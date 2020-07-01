Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents
3rd Edition
Description
Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents, Third Edition covers every aspect of deadly toxic chemicals used in conflicts, warfare and terrorism. Including findings from experimental as well as clinical studies, this essential reference offers in-depth coverage of individual toxicants, target organ toxicity, major incidents, toxic effects in humans, animals and wildlife, biosensors and biomarkers, on-site and laboratory analytical methods, decontamination and detoxification procedures, and countermeasures.
Expanding on the second edition, Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents has been completely updated, presenting the most recent advances in field. Brand new chapters include a new chapter on emergency preparedness, coverage of the chemical warfare agents used in Syria, the use of the Novichok agent in the UK, and more.
Key Features
- Unites world-leading experts to bring you cutting-edge, agent-specific information on Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA) and their adverse effects on human and animal health, and the environment
- Provides you with all the information you need on CWA modes of action, detection, prevention, therapeutic treatment and countermeasures
- New to this edition: a full update to reflect the most recent advances in the field and new chapters on emergency preparedness, the chemical warfare agents used in Syria, and the use of the Novichok agent in the UK
Readership
Toxicologists, defense scientists, homeland and governmental security, and risk assessment specialists
Table of Contents
Section I: Historical Perspective and Epidemiology
1. History of Toxicology: From Killers to Healers
2. Historical Perspective of Chemical Warfare Agents
3. Global Impact of Chemical Warfare Agents Used Before and After 1945
4. Sarin Attacks in Japan: Acute and Delayed Health Effects in Survivors
5. Early and Delayed Effects of Sulfur Mustard in Iranian Veterans After the Iraq–Iran Conflict
6. Epidemiology of Chemical Warfare Agents
7. Chemical Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism: A Threat Analysis
Section II: Agents That Can Be Used as Weapons of Mass Destruction
8. Organophosphate Nerve Agents
9. Russian VX
10. Novichoks
11. Blister Agents
12. Riot Control Agents
13. Phosgene oxime
14. Psychotomimetic Agent BZ (3-Quinuclidinyl Benzilate)
15. Fluoroacetate
16. Strychnine
17. Superwarfarins
18. PCBs, Dioxins and Furans: Human Exposure and Health Effects
19. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Implications for Developmental, Molecular, and Behavioral Neurotoxicity
20. Thallium
21. Arsenicals: Toxicity, Their Use as Chemical Warfare Agents, and Possible Remedial Measures
22. Chlorine
23. Phosgene
24. Carbon Monoxide: Can’t See, Can’t Smell, Body Looks Red But They Are Dead
25. Acute Cyanide Toxicity and its Treatment: The Body is Dead and Maybe Red but Does Not Stay Red for Long
26. Methyl Isocyanate: The Bhopal Gas
27. Other Toxic Chemicals as Potential Chemical Warfare Agents
28. Ricin
29. Botulinum Toxin
30. Onchidal and Fasciculins
31. Cyanobacterial (Blue-Green Algae) Toxins
Section III: Target Organ Toxicity
32. Chemical Warfare Agents and the Nervous System
33. Behavioral Toxicity of Nerve Agents
34. The Respiratory Toxicity of Chemical Warfare Agents
35. Cardiovascular System as a Target of Chemical Warfare Agents
36. Ocular Toxicity of Chemical Warfare Agents
37. Skeletal Muscle
38. Dermal Toxicity of Sulfur Mustard
39. Reproductive Toxicity and Endocrine Disruption of Potential Chemical Warfare Agents
40. Liver Toxicity of Chemical Warfare Agents
41. Renal System
42. Impact of Chemical Warfare Agents on the Immune System
Section IV: Special Topics
43. Health Effects of Nuclear Weapons and Releases of Radioactive Materials
44. Clinical and Cellular Aspects of Traumatic Brain Injury
45. Neurological Effects and Mechanisms of Blast Overpressure Injury
46. Genomics and Proteomics in Brain Complexity in Relation to Chemically-Induced PTSD
47. Excitotoxicity, Oxidative Stress, and Neuronal Injury
48. Blood–Brain Barrier Damage and Dysfunction by Chemical Toxicity
49. The Effects of Organophosphates in the Early Stages of Human Skeletal Muscle Regeneration
50. Experimental modeling for delayed effects of organophosphates
51. Alternative Animal Toxicity Testing of Chemical Warfare Agents
Section V: Toxicokinetics, Toxicodynamics and Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetics
52. Toxicokinetic Aspects of Nerve Agents and Vesicants
53. Toxicokinetics and Toxicodynamics of DFP
54. Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling of Chemical Warfare Agents
55. Biotransformation of Warfare Nerve Agents
Section VI: Analytical Methods, Biosensors and Biomarkers
56. Laboratory Analysis of Chemical Warfare Agents, Adducts, and Metabolites in Biomedical Samples
57. On-Site Detection of Chemical Warfare Agents
58. Neuropathy Target Esterase as a Biomarker and Biosensor of Delayed Neuropathic Agents
59. The crosslinking action of organophosphorus poisons; implications for chronic neurotoxicity
60. Monitoring of Blood Cholinesterase Activity in Workers Exposed to Nerve Agents
Section VII: Risks to Animals and Wildlife
61. Potential Agents That Can Cause Contamination of Animal Feedingstuff and Terror
62. Chemical Warfare Agents and Risks to Animal Health
63. Threats to Wildlife by Chemical and Warfare Agents
Section VIII: Emergency Preparedness, Prophylactic, Therapeutic and Countermeasures
64. Pharmacological Prophylaxis Against Nerve Agent Poisoning: Experimental Studies and Practical Implications
65. Prophylactic and Therapeutic Measures in Nerve Agents Poisoning
66. Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Modeling of Countermeasures to Nerve Agents
67. Research on Medical Countermeasures for Chemical Attacks on Civilians
68. Pyridinium Oximes in the Treatment of Poisoning with Organophosphorus Compounds
69. Novel Cholinesterase Reactivators
70. Paraoxonase (PON1), detoxication of nerve agents, and modulation of their toxicity
71. The role of carboxylesterases in therapeutic interventions of nerve agent poisoning
72. Catalytic bioscavengers: the new generation of bioscavenger-based medical countermeasures
Section IX: Decontamination and Detoxification
73. Rapid Decontamination of Chemical Warfare Agents from the Skin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128190913
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128190906
About the Editor
Ramesh C. Gupta
Dr. Ramesh C. Gupta, Professor & Head of Toxicology Department at Murray State university, is engaged in research on pesticide toxicity, neurodegenerative diseases, and nutraceuticals efficacy and safety. He has delivered lectures in UK, Australia, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Czech Republic, China, South Korea, and Sweden. He served the panels of NIH, CDC, NIOSH, and NAS. He has >400 publications to his credit, including seven major books: (1) Toxicology of Organophosphate and Carbamate Compounds, (2) Veterinary Toxicology: Basic and Clinical Principles, (3) Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents, (4) Anticholinesterase Pesticides: Metabolism, Neurotoxicity, and Epidemiology, (5) Reproductive and Developmental Toxicology, (6) Biomarkers in Toxicology, and (7) Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety and Toxicity. He is recipient of Murray State University's distinguished researcher award of the year-2006, and Outstanding research award of the year 2014. He is a diplomate of American Board of Toxicology, and fellow of American College of Toxicology, American College of Nutrition, and Academy of Toxicological Sciences. Dr. Gupta is a member of many professional societies, including SOT, Eurotox, ASPET, American College of Toxicology, and ISSX.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Toxicology Department, Breathitt Veterinary Center, Murray State University, Hopkinsville, KY, USA