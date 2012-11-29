Handbook of Veterinary Anesthesia
5th Edition
Description
Handbook of Veterinary Anesthesia, 5th Edition is a well-accepted guide to performing anesthesia and anesthetic techniques safely and effectively. This convenient pocket guide provides clear, concise guidelines on anesthetic procedures for dogs, cats, horses, ruminants, camelids, pigs, birds, and other exotic pets. Topics include patient evaluation and preparation, local anesthetic drugs, anesthetic equipment, patient monitoring, pain management, breathing systems and ventilation, shock therapy, respiratory and cardiac emergencies, and euthanasia. Written by leading anesthesiology experts William W. Muir III and John A. E. Hubbell, this practical handbook is the perfect size to take anywhere!
Key Features
- User-friendly format provides instant access to vital information on anesthetic procedures and techniques for dogs, cats, horses, ruminants, camelids, pigs, birds, and other exotic pets.
- Thoroughly UPDATED topics include patient evaluation, patient preparation methods, safe and effective operation of anesthetic equipment, and chemical restraint procedures.
- Respected authors are recognized as experts in the field of veterinary anesthesia.
- Over 100 tables, boxes, and graphs summarize anesthetic protocols and clinical applications, including dosages, advantages, and disadvantages of each drug.
- Also available on Pageburst — a fully searchable digital text platform that makes it easy to quickly find key topics and drug information. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Anesthesia
2. Patient Evaluation and Preparation
3. Drugs Used for Preanesthetic Medication
4. Local Anesthetic Drugs and Techniques
5. Local Anesthesia in Ruminants and Pigs
6. Local Anesthesia in Horses
7. Local Anesthesia in Dogs and Cats
8. Specific Intravenous Anesthetic Drugs
9. Inhalation Anesthesia
10. Pharmacology of Inhalation Anesthetic Drugs
11. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
12. Anesthetic Toxicity, Oxygen Toxicity, and Drug Interactions
13. Anesthetic Machines and Breathing Systems
14. Ventilation and Mechanical Assist Devices
15. Patient Monitoring During Anesthesia
16. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gases
17. Pain
18. Acupuncture Analgesia
19. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Dogs
20. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Cats
21. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Horses
22. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Ruminants
23. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Pigs
24. Anesthesia for Caesarean Section
25. Anesthetic Procedures in Exotic Animals
26. Fluid Administration During Anesthesia
27. Shock
28. Respiratory Emergencies
29. Cardiac Emergencies
30. Euthanasia
Appendix I: Partial Listing of Commonly Used Drugs, Anesthetic and Monitoring Equipment, and Their Manufacturers
Appendix II: Physical Principles of Anesthesia
Appendix III: Drug Schedules
Appendix IV: Guiding Principles for Research Involving Animals and Human Beings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 29th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080705
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323080699
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323101660
About the Author
William Muir
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Director, American Academy of Pain Management, Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology Consulting Services, Columbus, OH
John Hubbell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesia, Department of Veterinary Clinical Science, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Professor, Veterinary Clinical Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
Reviews
"If you like lists and lots of them, you will find this new edition of the Handbook of Veterinary Anaesthesia a useful text. It is a comprehensive reference guide to virtually everything 'anaesthsia', with short chapters that allow the reader to locate the required information...It is suitable for those at undergraduate level and general practitioners, as well as those with more of an interest in anaesthesia."
Veterinary Record, May 2013