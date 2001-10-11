Handbook of Transfusion Medicine

Blood Collection, Testing, and Processing Introduction to Blood Donors and Donation. Infectious Disease Testing. Component Preparation and Storage.

Blood Components Packed Red Blood Cells and Related Products. Fresh Frozen Plasma and Related Products. Cryoprecipitate and Related Products. Platelets and Related Products. Granulocytes. Coagulation Factor Concentrates. Albumin, Gamma Globulin and Related Derivatives.

Red Blood Cell Antigens and Antibodies Red Blood Cell Antigens and Human Blood Groups. Pre-Transfusion Compatibility Testing. Special Investigations in the Work-Up of Unexpected Antibodies and Blood Group Incompatibilities.

Specialized Component Processing or Testing Leukoreduced Products. CMV and Other Virus-Safe Products. Irradiated Components. Washed and Volume-Reduced Components.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells and Related Cellular Products Bone-Marrow-Derived Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells. Peripheral-Blood-Derived Hematopoietic Progenitor Cells. Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells. Mononuclear Cell Preparations.

Specialized Transfusion Situations Approach to Acute Bleeding and Massive Transfusion. Evaluation of the Bleeding Patient. Approach to the Platelet Refractory Patient. Approach to Transfusion in Obstetrics: Maternal and Fetal Considerations. Transfusion Management of Infants and Children. Approach to the Immunocompromised Patient.

Transfusion Reactions Acute and Delayed Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions. Febrile nonhemolytic Transfusion Reactions. Allergic Transfusion Reactions. Other Non-infectious Complications of Transfusion.

Infectious Complications of Transfusion Hepatitis. CMV and Other Herpesviruses. HIV and HTLV. Other Transfusion-Transmitted Infections. Bacterial Contamination of Blood Products.

Therapeutic Apheresis Overview and Practical Aspects of Therapeutic Apheresis. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange: Rationales and Indications. Therapeutic Cytapheresis: Red Blood Cell Exchange, Leukapheresis, and Thrombocytopheresis (Plateletpheresis).

Consent, Quality and Related Issues Informed Consent for Transfusion. Home Transfusion. Lookback and Recipient Notification, Product Recalls and Withdrawls. Process Improvement: One Essential of a Quality System.