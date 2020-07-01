Handbook of Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Agents

Section I: Historical Perspective and Epidemiology

1. History of Toxicology: From Killers to Healers

2. Historical Perspective of Chemical Warfare Agents

3. Global Impact of Chemical Warfare Agents Used Before and After 1945

4. Sarin Attacks in Japan: Acute and Delayed Health Effects in Survivors

5. Early and Delayed Effects of Sulfur Mustard in Iranian Veterans After the Iraq–Iran Conflict

6. Epidemiology of Chemical Warfare Agents

7. Chemical Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism: A Threat Analysis

Section II: Agents That Can Be Used as Weapons of Mass Destruction

8. Organophosphate Nerve Agents

9. Russian VX

10. Novichoks

11. Blister Agents

12. Riot Control Agents

13. Phosgene oxime

14. Psychotomimetic Agent BZ (3-Quinuclidinyl Benzilate)

15. Fluoroacetate

16. Strychnine

17. Superwarfarins

18. PCBs, Dioxins and Furans: Human Exposure and Health Effects

19. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Implications for Developmental, Molecular, and Behavioral Neurotoxicity

20. Thallium

21. Arsenicals: Toxicity, Their Use as Chemical Warfare Agents, and Possible Remedial Measures

22. Chlorine

23. Phosgene

24. Carbon Monoxide: Can’t See, Can’t Smell, Body Looks Red But They Are Dead

25. Acute Cyanide Toxicity and its Treatment: The Body is Dead and Maybe Red but Does Not Stay Red for Long

26. Methyl Isocyanate: The Bhopal Gas

27. Other Toxic Chemicals as Potential Chemical Warfare Agents

28. Ricin

29. Botulinum Toxin

30. Onchidal and Fasciculins

31. Cyanobacterial (Blue-Green Algae) Toxins

Section III: Target Organ Toxicity

32. Chemical Warfare Agents and the Nervous System

33. Behavioral Toxicity of Nerve Agents

34. The Respiratory Toxicity of Chemical Warfare Agents

35. Cardiovascular System as a Target of Chemical Warfare Agents

36. Ocular Toxicity of Chemical Warfare Agents

37. Skeletal Muscle

38. Dermal Toxicity of Sulfur Mustard

39. Reproductive Toxicity and Endocrine Disruption of Potential Chemical Warfare Agents

40. Liver Toxicity of Chemical Warfare Agents

41. Renal System

42. Impact of Chemical Warfare Agents on the Immune System

Section IV: Special Topics

43. Health Effects of Nuclear Weapons and Releases of Radioactive Materials

44. Clinical and Cellular Aspects of Traumatic Brain Injury

45. Neurological Effects and Mechanisms of Blast Overpressure Injury

46. Genomics and Proteomics in Brain Complexity in Relation to Chemically-Induced PTSD

47. Excitotoxicity, Oxidative Stress, and Neuronal Injury

48. Blood–Brain Barrier Damage and Dysfunction by Chemical Toxicity

49. The Effects of Organophosphates in the Early Stages of Human Skeletal Muscle Regeneration

50. Experimental modeling for delayed effects of organophosphates

51. Alternative Animal Toxicity Testing of Chemical Warfare Agents

Section V: Toxicokinetics, Toxicodynamics and Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetics

52. Toxicokinetic Aspects of Nerve Agents and Vesicants

53. Toxicokinetics and Toxicodynamics of DFP

54. Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling of Chemical Warfare Agents

55. Biotransformation of Warfare Nerve Agents

Section VI: Analytical Methods, Biosensors and Biomarkers

56. Laboratory Analysis of Chemical Warfare Agents, Adducts, and Metabolites in Biomedical Samples

57. On-Site Detection of Chemical Warfare Agents

58. Neuropathy Target Esterase as a Biomarker and Biosensor of Delayed Neuropathic Agents

59. The crosslinking action of organophosphorus poisons; implications for chronic neurotoxicity

60. Monitoring of Blood Cholinesterase Activity in Workers Exposed to Nerve Agents

Section VII: Risks to Animals and Wildlife

61. Potential Agents That Can Cause Contamination of Animal Feedingstuff and Terror

62. Chemical Warfare Agents and Risks to Animal Health

63. Threats to Wildlife by Chemical and Warfare Agents

Section VIII: Emergency Preparedness, Prophylactic, Therapeutic and Countermeasures

64. Pharmacological Prophylaxis Against Nerve Agent Poisoning: Experimental Studies and Practical Implications

65. Prophylactic and Therapeutic Measures in Nerve Agents Poisoning

66. Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Modeling of Countermeasures to Nerve Agents

67. Research on Medical Countermeasures for Chemical Attacks on Civilians

68. Pyridinium Oximes in the Treatment of Poisoning with Organophosphorus Compounds

69. Novel Cholinesterase Reactivators

70. Paraoxonase (PON1), detoxication of nerve agents, and modulation of their toxicity

71. The role of carboxylesterases in therapeutic interventions of nerve agent poisoning

72. Catalytic bioscavengers: the new generation of bioscavenger-based medical countermeasures

Section IX: Decontamination and Detoxification

73. Rapid Decontamination of Chemical Warfare Agents from the Skin