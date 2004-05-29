Handbook of Veterinary Obstetrics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702027406, 9780702037177

Handbook of Veterinary Obstetrics

2nd Edition

Authors: Peter Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780702037177
Paperback ISBN: 9780702027406
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 29th May 2004
Page Count: 320
Description

Comprehensive, practical, and easy-to-read, this unique handbook provides a clear guide to veterinary obstetrics in large and small domestic animals. A detailed description of normal birth helps readers immediately recognize abnormalities and provides a baseline against which dystocia and its treatment can be measured. The causes of dystocia encountered in each of the domestic species are described, with notes on some exotic species. Coverage also discusses the immediate care of the mother and offspring following delivery, as well as problems that occur post-parturition.

Key Features

  • Practical guidance is provided for managing obstetric cases.
  • Superb illustrations help readers understand problems and interventions.
  • Advice is provided on pre-natal care and the prevention of dystocia.
  • Common causes of dystocia are explained, species by species.

Table of Contents

1: Normal Birth
2: Problems of pregnancy
3: Clinical management of cases of dystocia
4: Dystocia in the cow
5: Dystocia in the mare
6: Dystocia in the ewe
7: Dystocia in the doe goat
8: Dystocia in the sow
9: Dystocia in the dog and cat
10: Dystocia in other species
11: Caesarean section
12: Fetotomy
13: Postparturient problems in large animals
14: Postparturient problems in the dog and cat
15: Prevention of dystocia
Index

About the Author

Peter Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

University Physician in Veterinary Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

