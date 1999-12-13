Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 4

The applications and interest in thermal analysis and calorimetry have grown enormously during the last half of the 20th century. These techniques have become indispensable in the study of processes such as catalysis, hazards evaluation etc., and in measuring important physical properties quickly, conveniently and with markedly improved accuracy. Consequently, thermal analysis and calorimetry have grown in stature and more scientists and engineers have become at least part-time, practitioners. People new to the field therefore need a source of information describing the basic principles and current state of the art. The last volume of this 4 volume handbook, devoted to many aspects of biological thermal analysis and calorimetry, completes a comprehensive review of this important area. All chapters have been prepared by recognized experts in their respective fields. The approach taken is "how and what to do and when to do it". The complete work is a valuable addition to the already existing literature.