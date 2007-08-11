Handbook of Thermoplastic Elastomers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 1.1 Elasticity and Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF"">2 Brief History of Thermoplastic Elastomers <BR id=""CRLF"">3 Additives<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1 Antioxidants<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2 Light Stabilizers<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.3 Nucleating Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.4 Flame Retardants<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.5 Colorants<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.6 Antistatic Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.7 Slip Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.8 Antiblocking Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.9 Processing Aids<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.10 Fillers and Reinforcements<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.11 Plasticizers<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.12 Other Additives<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.13 Selection of Additives<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.14 Health, Hygiene, and Safety<BR id=""CRLF"">4 Processing Methods Applicable to Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2 Mixing and Blending<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3 Extrusion<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.4 Injection Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.5 Compression Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.6 Transfer Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.7 Blow Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.8 Rotational Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.9 Foaming of Thermoplastics<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.10 Thermoforming<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.11 Calendering<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.12 Secondary Manufacturing Processes<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.13 General Processing Technology of TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.14 Process Simulation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.15 Product Development and Testing<BR id=""CRLF"">5 Styrenic Block Copolymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.2 PolystyreneûPolydiene Block Copolymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.3 SBCs Synthesized by Carbocationic Polymerization <BR id=""CRLF"">6 Thermoplastic Elastomers Prepared by Dynamic Vulcanization<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.2 The Dynamic Vulcanization Process<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.3 Properties of Blends Prepared by Dynamic Vulcanization<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.4 Processing and Fabrication of TPVs<BR id=""CRLF"">7 Polyolefin-Based Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Blends<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.4 Properties of TPOs<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.5 Processing of TPOs<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.6 Painting of TPOs<BR id=""CRLF"">8 Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Halogen-Containing Polyolefins<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.2 Blends of PVC with Nitrile Rubber (NBR)<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.3 Blends of PVC with Other Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.4 Melt-Processable Rubber<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.5 Thermoplastic Fluorocarbon Elastomer<BR id=""CRLF"">9 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.2 Synthesis of TPUs<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.4 Thermal Transitions<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.5 Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.6 Processing of TPUs<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.7 Blends of TPU with Other Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.8 Bonding and Welding<BR id=""CRLF"">10 Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Polyamides<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.2 Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.4 StructureûProperty Relationships<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.5 Physical and Mechanical Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.6 Chemical and Solvent Resistance<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.7 Electrical Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.8 Other Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.9 Compounding<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.10 Processing<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.11 Bonding and Welding<BR id=""CRLF"">11 Thermoplastic Polyether Ester Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.2 Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.4 Properties of Commercial COPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.5 COPE Blends<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.6 Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">12 Ionomeric Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.2 Synthesis <BR id=""CRLF""> 12.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.4 Properties and Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">13 Other Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 13.1 Elastomeric Star Block Copolymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 13.2 TPEs Based on Interpenetrating Networks<BR id=""CRLF""> 13.3 TPE Based on Polyacrylates<BR id=""CRLF"">14 Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Recycled Rubber and Plastics<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.2 EPDM Scrap<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.3 Butadiene-acrylonitrile Rubber (NBR) Scrap<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.4 Recycled Rubber<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.5 Waste Latex<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.6 Waste Plastics<BR id=""CRLF"">15 Applications of Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.2 Applications for Styrenic TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.3 Applications of Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) and ETPVs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.4 Applications of Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers (TPOs)<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.5 Applications of Melt-Processable Rubber (MPR)<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.6 Applications of PVC Blends<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.7 Application of TPUs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.8 Application of Thermoplastic Polyether Ester Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.9 Applications of Polyamide TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.10 Applications of Ionomeric TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.11 Applications of Other TPEs<BR id=""CRLF"">16 Recycling of Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 16.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF""> 16.2 Recycling Methods for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs)<BR id=""CRLF"">17 Recent Developments and Trends<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.1 Current State<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.2 Drivers for the Growth of TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.3 Trends in Technical Development<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.4 Other New Developments<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 1: Books, Conferences, Major Review Articles<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 2: Major Suppliers of Thermoplastic Elastomers and Compounds<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 3: ISO Nomenclature for Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 4: Processing Data Sheets for Commercial Thermoplastic Elastomers and Compounds<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 5: Technical Data Sheets for Commercial Thermoplastic Elastomers and Compounds<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 6: Recent TPE Patents<BR id=""CRLF"">Glossary<BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Description
There are few if any adequate guides to the properties, processing, and applications of thermoplastic elastomers, in spite the skyrocketing rise in the use of these materials. Until now. This new book sets the standard for a reference on these materials by compiling in one comprehensive volume an applicable knowledge of the chemistry, processing, and all properties, and uses of thermoplastic elastomers.
Copiously illustrated and full of applicable processing and engineering data, this is the very definition of a ""definitive"" user's guide.
Readership
The book is a versatile reference that serves the needs of engineers, scientists, designers, buyers, processors and all who have to work with thermoplastic elastomers, including students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2007
- Published:
- 11th August 2007
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517764
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515494
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jiri George Drobny Author
Jiri G. Drobny is President of Drobny Polymer Associates, and former Adjunct Faculty of Plastics Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Drobny is an active educator, lecturer, writer, and internationally known consultant. His career spans more than 40 years in the rubber and plastic processing industry, mainly in research and development with senior and executive responsibilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drobny Polymer Associates, Inc.
Jiri George Drobny Author
Jiri G. Drobny is President of Drobny Polymer Associates, and former Adjunct Faculty of Plastics Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Drobny is an active educator, lecturer, writer, and internationally known consultant. His career spans more than 40 years in the rubber and plastic processing industry, mainly in research and development with senior and executive responsibilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drobny Polymer Associates, Inc.