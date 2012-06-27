Handbook of Thin Film Deposition

Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

About the Editor

List of Contributors

Scaling

Introduction to Chapter 1

1. A Perspective on Today’s Scaling Challenges and Possible Future Directions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Review and Update of Generalized Scaling

1.3 Energy/Performance Considerations

1.4 Design Issues with Back-Gated Thin SOI CMOS

1.5 Carrier Confinement and Quantization Effects

1.6 Potential of Low-Temperature Operation

1.7 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

2. Scaling and Its Implications for the Integration and Design of Thin Film and Processes

2.1 Scaling: Basics, Causes, and Consequences

2.2 FEOL Scaling: State of the Art Transistors Described in Refs [51,52]

2.3 Silicon on Insulator and System on a Chip

2.4 Back End of the Line Scaling

2.5 International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors, See Ref. [65]

2.6 Miscellaneous Effects

2.7 Scaling and Reliability [38,40,63]

2.8 Economics of Scaling

2.9 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Appendix 1 Basis for Scaling: Shannon’s Theorem

Appendix 2 Rent’s Rule and Consequences for Scaling

Appendix 3 Comparison of Changes and New Materials Going from Micro- to Nanotransistors

Appendix 4 Summary of Back-End Changes in Materials and Processing

Appendix 5 List of Abbreviations

3. Scaling—Its Effects on Heat Generation and Cooling of Devices. A “Thermal Moore’s” Law?

3.1 Purpose of This Section

3.2 Heat Generation Trends from Chips

3.3 The Chip-Cooling Problem and Its Importance

3.4 Definition of TDP, Thermal Resistance, TDD Versus SPECINT; and Their Use [4]

3.5 Where Is the Need for Cooling?

3.6 The Cooling Package Design

3.7 Role and Kind of Packages

3.8 The Inefficiency of Computing: The Dilemma

3.9 Kinds of Electronic Packages

3.10 In Conclusion: A Thermal Moore’s Law?

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

Summing Up

Thin Film Deposition, Equipment and Processing

4. Sputter Processing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Energy and Kinematics of Sputtered Atoms

4.3 Energy Dependence of Sputtering

4.4 Plasmas and Sputtering Systems

4.5 Reactive Sputter Deposition

4.6 Sputter-Tool Design and Applications for Semiconductor Technology

4.7 Contamination and Metrology

4.8 Future Directions

REFERENCES

5. Thin-Film Strain Engineering and Pattern Effects in Dielectrics CVD

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The Basics of Strained Silicon Technology

5.3 Strain Metrology and Characterization Techniques

5.4 Stress in Amorphous Dielectric Thin Films

5.5 CVD Techniques Aimed at Generation of High Intrinsic Stress in Dielectric Thin Films

5.6 Pattern Effects in Dielectrics CVD

5.7 ALD of FEOL Dielectric Thin Films

5.8 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

REFERENCES

6. Equipment and Manufacturability Issues in CVD Processes

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Basic Principles of CVD

6.3 A Brief History of CVD Equipment

6.4 CVD Applications and Their Impact on Scaling

6.5 Contamination and Metrology

6.6 Summary of CVD Technologies

6.7 CVD Tool Selection for Research and Manufacturing

6.8 CVD Trends and Projection

REFERENCES

7. CMP Method and Practice

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fundamental Aspects of CMP

7.3 Silicon-Based Materials

7.4 Polishing of Metals

7.5 Future Directions

REFERENCES

8. Process Technology for Copper Interconnects

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Device Scaling

8.3 Copper Interconnect Processing

8.4 Reliability

8.5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

New Applications

9. Optical Thin Films

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Nature of Light

9.3 Surfaces and Films

9.4 Optical Materials

9.5 Metals and Dielectrics in Coatings

9.6 Admittance Transformer

9.7 Applications to Coatings

9.8 Coating Manufacture

9.9 Control

9.10 Production Tolerances

9.11 Optical Instruments. Modeling Their Optical Behavior

9.12 Future Possibilities

Acknowledgments

Further Reading

References

10. Thin Films in Photovoltaics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 PV Cell Structure and Operation

10.3 Manufacturing Processes

10.4 Cost and Performance Comparisons

10.5 Reliability Survey

10.6 Future Trends

10.7 Summary and Conclusions

REFERENCES

11. Application of Thin Films in Semiconductor Memories

11.1 Introduction

11.2 DRAM

11.3 Flash Memory

11.4 Alternative Memories

11.5 Summary

REFERENCES

Index