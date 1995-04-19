Handbook of Thermal Conductivity, Volume 3
1st Edition
Organic Compounds C8 to C28
Description
This reference provides engineers with values for thermal conductivity as a function of temperature for the major organic compounds.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 19th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533353
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153849
About the Author
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA