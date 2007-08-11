Handbook of Thermoplastic Elastomers

1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 1.1 Elasticity and Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF"">2 Brief History of Thermoplastic Elastomers <BR id=""CRLF"">3 Additives<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1 Antioxidants<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2 Light Stabilizers<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.3 Nucleating Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.4 Flame Retardants<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.5 Colorants<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.6 Antistatic Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.7 Slip Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.8 Antiblocking Agents<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.9 Processing Aids<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.10 Fillers and Reinforcements<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.11 Plasticizers<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.12 Other Additives<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.13 Selection of Additives<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.14 Health, Hygiene, and Safety<BR id=""CRLF"">4 Processing Methods Applicable to Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2 Mixing and Blending<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3 Extrusion<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.4 Injection Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.5 Compression Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.6 Transfer Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.7 Blow Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.8 Rotational Molding<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.9 Foaming of Thermoplastics<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.10 Thermoforming<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.11 Calendering<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.12 Secondary Manufacturing Processes<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.13 General Processing Technology of TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.14 Process Simulation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.15 Product Development and Testing<BR id=""CRLF"">5 Styrenic Block Copolymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.2 PolystyreneûPolydiene Block Copolymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.3 SBCs Synthesized by Carbocationic Polymerization <BR id=""CRLF"">6 Thermoplastic Elastomers Prepared by Dynamic Vulcanization<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.2 The Dynamic Vulcanization Process<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.3 Properties of Blends Prepared by Dynamic Vulcanization<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.4 Processing and Fabrication of TPVs<BR id=""CRLF"">7 Polyolefin-Based Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Blends<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.4 Properties of TPOs<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.5 Processing of TPOs<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.6 Painting of TPOs<BR id=""CRLF"">8 Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Halogen-Containing Polyolefins<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.2 Blends of PVC with Nitrile Rubber (NBR)<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.3 Blends of PVC with Other Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.4 Melt-Processable Rubber<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.5 Thermoplastic Fluorocarbon Elastomer<BR id=""CRLF"">9 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.2 Synthesis of TPUs<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.4 Thermal Transitions<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.5 Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.6 Processing of TPUs<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.7 Blends of TPU with Other Polymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 9.8 Bonding and Welding<BR id=""CRLF"">10 Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Polyamides<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.2 Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.4 StructureûProperty Relationships<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.5 Physical and Mechanical Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.6 Chemical and Solvent Resistance<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.7 Electrical Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.8 Other Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.9 Compounding<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.10 Processing<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.11 Bonding and Welding<BR id=""CRLF"">11 Thermoplastic Polyether Ester Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.2 Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.4 Properties of Commercial COPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.5 COPE Blends<BR id=""CRLF""> 11.6 Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">12 Ionomeric Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.2 Synthesis <BR id=""CRLF""> 12.3 Morphology<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.4 Properties and Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">13 Other Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 13.1 Elastomeric Star Block Copolymers<BR id=""CRLF""> 13.2 TPEs Based on Interpenetrating Networks<BR id=""CRLF""> 13.3 TPE Based on Polyacrylates<BR id=""CRLF"">14 Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Recycled Rubber and Plastics<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.2 EPDM Scrap<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.3 Butadiene-acrylonitrile Rubber (NBR) Scrap<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.4 Recycled Rubber<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.5 Waste Latex<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.6 Waste Plastics<BR id=""CRLF"">15 Applications of Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.2 Applications for Styrenic TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.3 Applications of Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) and ETPVs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.4 Applications of Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers (TPOs)<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.5 Applications of Melt-Processable Rubber (MPR)<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.6 Applications of PVC Blends<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.7 Application of TPUs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.8 Application of Thermoplastic Polyether Ester Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.9 Applications of Polyamide TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.10 Applications of Ionomeric TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 15.11 Applications of Other TPEs<BR id=""CRLF"">16 Recycling of Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF""> 16.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF""> 16.2 Recycling Methods for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs)<BR id=""CRLF"">17 Recent Developments and Trends<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.1 Current State<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.2 Drivers for the Growth of TPEs<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.3 Trends in Technical Development<BR id=""CRLF""> 17.4 Other New Developments<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 1: Books, Conferences, Major Review Articles<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 2: Major Suppliers of Thermoplastic Elastomers and Compounds<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 3: ISO Nomenclature for Thermoplastic Elastomers<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 4: Processing Data Sheets for Commercial Thermoplastic Elastomers and Compounds<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 5: Technical Data Sheets for Commercial Thermoplastic Elastomers and Compounds<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 6: Recent TPE Patents<BR id=""CRLF"">Glossary<BR id=""CRLF"">Index