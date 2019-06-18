Handbook of Tissue Engineering Scaffolds: Volume Two
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 6: Neural tissue engineering scaffolds
34. Scaffolds for brain tissue reconstruction
35. Scaffolds for spinal cord regeneration
36. Scaffolds for bridging sciatic nerve gaps
37. Scaffold for facial nerve reconstruction
38. Scaffolds for auditory nerve regeneration
Part 7: Skin tissue engineering scaffolds
39. Scaffolds for dermal tissue engineering
40. Scaffolds for epidermal tissue engineering
41. Scaffolds for regeneration of dermo-epidermal skin tissue
42. Scaffolds for epithelial and hair follicle regeneration
43. Scaffolds for abdominal wall reconstruction
Part 8: Scaffolds for reproductive system
44. Scaffolds for bioengineered uterus
45. Scaffolds for vaginal tissue reconstruction
46. Scaffolds for cervical tissue engineering
47. Scaffolds for reconstruction of penile corporal tissue
Part 9: Scaffold for respiratory tissue engineering
48. Scaffolds for tracheal tissue engineering
49. Scaffolds for tissue engineering of the bronchi
50. Scaffold for laryngeal reconstruction
51. Scaffolds for lung tissue engineering
52. Scaffolds for reconstruction of the diaphragm
Part 10: Scaffolds for urinary system
53. Scaffolds for kidney tissue engineering
54. Scaffolds for bladder tissue engineering
55. Scaffolds for tissue engineering of the urethra
Part 11: Scaffolds for digestive system
56. Scaffolds for esophageal tissue engineering
57. Scaffolds for intestinal tissue engineering
58. Scaffolds for tissue engineering of stomach
Part 12: Ocular tissue engineering scaffolds
59. Scaffolds for corneal tissue engineering
60. Scaffolds for retinal repairs
61. Scaffolds for intraocular lens
62. Scaffolds for tissue engineering in optic nerve regeneration
63. Scaffolds for tarsal repair in eyelids
Part 13: Tissue engineering scaffolds in endocrinology
and metabolism
64. Scaffolds for liver regeneration
65. Scaffolds for pancreatic tissue engineering
66. Scaffolds for parathyroid tissue engineering
Description
Handbook of Tissue Engineering Scaffolds: Volume Two provides a comprehensive and authoritative review on recent advancements in the application and use of composite scaffolds in tissue engineering. Chapters focus on specific tissue/organ (mostly on the structure and anatomy), the materials used for treatment, natural composite scaffolds, synthetic composite scaffolds, fabrication techniques, innovative materials and approaches for scaffolds preparation, host response to the scaffolds, challenges and future perspectives, and more. Bringing all the information together in one major reference, the authors systematically review and summarize recent research findings, thus providing an in-depth understanding of scaffold use in different body systems.
Key Features
- Dedicated to the specialist topic of composite scaffolds, featuring all human body systems
- Covers basic fundamentals and advanced clinical applications
- Includes up-to-date information on preparation methodology and characterization techniques
- Highlights clinical data and case studies
Readership
Graduates, students, researchers in the fields of tissue engineering, biomaterials and regenerative medicine, biomedical science and engineering, materials science and engineering, nanoscience and engineering, biomedical nanotechnology, biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 874
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025628
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025611
About the Editors
Masoud Mozafari Editor
Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC), Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests involve the understanding of whole field of biomaterials, nanotechnology and tissue engineering. He has received several awards including “Top 10 National Outstanding Scientific Authors”, "Khwarizmi Award", and "Julia Polak European Doctorate Award" for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues/organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari is currently on the editorial board of many journals in the field, as well as working as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran
Farshid Sefat Editor
Farshid Sefat is a lecturer in Medical Engineering at the University of Bradford and Visiting Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology (New Jersey, USA). Previously he was Head of the Biomedical Engineering Department at King Faisal University (Saudi Arabia). He completed his post doctorate research at the University of Sheffield (UK) in the area of cornea tissue engineering. He received his Ph.D. (2011) and BEng. (2005) degrees from the University of Bradford (UK) in Biomedical Engineering. He also obtained his MSc. (2006) in Biomedical Engineering (Cell and Tissue Engineering) from Keele University, (UK). His research is based on developing biomaterials to control cellular behaviour with particular emphasis on developing engineered materials for tissue engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bradford, Bradford, UK and Visiting Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey, USA.
Anthony Atala Editor
Anthony Atala is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells- Translational Medicine, Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Rejuvenation Research, and Gene Therapy and Regulation; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the International Journal of Artificial Organs, Organogenesis, and Current Urology Reports; and as Editorial Board member of Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Journal of Tissue Science and Engineering, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, Technology, the Journal of Urology, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, BioMed Central-Urology, Urology, and Current Transplantation Reports. Dr. Atala is a recipient of many awards, including the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, the World Technology Award in Health and Medicine, presented to individuals achieving significant and lasting progress, the Samuel D. Gross Prize, awarded every 5 years to a national leading surgical researcher by the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons for distinguished accomplishments, the Gold Cystoscope award from the American Urological Association for advances in the field, the Ramon Guiteras Award for pioneering research in regenerative medicine and outstanding contributions as a scholar and teacher, the Innovation Award from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for the creation of synthetic organs, and the Rocovich Gold Medal, awarded to a distinguished scientist who has made a major impact on science toward the understanding of human disease. In 2011 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, USA