Handbook of Valves and Actuators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174947, 9780080549286

Handbook of Valves and Actuators

1st Edition

Valves Manual International

Authors: Brian Nesbitt
eBook ISBN: 9780080549286
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174947
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303885
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th June 2007
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
163.00
138.55
19800.00
16830.00
241.82
205.55
235.00
199.75
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
19800.00
16830.00
205.00
174.25
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Industries that use pumps, seals and pipes will also use valves and actuators in their systems. This key reference provides anyone who designs, uses, specifies or maintains valves and valve systems with all of the critical design, specification, performance and operational information they need for the job in hand. Brian Nesbitt is a well-known consultant with a considerable publishing record. A lifetime of experience backs up the huge amount of practical detail in this volume.

Key Features

  • Valves and actuators are widely used across industry and this dedicated reference provides all the information plant designers, specifiers or those involved with maintenance require
  • Practical approach backed up with technical detail and engineering know-how makes this the ideal single volume reference
  • Compares and contracts valve and actuator types to ensure the right equipment is chosen for the right application and properly maintained

Readership

Users, designers and specifiers of valves in the oil, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, water, sewage and process industries. Maintenance engineers, plant engineers, mechanical engineers, designers, consultants

Table of Contents

  1. Isolating Valves 2. Non-return valves 3. Safety relief valves 4. Regulators 5. Control valves 6. Valve and pipe sizing 7. Noise in valves. 8. Valve sealing and packing 9. Actuators 10. Valve materials 11. Instrumentation and ancillary equipment 12. Piping and connectors 13. Quality assurance and testing 14. Installation, maintenance and problem solving 15. Valve standardisation 16. Valve and actuator selection and processing 17. Units and conversions 18. Useful valve terms translated 19. Valve and actuator classification guide and buyers' guide to manufacturers and suppliers 20. Reference index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080549286
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856174947
Paperback ISBN:
9781493303885

About the Author

Brian Nesbitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Pumping Consultant, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.