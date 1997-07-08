Handbook of Thermal Conductivity, Volume 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153955

Handbook of Thermal Conductivity, Volume 4

1st Edition

Inorganic Compounds and Elements

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884153955
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 8th July 1997
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
134.00
113.90
118.00
100.30
95.00
80.75
14600.00
12410.00
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Thermal conductivity data is important in many engineering applications in the chemical processing and petroleum refining industries. The objective of this book is to provide the engineer with such data. The date is presented in graphs covering a wide temperature range to enable the engineer to quickly determine values at points of interest. The contents of the book are arranges in the following order: graphs, references, and appendixes.

Table of Contents

Preface; Thermal Conductivity Graphs for Inorganic; Compounds and Elements References; Appendix A: Coefficients for Thermal; Conductivity Equation for Liquids and Solids; Appendix B: Coefficients for Gas Thermal Conductivity Equation; Appendix C: Data Code for Compounds; Appendix D: Compound List by Formula; Appendix E: Compound List by Name; Appendix F: Computer Program for Gas Thermal Conductivity; Appendix G: Computer Program for Thermal; Conductivity of Liquids and Solids

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884153955

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.