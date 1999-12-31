Handbook of Thermoset Plastics
2nd Edition
Description
Once occupying a lesser, yet significant, role in the plastics' industry, thermoset plastics technology has increasingly become important to designers and users who work in specialty applications. Everything from toys to medical devices, and from automotive to sports and recreation products, are being manufactured using thermoset plastics. An increased understanding of thermoset plastics technology and processes has broadened their use exponentially over the last few years. In fact, the importance and contributions of unsaturated polyesters, urethanes, and epoxy thermosets have driven unprecedented sales and production figures that approach the definition of commodity materials.
As a survey of the technology, the handbook provides the reader with the practical implications of crosslinking, as well as establishing relationships between time, temperature, and mass, often ignored in the general overviews allotted to thermoset plastics in other handbooks. The Handbook of Thermoset Plastics offers the most complete collection of general and technical details available for this important subject.
Readership
Engineers, chemists, physicists, technicians and students who need general, as well as technical, details concerning thermoset plastics.
Table of Contents
- Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> History<BR id=""CRLF""> Definitions<BR id=""CRLF""> Crosslinking and Curing<BR id=""CRLF""> Influence of Time, Temperature, and Mass<BR id=""CRLF""> Shelf Life and Pot Life<BR id=""CRLF""> Curing<BR id=""CRLF""> Staging<BR id=""CRLF""> Stoichiometric Considerations<BR id=""CRLF""> Prepolymerization and Adducting<BR id=""CRLF""> Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Phenol-Formaldehyde<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Raw Materials<BR id=""CRLF""> Phenol<BR id=""CRLF""> Resinification (Production) of Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Phenolic Resins in Friction Materials<BR id=""CRLF""> Phenolic Resins Trade Names and Manufactures<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Amino and Furan Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Raw Materials<BR id=""CRLF""> Amino Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Furan Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Properties of Amino and Furan Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Trade Names<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl Ester Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Unsaturated Polyesters<BR id=""CRLF""> Vinyl Ester Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Compounding of Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl Ester Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Applicable Manufacturing Process<BR id=""CRLF""> Recent Developments<BR id=""CRLF""> Trade Names and Manufacturers of Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl Esters<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Allyls<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Chemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> Polymerization and Processing<BR id=""CRLF""> Formulation<BR id=""CRLF""> Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> Applications<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Epoxy Resins<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Resin Types<BR id=""CRLF""> Curatives and Grosslinking Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> Alkaline Curing Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> Acid Curing Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> Formulation Principles<BR id=""CRLF""> Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Thermoset Polyurethanes<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Environmental Regulation and its Impact on Polyurethane Technology<BR id=""CRLF""> Modification of Amines for Reaction with Isocyanates<BR id=""CRLF""> Recent Development<BR id=""CRLF""> Amines<BR id=""CRLF""> JEFFAMINES$#174; (Polyoxyalkylendimine)<BR id=""CRLF""> Water-Borne Polyurethanes<BR id=""CRLF""> Other Two-Component Polyurethanes<BR id=""CRLF""> Catalysts<BR id=""CRLF""> Diisocyanates<BR id=""CRLF""> Acknowledgment<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Bibliography<BR id=""CRLF"">8. High performance Polyimides and Related Thermoset Polymers; Past and Present Development, and Future Research irection<BR id=""CRLF""> Historical Perspective<BR id=""CRLF""> Polyimides from Condensation Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> Thermoplastic Polyimides<BR id=""CRLF""> Addition-Curable Polyimides and Other Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> Nadimide-Terminated Thermosetting Polyimides<BR id=""CRLF""> Maleimide- Terminated Thermosetting Polyimides<BR id=""CRLF""> Cyanate- Terminated Thermosetting Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> High Temperature Thermosetting resins Based on Phtalonitrile<BR id=""CRLF""> Acetylene-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> Propargyl-Terminated Oligomers<BR id=""CRLF""> Phenylethynyl-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> Applicability of Thermoset Isoimides/Imides to Resin Transfer Molding Processing<BR id=""CRLF""> Application of High-Performance Polymers to Improve Galvanic Corrosion of Imide-Based Composites<BR id=""CRLF""> Application of High-Performance Polymers in Lightning Strike Protection Technology Using Nonmetallic Materials<BR id=""CRLF""> Future Demands in Ultrahigh Temperature Resistant Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> Chemical Structures Suitable for Ultrahigh temperature Use<BR id=""CRLF""> Novel Cross-Linking Mechanisms for Stability at Ultrahigh Temperatures<BR id=""CRLF""> Polymer-Ceramic Materials<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">9. Silicones<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Silicone Fluids<BR id=""CRLF""> Silicone Rubbers<BR id=""CRLF""> Room-Temperature-Vulcanizing Silicones<BR id=""CRLF""> Heat Cured Systems<BR id=""CRLF""> Silicone Laminates<BR id=""CRLF""> Government Specifications for Silicone Products<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">10. Crosslinked Thermoplastics<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Crosslinking of Thermoplastics<BR id=""CRLF""> Effects of Crosslinking on Polymer<BR id=""CRLF""> Chemical Crosslinking<BR id=""CRLF""> Rotational Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> Post-Irradiation Effects<BR id=""CRLF""> Acrylates<BR id=""CRLF""> Trade Names<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517771
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514213