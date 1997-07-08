Handbook of Viscosity: Volume 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153702

Handbook of Viscosity: Volume 4

1st Edition

Inorganic Compounds and Elements

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884153702
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 8th July 1997
Page Count: 356
Description

Volume 4 expands this series to include inorganic compounds and elements in addition to the organic compounds covered in the first three volumes. The data are presented in graphs for viscosity as a function of temperature. The graphs are arranged by chemical formula to provide ease of use; many of them cover the full range from melting point to boiling point to critical point. Common units are used, but each graph displays a conversion factor to provide English units.

Table of Contents

Preface. Viscosity Graphs for Inorganic Compounds and Elements. References. Appendix A: Coefficients for Liquid Viscosity Equation. Appendix B: Coefficients for Gas Viscosity Equation. Appendix C: Data Code for Compounds. Appendix D: Compound List by Formula. Appendix E: Compound List by Name. Appendix F: Computer Program for Liquid Viscosity. Appendix G: Computer Program for Gas Viscosity.

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884153702

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA

