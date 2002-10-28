Handbook of Thermal Analysis of Construction Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514879, 9780815517757

Handbook of Thermal Analysis of Construction Materials

1st Edition

Authors: V.S. Ramachandran Ralph M. Paroli James J. Beaudoin Ana H. Delgado
eBook ISBN: 9780815517757
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514879
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 28th October 2002
Page Count: 702
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
230.00
195.50
260.00
221.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
230.00
195.50
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This comprehensive book containing essential information on the applicability of thermal analysis techniques to evaluate inorganic and organic materials in construction technology should serve as a useful reference for the scientist, engineer, construction technologist, architect, manufacturer, and user of construction materials, standard-writing bodies, and analytical chemists. The material scientists at the National Research Council of Canada have established one of the best thermal analysis laboratories in the world. Various types of thermal analysis techniques have been applied successfully to the investigation of inorganic and organic construction materials. These studies have provided important information on the characterization of raw as well as finished materials, quality control, quantitative estimation, interrelationships between physical, chemical, mechanical, and durability characteristics.

Information on the application of thermal analysis to construction materials is dispersed in literature and hence the IRC scientists embarked on producing a handbook, the first of its kind, incorporating the latest knowledge available in this field of activity. Almost all important construction materials have been included.

Readership

Scientists, engineers, construction technologists, architecst, manufacturers, and users of construction materials, standard-writing bodies, and analytical chemists.

Table of Contents

  1. Thermoanalytical Techniques
  2. Introduction to Portland Cement Concrete
  3. Formation and Hydration of Cement and Cement Compounds
  4. Introduction to Concrete Admixtures
  5. Accelerating Admixtures
  6. Retarding and Water Reducing Admixtures
  7. Superplasticizing Admixtures
  8. Supplementary Cementing Materials and Other Additions
  9. Introduction of Non-Portland Cement Binders and Concrete
  10. Non-Portland Rapid Setting Cements
  11. Gypsum and Gypsum Products
  12. Clay-Based Construction Projects
  13. Introduction of Organic Construction Materials
  14. Sealants and Adhesives
  15. Roofing Materials
  16. Paints and Coatings

Details

No. of pages:
702
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2002
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517757
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514879

About the Author

V.S. Ramachandran

V.S. Ramachandran

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Council Canada, Ottawa, Canada

Ralph M. Paroli

James J. Beaudoin

Ana H. Delgado

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.