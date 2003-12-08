Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 2
1st Edition
Applications to inorganic and miscellaneous materials
Table of Contents
Applications Of Thermal Analysis And Calorimetry In Adsorption And Surface Chemistry (Philip L. Llewellyn).
The Applications Of Thermoanalytical Techniques To The Preservation Of Art And Archaeological Objects (Marianne Odlyha).
The Application Of Thermal Analysis To The Study Of Carbons (Pauline Phang And The Late David Dollimore).
Applications Of Thermal Analysis In The Preparation Of Catalysts And In Catalysis (B. Pawelec, J.L.G. Fierro).
Ceramics, Glass, And Electronic Materials (Patrick K. Gallagher, John P. Sanders).
Thermal Analysis Of Clays (Katherine S. Meyers, Robert F. Speyer).
Energy Storage (Takeo Ozawa, Masayuki Kamimoto).
The Thermal Stability Of Explosives (Jimmie C. Oxley).
Fossil Fuels - Application Of Thermal Analysis Techniques (Mustafa Versan Kok).
General Inorganic Chemicals And Coordination Compounds (H.J. Seifert).
Applications Of Thermal Methods In The Geosciences (Werner Smykatz-Kloss, Klaus Heide And Wolfgang Klinke).
Dehydration Of Crystalline Hydrates (Andrew K. Galwey).
Thermal Analysis In Metallurgy (Shaheer A. Mikhail, A. Hubert Webster).
Pyrotechnics (E.L Charsley, P.G. Laye andM.E. Brown).
Thermal Analysis In Studies Of High-Tc Superconductors (J. Valo and M. Leskelä).
Description
This is the second volume of a four volume set intended to describe the techniques and applications of thermoanalytical and calorimetric methods. The general techniques and methodology are covered extensively in Volume 1, along with the fundamental physicochemical background needed. Consequently the subsequent volumes dwell on the applications of these powerful and versatile methods, while assuming a familiarity with the techniques.
Volume 2 covers major areas of inorganic materials and some related general topics, e.g., catalysis, geochemistry, and the preservation of art. The chapters are written by established practitioners in the field with the intent of presenting a sampling of the how thermoanalytical and calorimetric methods have contributed to progress in their respective areas. The chapters are not intended as exhaustive reviews of the topics, but rather, to illustrate to the readers what has been achieved and to encourage them to consider extending these applications further into their domains of interest.
Key Features
- Provides an appreciation for how thermal methods can be applied to inorganic materials and processes.
- Provides an insight into the versatility of thermal methods.
- Shares the experiences of experts in a variety of different fields.
- A valuable reference source covering a huge area of materials coverage.
Readership
Thermal analysts in academia (universities, colleges) and industry, and graduate students in the field of thermochemistry and thermal analysis.
Details
- 942
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- 8th December 2003
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080499192
- 9780444820860
Reviews
@qu: "This text is an outstanding reference book of highest quality - what else could you call this work?" @source: THERMAL TRENDS newsletter, Spring 2004, page 4
About the Editors
Michael Brown Editor
Department of Chemistry, Rhodes University, South Africa
Patrick Gallagher Editor
Departments of Chemistry and Materials Science and Engineering, Columbus, Ohio, USA