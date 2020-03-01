Handbook of UV Degradation and Stabilization
3rd Edition
Description
Handbook of UV Degradation and Stabilization, Third Edition discusses different aspects of UV-related phenomena that occur when polymeric materials are exposed to UV radiation. It reviews existing literature, looking at how plants, animals and humans protect themselves against UV radiation. This review permits evaluation of mechanisms of protection against UV used by living things and potential application of these mechanisms in the protection of natural and synthetic polymeric materials. Other chapters look at more specific aspects of UV degradation and stabilization, such as specific polymers and rubbers, analytical methods used in UV stabilization, health and safety, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a practical reference guide for engineers and scientists who design with plastics and formulate plastic materials
- Explains the effect of UV light on plastics and how to mitigate its effects through the use of UV stabilizers
- Surveys the range of UV stabilizers on the market and provides advice on their selection and use
Readership
Researchers in engineering (chemical; mechanical); professional engineers. Grad students and professors
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Photophysics
3. Mechanisms of UV Stabilization
4. UV Stabilizers
5. Stability of UV Stabilizers
6. Principles of Stabilizer Selection
7. UV Degradation and Stabilization of Polymers and Rubbers
8. UV Degradation and Stabilization of Industrial Products
9. Focus Technology – Sunscreens
10. UV Stabilizers and Other Components of Formulations
11. Analytical Methods in UV Degradation and Stabilization Studies
12. UV Stabilizers – Health and Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885574
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada