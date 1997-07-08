Handbook of Thermal Conductivity, Volume 4
1st Edition
Inorganic Compounds and Elements
Description
Thermal conductivity data is important in many engineering applications in the chemical processing and petroleum refining industries. The objective of this book is to provide the engineer with such data. The date is presented in graphs covering a wide temperature range to enable the engineer to quickly determine values at points of interest. The contents of the book are arranges in the following order: graphs, references, and appendixes.
Table of Contents
Preface; Thermal Conductivity Graphs for Inorganic; Compounds and Elements References; Appendix A: Coefficients for Thermal; Conductivity Equation for Liquids and Solids; Appendix B: Coefficients for Gas Thermal Conductivity Equation; Appendix C: Data Code for Compounds; Appendix D: Compound List by Formula; Appendix E: Compound List by Name; Appendix F: Computer Program for Gas Thermal Conductivity; Appendix G: Computer Program for Thermal; Conductivity of Liquids and Solids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 8th July 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153955
About the Author
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA