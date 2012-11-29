Handbook of Veterinary Anesthesia - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323080699, 9780323290555

Handbook of Veterinary Anesthesia

5th Edition

Authors: William Muir John Hubbell
eBook ISBN: 9780323290555
eBook ISBN: 9780323080705
Paperback ISBN: 9780323080699
eBook ISBN: 9780323101660
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th November 2012
Page Count: 616
Description

Handbook of Veterinary Anesthesia, 5th Edition is a well-accepted guide to performing anesthesia and anesthetic techniques safely and effectively. This convenient pocket guide provides clear, concise guidelines on anesthetic procedures for dogs, cats, horses, ruminants, camelids, pigs, birds, and other exotic pets. Topics include patient evaluation and preparation, local anesthetic drugs, anesthetic equipment, patient monitoring, pain management, breathing systems and ventilation, shock therapy, respiratory and cardiac emergencies, and euthanasia. Written by leading anesthesiology experts William W. Muir III and John A. E. Hubbell, this practical handbook is the perfect size to take anywhere!

Key Features

  • User-friendly format provides instant access to vital information on anesthetic procedures and techniques for dogs, cats, horses, ruminants, camelids, pigs, birds, and other exotic pets.

  • Thoroughly UPDATED topics include patient evaluation, patient preparation methods, safe and effective operation of anesthetic equipment, and chemical restraint procedures.

  • Respected authors are recognized as experts in the field of veterinary anesthesia.

  • Over 100 tables, boxes, and graphs summarize anesthetic protocols and clinical applications, including dosages, advantages, and disadvantages of each drug.

  • Also available on Pageburst a fully searchable digital text platform that makes it easy to quickly find key topics and drug information. Sold separately.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Anesthesia

2. Patient Evaluation and Preparation

3. Drugs Used for Preanesthetic Medication

4. Local Anesthetic Drugs and Techniques

5. Local Anesthesia in Ruminants and Pigs

6. Local Anesthesia in Horses

7. Local Anesthesia in Dogs and Cats

8. Specific Intravenous Anesthetic Drugs

9. Inhalation Anesthesia

10. Pharmacology of Inhalation Anesthetic Drugs

11. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

12. Anesthetic Toxicity, Oxygen Toxicity, and Drug Interactions

13. Anesthetic Machines and Breathing Systems

14. Ventilation and Mechanical Assist Devices

15. Patient Monitoring During Anesthesia

16. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gases

17. Pain

18. Acupuncture Analgesia

19. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Dogs

20. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Cats

21. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Horses

22. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Ruminants

23. Anesthetic Procedures and Techniques in Pigs

24. Anesthesia for Caesarean Section

25. Anesthetic Procedures in Exotic Animals

26. Fluid Administration During Anesthesia

27. Shock

28. Respiratory Emergencies

29. Cardiac Emergencies

30. Euthanasia

Appendix I: Partial Listing of Commonly Used Drugs, Anesthetic and Monitoring Equipment, and Their Manufacturers

Appendix II: Physical Principles of Anesthesia

Appendix III: Drug Schedules

Appendix IV: Guiding Principles for Research Involving Animals and Human Beings

Details

No. of pages:
616
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

William Muir

Affiliations and Expertise

Regional Director, American Academy of Pain Management, Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology Consulting Services, Columbus, OH

John Hubbell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesia, Department of Veterinary Clinical Science, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Professor, Veterinary Clinical Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

Reviews

"If you like lists and lots of them, you will find this new edition of the Handbook of Veterinary Anaesthesia a useful text. It is a comprehensive reference guide to virtually everything 'anaesthsia', with short chapters that allow the reader to locate the required information...It is suitable for those at undergraduate level and general practitioners, as well as those with more of an interest in anaesthesia."

Veterinary Record, May 2013

