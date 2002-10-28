Handbook of Thermal Analysis of Construction Materials
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive book containing essential information on the applicability of thermal analysis techniques to evaluate inorganic and organic materials in construction technology should serve as a useful reference for the scientist, engineer, construction technologist, architect, manufacturer, and user of construction materials, standard-writing bodies, and analytical chemists. The material scientists at the National Research Council of Canada have established one of the best thermal analysis laboratories in the world. Various types of thermal analysis techniques have been applied successfully to the investigation of inorganic and organic construction materials. These studies have provided important information on the characterization of raw as well as finished materials, quality control, quantitative estimation, interrelationships between physical, chemical, mechanical, and durability characteristics.
Information on the application of thermal analysis to construction materials is dispersed in literature and hence the IRC scientists embarked on producing a handbook, the first of its kind, incorporating the latest knowledge available in this field of activity. Almost all important construction materials have been included.
Readership
Scientists, engineers, construction technologists, architecst, manufacturers, and users of construction materials, standard-writing bodies, and analytical chemists.
Table of Contents
- Thermoanalytical Techniques
- Introduction to Portland Cement Concrete
- Formation and Hydration of Cement and Cement Compounds
- Introduction to Concrete Admixtures
- Accelerating Admixtures
- Retarding and Water Reducing Admixtures
- Superplasticizing Admixtures
- Supplementary Cementing Materials and Other Additions
- Introduction of Non-Portland Cement Binders and Concrete
- Non-Portland Rapid Setting Cements
- Gypsum and Gypsum Products
- Clay-Based Construction Projects
- Introduction of Organic Construction Materials
- Sealants and Adhesives
- Roofing Materials
- Paints and Coatings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2002
- Published:
- 28th October 2002
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517757
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514879
About the Author
V.S. Ramachandran
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research Council Canada, Ottawa, Canada