Handbook of UV Degradation and Stabilization - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781927885574

Handbook of UV Degradation and Stabilization

3rd Edition

Authors: George Wypych
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885574
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
440.86
275.00
315.00
245.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of UV Degradation and Stabilization, Third Edition discusses different aspects of UV-related phenomena that occur when polymeric materials are exposed to UV radiation. It reviews existing literature, looking at how plants, animals and humans protect themselves against UV radiation. This review permits evaluation of mechanisms of protection against UV used by living things and potential application of these mechanisms in the protection of natural and synthetic polymeric materials. Other chapters look at more specific aspects of UV degradation and stabilization, such as specific polymers and rubbers, analytical methods used in UV stabilization, health and safety, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides a practical reference guide for engineers and scientists who design with plastics and formulate plastic materials
  • Explains the effect of UV light on plastics and how to mitigate its effects through the use of UV stabilizers
  • Surveys the range of UV stabilizers on the market and provides advice on their selection and use

Readership

Researchers in engineering (chemical; mechanical); professional engineers. Grad students and professors

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Photophysics
3. Mechanisms of UV Stabilization
4. UV Stabilizers
5. Stability of UV Stabilizers
6. Principles of Stabilizer Selection
7. UV Degradation and Stabilization of Polymers and Rubbers
8. UV Degradation and Stabilization of Industrial Products
9. Focus Technology – Sunscreens
10. UV Stabilizers and Other Components of Formulations
11. Analytical Methods in UV Degradation and Stabilization Studies
12. UV Stabilizers – Health and Safety

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885574

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.