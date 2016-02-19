Handbook of Urban Landscape deals with aspects most related to architecture while, at the same time, it aims to serve the landscape profession itself. Because the field of landscape work is so wide, the present handbook is limited to urban landscape. The handbook can be used at three levels. Its technical studies and reviews form a general guide to current thought on the design of various kinds of open space; its design guide and information sheets are a daily reference for the landscape design process; and through its sources and references, readers can obtain background information or more specific guidance on particular aspects.

This handbook is intended as a desk-side guide for all designers of urban space, including architects, landscape architects, planners, and engineers—and for students of these professions. It should also help to improve understanding of the work and procedures of landscape architects, so that all who use them as consultants will be better equipped to brief them.