Handbook of Urban Landscape - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851396910, 9781483142166

Handbook of Urban Landscape

1st Edition

Editors: Cliff Tandy
eBook ISBN: 9781483142166
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 280
Description

Handbook of Urban Landscape deals with aspects most related to architecture while, at the same time, it aims to serve the landscape profession itself. Because the field of landscape work is so wide, the present handbook is limited to urban landscape. The handbook can be used at three levels. Its technical studies and reviews form a general guide to current thought on the design of various kinds of open space; its design guide and information sheets are a daily reference for the landscape design process; and through its sources and references, readers can obtain background information or more specific guidance on particular aspects.
This handbook is intended as a desk-side guide for all designers of urban space, including architects, landscape architects, planners, and engineers—and for students of these professions. It should also help to improve understanding of the work and procedures of landscape architects, so that all who use them as consultants will be better equipped to brief them.

Table of Contents


Section 1 Urban Landscape Review

Technical Studies

1 Introduction to Landscape Design

2 Urban Landscape Review: Current and Future Trends

3 Urban Landscape Review: Space around Buildings

4 Urban Landscape Review: Housing

5 Urban Landscape Review: Recreation

Section 2 Design Procedure

Urban Landscape Design Guide

Section 3 Surveys and Contract Management

Information Sheets

1 Site Investigation and Appraisal

2 Check Lists: User, Legal and Planning Requirements

3 Specifications and Estimates

4 Procedure and Control

Section 4 Basic Plant Data

Information Sheets

5 Physical Conditions Affecting Plant Selection

6 Trees

7 Shrubs, Ground Cover and Grass

8 Screens and Hedges

9 Water Plants

10 Planting Techniques

Section 5 Parks and Open Spaces

Information Sheet

11 Parks and Open Spaces: General

Section 6 Recreation: Sport

Information Sheets

12 Sports Centers: Priorities and Planning Strategies

13 Sports Centers : Planning and Costs

14 Sports Pitches, Tracks and Training Areas: Space Requirements

15 Sports Pitches, Tracks and Training Areas: Materials and Surfaces

16 Sports Areas: Detailed Requirements

17 Sports Areas: Maintenance

Section 7 Recreation: General

Information Sheets

18 General Leisure Facilities

19 Camps and Holiday Homes

20 Water Recreation

21 Children's Play

Section 8 Gardens

Information Sheets

22 Gardens: User Requirements and Site Analysis

23 House/Garden Relationships

24 Gardens: Detail Design and Maintenance

Section 9 Housing Estates

Information Sheets

25 Housing: External Space Types

26 Housing: Vehicle Access and Servicing

27 Housing: Children's Play

28 Housing: Industrialized Building

29 Housing: Detailed Design

30 Housing: Resource Planning and Costs

31 Housing: Rehabilitation

Section 10 Elements of Landscape Construction

Information Sheets

32 Ground Modeling

33 Surface Treatments

34 Pavings

35 Trim and Change of Level

36 Enclosures and Barriers

37 Services

38 Car Parking

39 Street Furniture

40 Outdoor Lighting

41 Indoor Plants and Window Boxes

42 Roof Gardens

43 Space Requirements: People and Cars

44 Maintenance

Index


