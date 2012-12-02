Handbook of Toxic Fungal Metabolites
1st Edition
Handbook of Toxic Fungal Metabolites presents UV, IR, 1H NMR, 13C NMR, and mass spectra for identification of known mycotoxins or related metabolites by both chemists and researchers. The handbook is oriented primarily toward fungal metabolites that elicit a toxic response in vertebrate animals. It also contains metabolites that show little or no known acute toxicity.
The handbook is divided into 21 sections. Mycotoxin and fungal metabolite members are considered into each section based on their chemical relationships, except for the last four groups, Aspergillus, Penicillium, Fusarium, and miscellaneous toxins. The final section focuses on miscellaneous toxins that could not be classified under the considered categories, namely slaframine, diplodiatoxin, and roseotoxin B. This handbook is of great value to mycotoxicologists, and food and feed researchers.
Preface
Acknowledgments
Special Format
1 The Aflatoxins
2 Sterigmatocystins
3 Versicolorin Group
4 Ochratoxins
5 The Trichothecenes
6 The Cytochalasins
7 Rubratoxins
8 Tremorgen Group
9 Toxic Lactones
10 Roquefortines
11 Epipolythiopiperazine-3,6-diones
12 Alternaria Toxins
13 Secalonic Acids
14 The Malformins
15 Penicillium islandicum Toxins
16 Sweet Potato Toxins
17 Viridiol Group
18 Aspergillus Toxins
19 Penicillium Toxins
20 Fusarium Toxins
21 Miscellaneous Toxins
Molecular Formula Index
Molecular Weight Index
Compound Index
Microorganism/Plant Source Index
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th September 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138789