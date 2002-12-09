Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 3
1st Edition
Applications to Polymers and Plastics
Table of Contents
- Heat Capacity Of Polymers
- The Glass Transition: Its Measurement And Underlying Physics
- Mechanical Relaxation Processes In Polymers
- Dielectric Analysis Of Polymers
- Crystallization And Melting Of Metastable Crystalline Polymers
- Crystallization, Melting And Morphology Of Homogeneous Ethylene Copolymers
- Recent Advances In Thermal Analysis Of Thermotropic Mainchain Liquid Crystalline Polymers
- Polymer Blends And Copolymers
- Thermosets
- Thermal Analysis Of Polymer Films
- Thermal Analysis Polymer Fibers
- Thermal Properties Of High Temperature Polymer Matrix Fibrous Composites
Description
As a new and exciting field of interdisciplinary macromolecular science and engineering, polymeric materials will have a profound presence in 21st century chemical, pharmaceutical, biomedical, manufacturing, infrastructure, electronic, optical and information technologies. The origin of this field derived from an area of polymer science and engineering encompassing plastic technologies. The field is rapidly expanding to incorporate new interdisciplinary research areas such as biomaterials, macromolecular biology, novel macromolecular structures, environmental macromolecular science and engineering, innovative and nano-fabrications of products, and is translating discoveries into technologies.
Key Features
· Unique in combining scientific concepts with technological aspects · Provides a comprehensive and broad coverage of thermodynamic and thermal behaviours of various polymeric materials as well as methodologies of thermal analysis and calorimetry · Contributions are from both pioneering scientists and the new generation of researchers
Readership
Polymer scientists and thermal analysts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 858
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 9th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527406
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444512864
Reviews
@qu: "I do not need to be convinced on the usefulness of thermal analysis in the polymer field, and consequently of this handbook." @source: POLYMER NEWS, Volume 28, number 11, 2003
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Stephen Cheng Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Akron, OH, USA