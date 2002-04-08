Handbook of Veterinary Ocular Emergencies

FOREWORD



INTRODUCTORY CHAPTERS



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



1.1 How to use this book



1.2 Performing an ocular examination in an emergency situation



1.3 Recording observations made in an ocular emergency



1.4 Equipment and aids required to deal with the ocular emergency



1.5 Some preliminary notes on treatment of ocular infections



1.6 Analgesia in ocular emergencies



1.7 Dealing with ocular emergencies in horses and ruminants



1.7.1 Techniques facilitating large animal ocular examination



1.7.2 Techniques facilitating large animal ocular therapeutics



CHAPTER 2: A problem orientated approach



2.1: The red eye



2.2 The painful eye



2.3 The white eye



2.4 The suddenly blind eye



2.5 Ocular lesions in systemic disease



DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF OCULAR EMERGENCIES



CHAPTER 3: ADNEXA AND ORBIT



3.1: Lid laceration



3.2 Conjunctivitis



3.3 Conjunctival foreign body



3.4 Acute keratoconjunctivitis sicca



3.5 Orbital cellulitis



3.6 Orbital space occupying lesion



CHAPTER 4: GLOBE



4.1: Blunt trauma to the globe



4.2: Globe prolapse



4.3: Penetrating globe injury



CHAPTER 5: CORNEA



5.1: Corneal ulceration



5.1.1: Is an ulcer present? - the use of ophthalmic stains



5.1.2: Three key questions regarding any corneal ulcer



5.1.2.1 Ulcer depth



5.1.2.2 Ulcer healing



5.1.2.3 The cause of the ulcer



5.2 Dealing with different ulcers



5.2.1 The simple healing superficial ulcer



5.2.2 The recurrent or persistent non-healing superficial ulcer



5.2.3 Ulceration secondary to bullous keratopathy



5.2.4 Partial thickness stromal ulceration



5.2.5 Near-penetrating ulcers, descemetocoeles and penetrating ulcers



5.2.6.1 The melting ulcer: diagnosis



5.2.6.2 The melting ulcer: diagnosis



5.3 Corneoscleral laceration



5.3.1 Defining the extent of a corneal laceration



5.3.2 Defining involvement of other ocular structures



5.3.3 Repairing a simple non-penetrating corneal laceration



5.3.4 Repairing a simple perforating corneal laceration



5.3.5 Repairing a corneal laceration complicated by iris inclusion



5.4 Corneal foreign bodies



5.4.1 Recognising a corneal foreign body



5.4.2 Dealing with a non-perforating corneal foreign body



5.4.3 Dealing with a fully penetrating corneal foreign body



5.5 Antibiotics and mydriatic cycloplegia in corneal emergencies



CHAPTER 6: IRIS



6.1 Iritis



6.1.1 Diagnosis: clinical signs



6.1.2 Diagnosis: diagnostic tests



6.1.3 Treatment: pain relief



6.1.4 Treatment: anti-inflammatory medication



6.1.5 Treatment: reducing miosis and preventing synechia formation



6.2 Change in iris appearance



CHAPTER 7: GLAUCOMA



7.1 Diagnosis: clinical signs



7.2 Diagnosis: diagnostic tests



7.3 Treatment: immediate systemic hypotensive therapy



7.4 Treatment: long-term reduction of IOP



7.5 Treatment: neuroprotection



CHAPTER 8: LENS



8.1 Lens luxation



8.2 Diabetic cataract



8.3 Lens capsule rupture and phacoanaphylactic uveitis



CHAPTER 9: RETINA AND VITREOUS



9.1 Retinal detachment



9.1.1 Examination of the animal with a retinal detachment



9.1.2 Treatment of retinal detachment secondary to hypertension



9.1.3 Treatment of retinal detachment in posterior uveitis



9.1.4 Treatment of idiopathic retinal detachment



9.2 Sudden acquired retinal degeneration (SARD)



CHAPTER 10: OPTIC NERVE



10.1 Optic neuritis



10.2 Central blindness



CHAPTER 11: CONCLUSIONS



APPENDIX:



Section 1: Diagnostic methods used in veterinary ophthalmology



Section 2: Ocular Dictionary



Section 3: Ocular Formulary

