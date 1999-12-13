Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820884, 9780080535692

Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 4

1st Edition

From Macromolecules to Man

Editors: Richard Kemp
eBook ISBN: 9780080535692
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444820884
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th December 1999
Page Count: 1032
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface.

  1. Energetics that control the stability and dynamics of secondary and tertiary structure of nucleic acids (H.H. Klump).
  2. Theory and practice of DSC measurements on proteins (J. Rösgen, H.-J. Hinz).
  3. Lipid model membranes and biomembranes (A. Blume, P. Garidel).
  4. Combustion calorimetry (I. Lamprecht).
  5. The thermodynamics of microbial growth (E.H. Battley).
  6. Quantitative calorimetry and biochemical engineering (P. Duboc, I. Marison, U. von Stockar).
  7. Calorimetry of microbial processes (B. Larsson, L. Gustafsson).
  8. Calorimetry of small animals (I. Lamprecht, E. Schmolz).
  9. Calorimetric approaches to animal physiology and bioenergetics (S.C. Hand).
  10. Whole body calorimetry (U. Frenz).
  11. Microcalorimetric studies of animal tissues and their isolated cells (R.B. Kemp, Y.H. Guan).
  12. Calorimetric studies in medicine (M. Monti).
  13. Calorimeric methods for analysis of plant metabolism (R.S. Criddle, L.D. Hansen).
  14. Wood (H.G. Wiedemann, I. Lamprecht).
  15. Dynamic mechanical analysis of elastomers (C.M. Roland).
  16. Thermal analyses in foods and food processes (A. Schiraldi et al.).
  17. Thermal analysis and calorimetry of pharmaceuticals (J.L. Ford, R. Willson). Index.

Description

The applications and interest in thermal analysis and calorimetry have grown enormously during the last half of the 20th century. These techniques have become indispensable in the study of processes such as catalysis, hazards evaluation etc., and in measuring important physical properties quickly, conveniently and with markedly improved accuracy. Consequently, thermal analysis and calorimetry have grown in stature and more scientists and engineers have become at least part-time, practitioners. People new to the field therefore need a source of information describing the basic principles and current state of the art. The last volume of this 4 volume handbook, devoted to many aspects of biological thermal analysis and calorimetry, completes a comprehensive review of this important area. All chapters have been prepared by recognized experts in their respective fields. The approach taken is "how and what to do and when to do it". The complete work is a valuable addition to the already existing literature.

Details

No. of pages:
1032
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535692
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444820884

About the Editors

Richard Kemp Editor

University of Wales, Aberystwyth, Wales

