and Elements. References. Appendix A: Coefficients for Liquid Viscosity Equation. Appendix B: Coefficients for Gas Viscosity Equation. Appendix C: Data Code for Compounds. Appendix D: Compound List by Formula. Appendix E: Compound List by Name. Appendix F: Computer Program for Liquid Viscosity. Appendix G: Computer Program for Gas Viscosity.
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 8th July 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153702
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA