Handbook of Tissue Engineering Scaffolds: Volume One
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: An introduction to tissue engineering scaffolds
1. Introduction to tissue engineering scaffolds
2. The role of scaffolds in tissue engineering
3. Scaffolds mimicking the native structure of tissues
4. Computational design of tissue engineering scaffolds
5. Research progress of scaffold materials
6. Fabrication techniques of tissue engineering scaffolds
7. Scaffolds implanted: what is next?
8. Moving from clinical trials to clinical practice
9. Tissue engineering scaffolds: future perspectives
Part 2: Musculoskeletal tissue engineering scaffolds
10. Scaffold for bone tissue engineering
11. Scaffolds for cartilage tissue engineering
12. Scaffolds for skeletal muscle tissue engineering
13. Scaffolds for tendon tissue engineering
14. Scaffolds for ligament tissue engineering
15. Scaffolds for regeneration of meniscus lesions
Part 3: Craniomaxillofacial tissue engineering scaffolds
16. Scaffolds for mandibular reconstruction
17. Scaffolds suitable for maxillary sinus augmentation
18. Scaffolds for nasal reconstruction
19. Scaffolds for repair of orbital wall defects
20. Scaffolds for cleft lip and cleft palate reconstruction
21. Scaffolds for temporomandibular joint disc engineering
Part 4: Dental tissue engineering scaffolds
22. Scaffolds for regeneration of the pulp–dentine complex
23. Scaffolds for periodontal tissue engineering
24. Tissue-engineered alloplastic scaffold for reconstruction of alveolar defects
25. Scaffolds for gingival tissues
26. Scaffolds that promote enamel remineralization
27. Scaffolds for dental cementum
28. Scaffolds for engineering tooth-ligament interfaces
Part 5: Cardiaovascular tissue engineering scaffolds
29. Whole heart scaffolds - how to build a heart
30. Scaffolds for engineering heart valve
31. Scaffolds for blood vessel tissue engineering
32. Scaffolds for tissue engineering of functional cardiac muscle
33. Bioengineered cardiac patch scaffolds
Description
Handbook of Tissue Engineering Scaffolds: Volume One, provides a comprehensive and authoritative review on recent advancements in the application and use of composite scaffolds in tissue engineering. Chapters focus on specific tissue/organ (mostly on the structure and anatomy), the materials used for treatment, natural composite scaffolds, synthetic composite scaffolds, fabrication techniques, innovative materials and approaches for scaffolds preparation, host response to the scaffolds, challenges and future perspectives, and more. Bringing all the information together in one major reference, the authors systematically review and summarize recent research findings, thus providing an in-depth understanding of scaffold use in different body systems.
Key Features
- Dedicated to the specialist topic of composite scaffolds, featuring all human body systems
- Covers basic fundamentals and advanced clinical applications
- Includes up-to-date information on preparation methodology and characterization techniques
- Highlights clinical data and case studies
Readership
Graduates, students and researchers in the fields of tissue engineering, biomaterials and regenerative medicine, biomedical science and engineering, materials science and engineering, nanoscience and engineering, biomedical nanotechnology, biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 790
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025635
About the Editors
Masoud Mozafari Editor
Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC), Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests involve the understanding of whole field of biomaterials, nanotechnology and tissue engineering. He has received several awards including “Top 10 National Outstanding Scientific Authors”, "Khwarizmi Award", and "Julia Polak European Doctorate Award" for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues/organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari is currently on the editorial board of many journals in the field, as well as working as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran
Farshid Sefat Editor
Farshid Sefat is a Programme Leader/Assistant Professor in Tissue Engineering at the University of Bradford (UK) and Polymer Interdisciplinary Research Centre (Polymer IRC, UK). Previously he was Head of Biomedical Engineering Department at King Faisal University (Saudi Arabia) and Visiting Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology (New Jersey, USA). He completed his post-doctorate research assistant at the University of Sheffield (UK) in the area of corneal tissue engineering. He received his PhD (2011) and BEng. (2005) degrees in Biomedical Engineering both from the University of Bradford (UK). He also obtained his MSc. (2006) in Biomedical Engineering (Cell and Tissue Engineering) from Keele University, (UK). His research is based on developing biomaterials to control cellular behaviour with particular emphasis in developing engineered materials for tissue engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Programme Leader/Assistant Professor in Tissue Engineering at the University of Bradford (UK) and Polymer Interdisciplinary Research Centre (Polymer IRC, UK).
Anthony Atala Editor
Anthony Atala is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells- Translational Medicine, Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Rejuvenation Research, and Gene Therapy and Regulation; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the International Journal of Artificial Organs, Organogenesis, and Current Urology Reports; and as Editorial Board member of Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Journal of Tissue Science and Engineering, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, Technology, the Journal of Urology, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, BioMed Central-Urology, Urology, and Current Transplantation Reports. Dr. Atala is a recipient of many awards, including the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, the World Technology Award in Health and Medicine, presented to individuals achieving significant and lasting progress, the Samuel D. Gross Prize, awarded every 5 years to a national leading surgical researcher by the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons for distinguished accomplishments, the Gold Cystoscope award from the American Urological Association for advances in the field, the Ramon Guiteras Award for pioneering research in regenerative medicine and outstanding contributions as a scholar and teacher, the Innovation Award from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for the creation of synthetic organs, and the Rocovich Gold Medal, awarded to a distinguished scientist who has made a major impact on science toward the understanding of human disease. In 2011 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, USA