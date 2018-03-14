Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 6
2nd Edition
Recent Advances, Techniques and Applications
Table of Contents
Foreword
Sergey Vyazovkin, Nobuyoshi Koga, and Christoph Schick
1. Decomposition of organic wastes: Thermal analysis and evolution of volatiles
Rafael Font
2. Thermal analysis of biobased polymers and composites
Nathanaël Guigo and Nicolas Sbirrazzuoli
3. Polymer Nanocomposites
Krzysztof Pielichowski and Kinga Pielichowska
4. Thermal behavior of chalcogenide glasses
Roman Svoboda and Jiří Málek
5. Applications of Thermal Analysis to the Study of Phase Change Materials
R. Parameshwaran, A. Sarı, N. Jalaiah, and R. Karunakaran
6. Characteristics of Thermal Decomposition of Energetic Materials in the Study of Their Initiation Reactivity
Svatopluk Zeman
7. Analysis of Polymer Crystallization by Calorimetry
Maria Laura Di Lorenzo, René Androsch, Alicyn Marie Rhoades, and Maria Cristina Righetti
8. Modern isoconversional kinetics: From misconceptions to advances
Sergey Vyazovkin
9. Pharmaceutical applications of thermal analysis
Kohsaku Kawakami
10. Thermoanalytical characterization techniques for multiferroic materials
Eva Gil-González, Antonio Perejón, Pedro E. Sánchez-Jiménez, José M. Criado, and Luis A. Pérez-Maqueda
11. Kinetics and mechanisms of solid-gas reactions
Michèle Pijolat and Loïc Favergeon
12. Physico-geometric approach to the kinetics of overlapping solid-state reactions
Nobuyoshi Koga
13. Glass transition and physical aging of confined polymers investigated by calorimetric techniques
Daniele Cangialosi
14. Chalcogenides for phase-change memory
Jiri Orava and A. Lindsay Greer
15. Development of direct and indirect methods for determination of vaporization enthalpies of extremely low volatile compounds
Sergey P. Verevkin, Dzmitry H. Zaitsau, Christoph Schick, and Florian Heym
16. Aluminum alloys
Benjamin Milkereit, Olaf Kessler, and Christoph Schick
17. Metals and alloys
John Perepezko
18. Fast scanning chip calorimetry
Christoph Schick and Renè Androsch
19. Dilatometry
Martin Hunkel, Holger surm, and Matthias Steinbacher
Description
Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry: Recent Advances, Techniques and Applications, Volume Six, Second Edition, presents the latest in a series that has been well received by the thermal analysis and calorimetry community. This volume covers recent advances in techniques and applications that complement the earlier volumes. There has been tremendous progress in the field in recent years, and this book puts together the most high-impact topics selected for their popularity by new editors Sergey Vyazovkin, Nobuyoshi Koga and Christoph Schick—all editors of Thermochimica Acta.
Among the important new techniques covered are biomass conversion; sustainable polymers; polymer nanocompsoties; nonmetallic glasses; phase change materials; propellants and explosives; applications to pharmaceuticals; processes in ceramics, metals, and alloys; ionic liquids; fast-scanning calorimetry, and more.
Key Features
- Features 19 all-new chapters to bring readers up to date on the current status of the field
- Provides a broad overview of recent progress in the most popular techniques and applications
- Includes chapters authored by a recognized leader in each field and compiled by a new team of editors, each with at least 20 years of experience in the field of thermal analysis and calorimetry
- Enables applications across a wide range of modern materials, including polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, energetics and pharmaceutics
- Overviews the current status of the field and summarizes recent progress in the most popular techniques and applications
Readership
Chemists, physicists, and chemical engineers, working in academia (grad-level and above) and industry. Industrial scientists in the area of polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, energetics, pharmaceutics, and applied defense sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 860
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2018
- Published:
- 14th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640635
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444640628
About the Series Volume Editors
Sergey Vyazovkin Series Volume Editor
Sergey Vyazovkin received his PhD from Belorussian State University (1989). His research is concerned with the kinetics of thermally stimulated processes in condensed phase systems. He is a winner of the Mettler-Toledo Award in thermal analysis and of the James J. Christensen Award in calorimetry. Professor Vyazovkin is editor of Thermochimica Acta, a member of the editorial board of Macromolecular Rapid Communications and Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics, and the chairman of the Kinetics Committee of the International Confederation for Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry. His research has been published in one book, four book chapters, and 160 peer-reviewed papers cited over 11,000 times.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Nobuyoshi Koga Series Volume Editor
Nobuyoshi Koga received his PhD-CSc from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Pardubice (Czechoslovakia, 1991). His research covers thermal analysis and mechanisms of solid-state reactions. He is also known as a specialist in chemistry education research. He is a winner of the ICTAC Young Scientist Award (1996), Jaroslav Heyrovsky Honorary Medal for Merit in Chemical Sciences (The Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, 2013), The Award of the Japan Society of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry (2014), and others. Professor Koga is editor of Thermochimica Acta (Elsevier), honorary editor of the Journal of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry (Springer), editor of a Japanese book on thermal analysis, and vice president of the International Confederation for Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry. His research on thermal analysis has been published in 12 book chapters and 100 peer-reviewed papers as well as two book chapters and 50 peer-reviewed papers on chemistry education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Science Education, Graduate School of Education, Hiroshima University, Hiroshima, Japan
Christoph Schick Series Volume Editor
Christoph Schick received his PhD from Technical University Merseburg, Germany (1980). His research is concerned with glass and phase transitions in different materials spanning from small organic molecules over polymers to metals. He is interested in advanced calorimetric methods, particularly fast scanning calorimetry. He is a winner of the Mettler-Toledo Award in thermal analysis, the James J. Christensen Award in calorimetry, and three more European awards in calorimetry. Professor Schick is editor of Thermochimica Acta, a board member of the German society of thermal analysis (GEFTA), and counsellor of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics (IACT). His research has been published in one book, 15 book chapters, and 300 peer-reviewed papers cited over 7,000 times.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physics, University of Rostock, Rostock, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany