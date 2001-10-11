Handbook of Transfusion Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Transfusion Medicine is unique in that it provides a comprehensive and practical description of all blood products and blood cell types currently used in transfusions, their appropriate applications, pathophysiology of conditions managed by transfusion, and pathophysiology of adverse reactions. Each chapter follows a standard format including numerous tables and algorithms, with summary elements highlighted throughout by a second-color for quick reference.
Key Features
Sections Include:
- Blood collection and testing
- Blood component description
- Preparation and usage
- Red blood cell antigens and antibodies
- Specialized component processing
- Specialized transfusion situations
- Transfusion-transmitted diseases
- Transfusion reactions
- Infectious complications of transfusion
- Therapeutic apheresis and quality
- Acute bleeding and massive transfusion
- Transfusion of the patient with a coagulopathy
- Transfusion of obstetrics, pediatric, immunocompromised, and platelet refractory patients
- Up-to-date references to all aspects of transfusion medicine
Readership
Hematology and oncology fellows and practitioners, surgeons, and anethesiologists.
Table of Contents
Blood Collection, Testing, and Processing Introduction to Blood Donors and Donation. Infectious Disease Testing. Component Preparation and Storage.
Blood Components Packed Red Blood Cells and Related Products. Fresh Frozen Plasma and Related Products. Cryoprecipitate and Related Products. Platelets and Related Products. Granulocytes. Coagulation Factor Concentrates. Albumin, Gamma Globulin and Related Derivatives.
Red Blood Cell Antigens and Antibodies Red Blood Cell Antigens and Human Blood Groups. Pre-Transfusion Compatibility Testing. Special Investigations in the Work-Up of Unexpected Antibodies and Blood Group Incompatibilities.
Specialized Component Processing or Testing Leukoreduced Products. CMV and Other Virus-Safe Products. Irradiated Components. Washed and Volume-Reduced Components.
Hematopoietic Stem Cells and Related Cellular Products Bone-Marrow-Derived Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells. Peripheral-Blood-Derived Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells. Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells. Mononuclear Cell Preparations.
Specialized Transfusion Situations Approach to Acute Bleeding and Massive Transfusion. Evaluation of the Bleeding Patient. Approach to the Platelet Refractory Patient. Approach to Transfusion in Obstetrics: Maternal and Fetal Considerations. Transfusion Management of Infants and Children. Approach to the Immunocompromised Patient.
Transfusion Reactions Acute and Delayed Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions. Febrile nonhemolytic Transfusion Reactions. Allergic Transfusion Reactions. Other Non-infectious Complications of Transfusion.
Infectious Complications of Transfusion Hepatitis. CMV and Other Herpesviruses. HIV and HTLV. Other Transfusion-Transmitted Infections. Bacterial Contamination of Blood Products.
Therapeutic Apheresis Overview and Practical Aspects of Therapeutic Apheresis. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Rationales and Indications. Therapeutic Cytapheresis: Red Blood Cell Exchange, Leukapheresis, and Thrombocytopheresis (Plateletpheresis).
Consent, Quality and Related Issues Informed Consent for Transfusion. Home Transfusion. Lookback and Recipient Notification, Product Recalls and Withdrawls. Process Improvement: One Essential of a Quality System.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 369
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 11th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533254
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123487759
About the Editor
Christopher Hillyer
Emory University, School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.
Krista Hillyer
Emory University, School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.
Frank Strobl
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Leigh Jefferies
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Leslie Silberstein
Harvard University, School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This is a useful book to have handy as a reference. It would also be quite useful as a text to accompany classroom instruction on transfusion medicine for students at any level...the editors and authors are to be applauded for having achieved their goal of a comprehensive, concise and easy to read textbook on transfusion medicine!"-VALARIE L. NG, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO (2003) @qu:"...it will provide an easy-to-read reference of the contemporary clinical practice of Transfusion Medecine. As such it is worth looking at with a view to getting a copy for the shelf of your department library." @source:—R.Ray for ANAESTHESIA AND INTENSIVE CARE JOURNAL (2002)