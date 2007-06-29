Handbook of Valves and Actuators
1st Edition
Valves Manual International
Description
Industries that use pumps, seals and pipes will also use valves and actuators in their systems. This key reference provides anyone who designs, uses, specifies or maintains valves and valve systems with all of the critical design, specification, performance and operational information they need for the job in hand. Brian Nesbitt is a well-known consultant with a considerable publishing record. A lifetime of experience backs up the huge amount of practical detail in this volume.
Key Features
- Valves and actuators are widely used across industry and this dedicated reference provides all the information plant designers, specifiers or those involved with maintenance require
- Practical approach backed up with technical detail and engineering know-how makes this the ideal single volume reference
- Compares and contracts valve and actuator types to ensure the right equipment is chosen for the right application and properly maintained
Readership
Users, designers and specifiers of valves in the oil, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, water, sewage and process industries. Maintenance engineers, plant engineers, mechanical engineers, designers, consultants
Table of Contents
- Isolating Valves 2. Non-return valves 3. Safety relief valves 4. Regulators 5. Control valves 6. Valve and pipe sizing 7. Noise in valves. 8. Valve sealing and packing 9. Actuators 10. Valve materials 11. Instrumentation and ancillary equipment 12. Piping and connectors 13. Quality assurance and testing 14. Installation, maintenance and problem solving 15. Valve standardisation 16. Valve and actuator selection and processing 17. Units and conversions 18. Useful valve terms translated 19. Valve and actuator classification guide and buyers' guide to manufacturers and suppliers 20. Reference index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 29th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174947
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303885
About the Author
Brian Nesbitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Pumping Consultant, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK