Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512864, 9780080527406

Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 3

1st Edition

Applications to Polymers and Plastics

Editors: Stephen Cheng
eBook ISBN: 9780080527406
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512864
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2002
Page Count: 858
Table of Contents

  1. Heat Capacity Of Polymers
  2. The Glass Transition: Its Measurement And Underlying Physics
  3. Mechanical Relaxation Processes In Polymers
  4. Dielectric Analysis Of Polymers
  5. Crystallization And Melting Of Metastable Crystalline Polymers
  6. Crystallization, Melting And Morphology Of Homogeneous Ethylene Copolymers
  7. Recent Advances In Thermal Analysis Of Thermotropic Mainchain Liquid Crystalline Polymers
  8. Polymer Blends And Copolymers
  9. Thermosets
  10. Thermal Analysis Of Polymer Films
  11. Thermal Analysis Polymer Fibers
  12. Thermal Properties Of High Temperature Polymer Matrix Fibrous Composites

Description

As a new and exciting field of interdisciplinary macromolecular science and engineering, polymeric materials will have a profound presence in 21st century chemical, pharmaceutical, biomedical, manufacturing, infrastructure, electronic, optical and information technologies. The origin of this field derived from an area of polymer science and engineering encompassing plastic technologies. The field is rapidly expanding to incorporate new interdisciplinary research areas such as biomaterials, macromolecular biology, novel macromolecular structures, environmental macromolecular science and engineering, innovative and nano-fabrications of products, and is translating discoveries into technologies.

· Unique in combining scientific concepts with technological aspects · Provides a comprehensive and broad coverage of thermodynamic and thermal behaviours of various polymeric materials as well as methodologies of thermal analysis and calorimetry · Contributions are from both pioneering scientists and the new generation of researchers

Readership

Polymer scientists and thermal analysts.

No. of pages: 858
858
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080527406
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444512864

@qu: "I do not need to be convinced on the usefulness of thermal analysis in the polymer field, and consequently of this handbook." @source: POLYMER NEWS, Volume 28, number 11, 2003

Stephen Cheng Editor

University of Akron, OH, USA

