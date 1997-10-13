Handbook of Vacuum Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123520654, 9780080533759

Handbook of Vacuum Science and Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Dorothy Hoffman Bawa Singh John Thomas, III
eBook ISBN: 9780080533759
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123520654
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 1997
Page Count: 835
Description

The Handbook of Vacuum Technology consists of the latest innovations in vacuum science and technology with a strong orientation towards the vacuum practitioner. It covers many of the new vacuum pumps, materials, equipment, and applications. It also details the design and maintenance of modern vacuum systems. The authors are well known experts in their individual fields with the emphasis on performance, limitations, and applications rather than theory. There aremany useful tables, charts, and figures that will be of use to the practitioner.

Key Features

  • User oriented with many useful tables, charts, and figures of use to the practitioner
  • Reviews new vacuum materials and equipment
  • Illustrates the design and maintenance of modern vacuum systems
  • Includes well referenced chapters

Readership

Members of the American Vacuum Society (5000+ members). Physicists, materials scientists, engineers, and technicians. Students involved in computer design and manufacture (electronic materials and processing), plasma science and technology, applied surface science, thin films, and new materials research

Table of Contents

Preface. Fundamentals of Vacuum Technology and Surface Physics: B. Singh and J.H. Thomas, III, Vacuum Nomenclature and Definitions. Gas Properties. Molecular Processes and Kinetic Theory. Throughput, Pumping Speed, Evacuation Rate, Outgassing Rate, and Leak Rate. Gas Flow. Conductance. Flow Calculations. Surface Physics and Its Relation to Vacuum Science. Creation of Vacuum: M. Hablanian, The Technology of Vacuum Pumps--An Overview. F.J. Eckle, Diaphragm Pumps. J. Richman, Blowers. Vapor Jet Pumps: M. Hablanian, Diffusion Pumps. G. Ash, Cryogenic Pumps. H. Henning, Turbomolecular Pumps. J. Singleton, UHV Pumps. Vacuum Measurements: H.M. Brady, R.H. Goehner, E. Drubetsky, and W.H. Bayles, Jr., Measurements of Pressure. L. Lieszkovszky, Mass Analysis and Partial Pressure Measurement. R. Outlaw, Analysis of Partial Pressure Information. L. Hinkle, Gas Flow Measurements. Systems Design and Components: Components for Vacuum Equipment and Systems: N.T. Peacock, Valves. N.T. Peacock, Flanges. W. Helgeland, Feedthroughs. C. Kraft, Ports. J. Panitz, Construction Materials: Properties Defining Material Performance. Vacuum Chamber Materials. Special Purpose Materials. R.N. Peacock, Seal Materials and Design. B. Dayton, Outgassing of Materials. J. Garner, Aluminum Based Vacuum Systems. D. Mattox, Preparation and Cleaning of Vacuum Surfaces. Vacuum Applications: High Vacuum Based Processes: S. Rossnagel, Sputtering. V. Patel, Plasma Etching. M. Powers, Ion Beam Based Processes. J. Cheung, Laser Ablation. F. Jansen, CVD and PECVD. J. Thomas, UHV Based Processes. Large-Scale Vacuum Based Processes: W. Robbins, Large Area Coatings. H.F. Dylla, The Development of Ultrahigh Vacuum Technology for Particle Accelerators and Magnetic Fusion Devices.

Details

No. of pages:
835
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533759
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123520654

About the Author

Dorothy Hoffman

Bawa Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

David M. Saranoff Research Center

John Thomas, III

Affiliations and Expertise

3M Research Laboratories

Ratings and Reviews

