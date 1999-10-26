Handbook of Time Series Analysis, Signal Processing, and Dynamics

The aim of this book is to serve as a graduate text and reference in time series analysis and signal processing, two closely related subjects that are the concern of a wide range of disciplines, such as statistics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and physics. The book provides a CD-ROM containing codes in PASCAL and C for the computer procedures printed in the book. It also furnishes a complete program devoted to the statistical analysis of time series, which will be attractive to a wide range of academics working in diverse mathematical disciplines.