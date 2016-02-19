Handbook of Urban Landscape
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Urban Landscape deals with aspects most related to architecture while, at the same time, it aims to serve the landscape profession itself. Because the field of landscape work is so wide, the present handbook is limited to urban landscape.
The handbook can be used at three levels. Its technical studies and reviews form a general guide to current thought on the design of various kinds of open space; its design guide and information sheets are a daily reference for the landscape design process; and through its sources and references, readers can obtain background information or more specific guidance on particular aspects.
This handbook is intended as a desk-side guide for all designers of urban space, including architects, landscape architects, planners, and engineers—and for students of these professions. It should also help to improve understanding of the work and procedures of landscape architects, so that all who use them as consultants will be better equipped to brief them.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Urban Landscape Review
Technical Studies
1 Introduction to Landscape Design
2 Urban Landscape Review: Current and Future Trends
3 Urban Landscape Review: Space around Buildings
4 Urban Landscape Review: Housing
5 Urban Landscape Review: Recreation
Section 2 Design Procedure
Urban Landscape Design Guide
Section 3 Surveys and Contract Management
Information Sheets
1 Site Investigation and Appraisal
2 Check Lists: User, Legal and Planning Requirements
3 Specifications and Estimates
4 Procedure and Control
Section 4 Basic Plant Data
Information Sheets
5 Physical Conditions Affecting Plant Selection
6 Trees
7 Shrubs, Ground Cover and Grass
8 Screens and Hedges
9 Water Plants
10 Planting Techniques
Section 5 Parks and Open Spaces
Information Sheet
11 Parks and Open Spaces: General
Section 6 Recreation: Sport
Information Sheets
12 Sports Centers: Priorities and Planning Strategies
13 Sports Centers : Planning and Costs
14 Sports Pitches, Tracks and Training Areas: Space Requirements
15 Sports Pitches, Tracks and Training Areas: Materials and Surfaces
16 Sports Areas: Detailed Requirements
17 Sports Areas: Maintenance
Section 7 Recreation: General
Information Sheets
18 General Leisure Facilities
19 Camps and Holiday Homes
20 Water Recreation
21 Children's Play
Section 8 Gardens
Information Sheets
22 Gardens: User Requirements and Site Analysis
23 House/Garden Relationships
24 Gardens: Detail Design and Maintenance
Section 9 Housing Estates
Information Sheets
25 Housing: External Space Types
26 Housing: Vehicle Access and Servicing
27 Housing: Children's Play
28 Housing: Industrialized Building
29 Housing: Detailed Design
30 Housing: Resource Planning and Costs
31 Housing: Rehabilitation
Section 10 Elements of Landscape Construction
Information Sheets
32 Ground Modeling
33 Surface Treatments
34 Pavings
35 Trim and Change of Level
36 Enclosures and Barriers
37 Services
38 Car Parking
39 Street Furniture
40 Outdoor Lighting
41 Indoor Plants and Window Boxes
42 Roof Gardens
43 Space Requirements: People and Cars
44 Maintenance
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142166