Handbook of Vacuum Science and Technology
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Vacuum Technology consists of the latest innovations in vacuum science and technology with a strong orientation towards the vacuum practitioner. It covers many of the new vacuum pumps, materials, equipment, and applications. It also details the design and maintenance of modern vacuum systems. The authors are well known experts in their individual fields with the emphasis on performance, limitations, and applications rather than theory. There aremany useful tables, charts, and figures that will be of use to the practitioner.
Key Features
- User oriented with many useful tables, charts, and figures of use to the practitioner
- Reviews new vacuum materials and equipment
- Illustrates the design and maintenance of modern vacuum systems
- Includes well referenced chapters
Readership
Members of the American Vacuum Society (5000+ members). Physicists, materials scientists, engineers, and technicians. Students involved in computer design and manufacture (electronic materials and processing), plasma science and technology, applied surface science, thin films, and new materials research
Table of Contents
Preface. Fundamentals of Vacuum Technology and Surface Physics: B. Singh and J.H. Thomas, III, Vacuum Nomenclature and Definitions. Gas Properties. Molecular Processes and Kinetic Theory. Throughput, Pumping Speed, Evacuation Rate, Outgassing Rate, and Leak Rate. Gas Flow. Conductance. Flow Calculations. Surface Physics and Its Relation to Vacuum Science. Creation of Vacuum: M. Hablanian, The Technology of Vacuum Pumps--An Overview. F.J. Eckle, Diaphragm Pumps. J. Richman, Blowers. Vapor Jet Pumps: M. Hablanian, Diffusion Pumps. G. Ash, Cryogenic Pumps. H. Henning, Turbomolecular Pumps. J. Singleton, UHV Pumps. Vacuum Measurements: H.M. Brady, R.H. Goehner, E. Drubetsky, and W.H. Bayles, Jr., Measurements of Pressure. L. Lieszkovszky, Mass Analysis and Partial Pressure Measurement. R. Outlaw, Analysis of Partial Pressure Information. L. Hinkle, Gas Flow Measurements. Systems Design and Components: Components for Vacuum Equipment and Systems: N.T. Peacock, Valves. N.T. Peacock, Flanges. W. Helgeland, Feedthroughs. C. Kraft, Ports. J. Panitz, Construction Materials: Properties Defining Material Performance. Vacuum Chamber Materials. Special Purpose Materials. R.N. Peacock, Seal Materials and Design. B. Dayton, Outgassing of Materials. J. Garner, Aluminum Based Vacuum Systems. D. Mattox, Preparation and Cleaning of Vacuum Surfaces. Vacuum Applications: High Vacuum Based Processes: S. Rossnagel, Sputtering. V. Patel, Plasma Etching. M. Powers, Ion Beam Based Processes. J. Cheung, Laser Ablation. F. Jansen, CVD and PECVD. J. Thomas, UHV Based Processes. Large-Scale Vacuum Based Processes: W. Robbins, Large Area Coatings. H.F. Dylla, The Development of Ultrahigh Vacuum Technology for Particle Accelerators and Magnetic Fusion Devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 835
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 13th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533759
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123520654
About the Author
Dorothy Hoffman
Bawa Singh
Affiliations and Expertise
David M. Saranoff Research Center
John Thomas, III
Affiliations and Expertise
3M Research Laboratories