Trust the Handbook of Veterinary Pain Management, 3rd Edition to help you meet the increasing need for effective pain management in the animals you treat. This user-friendly guide contains the most up-to-date and clinically relevant information on analgesic drugs and managing pain in dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, ferrets, and rabbits. It specifically covers the areas of pain assessment, pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical treatment options, guidelines for managing acute and chronic pain, and unique aspects of pain management. This edition also incorporates expanded information on cats, exotics, the latest drugs, and more to keep you on top of today’s best practices in veterinary pain management.