Handbook of Thermal Conductivity, Volume 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153849, 9780080533353

Handbook of Thermal Conductivity, Volume 3

1st Edition

Organic Compounds C8 to C28

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
eBook ISBN: 9780080533353
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884153849
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 19th April 1995
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
111.00
94.35
147.00
124.95
160.00
136.00
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
147.00
124.95
89.00
75.65
147.00
124.95
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This reference provides engineers with values for thermal conductivity as a function of temperature for the major organic compounds.

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080533353
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884153849

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.