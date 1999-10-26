Handbook of Time Series Analysis, Signal Processing, and Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125609906, 9780080507873

Handbook of Time Series Analysis, Signal Processing, and Dynamics

1st Edition

Editors: D. Pollock Richard Green Truong Nguyen
eBook ISBN: 9780080507873
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 1999
Page Count: 848
Table of Contents

Introduction. Polynomial Methods. Least-Square Methods. Fourier Methods. Time-Series Models. Time-Series Estimation. Statistical Appendix: On Disk.

Description

The aim of this book is to serve as a graduate text and reference in time series analysis and signal processing, two closely related subjects that are the concern of a wide range of disciplines, such as statistics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and physics. The book provides a CD-ROM containing codes in PASCAL and C for the computer procedures printed in the book. It also furnishes a complete program devoted to the statistical analysis of time series, which will be attractive to a wide range of academics working in diverse mathematical disciplines.

Readership

Advanced undergraduates, academics, and researchers who are involved in signal processing or in the statistical analysis of time series. This covers a wide range of disciplines and will be of interest to mathematicians, physicists, engineers, statisticians, etc.

