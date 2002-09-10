Handbook of the Speed of Sound in Real Gases
1st Edition
After the introductory chapters in each volume, the material in each chapter starts out with definitions and engineering formulas, applies these to the individual gases, and proceeds to advanced theory at the molecular level. The formulas and theory are illustrated with examples throughout. Uncertainty, in both measurement and prediction, is a recurring theme throughout both volumes.
The engineering formulas are suited to engineering and science students at the undergraduate level. The advanced theory is for professionals and students at the graduate level. The Handbook will survey the state of the art from 1921 to the present, pointing out gaps in our present knowledge.
Chemists and Chemical Engineers; Mechanical Engineers; Physicists; Acousticians; Meteorologists; Aerospace engineers; Liquefied natural gas industry. Engineering and Science Students.
CHAPTER 8. INTRODUCTION TO SOUND SPEED MEASUREMENTS IN GASES 8.1 Selection of sound speed data 8.2 Predictive versus measurement uncertainty 8.3 Experimental methods and their measurement uncertainties 8.4 Collection of measurements and their critiques
CHAPTER 9. MEASUREMENTS IN MONATOMIC GASES
9.1 Acoustical properties of monatomic gases 9.2 Argon 9.3 Helium 9.3 Krypton 9.4 Neon 9.5 Xenon
CHAPTER 10. MEASUREMENTS IN DIATOMIC GASES
10.1 Acoustical properties of diatomic gases 10.2 Normal Hydrogen 10.3 Para-Hydrogen 10.4 Deuterium 10.5 Carbon Monoxide 10.6 Chlorine 10.6 Fluorine 10.7 Nitrogen 10.8 Nitric Oxide 10.9 Oxygen
CHAPTER 11. MEASUREMENTS IN TRIATOMIC GASES
11.1 Acoustical properties of triatomic gases 11.2 Carbon Dioxide 11.3 Deuterium Oxide 11.4 Water 11.5 Hydrogen Sulfide 11.6 Nitrous Oxide 11.7 Sulfur Dioxide
CHAPTER 12. MEASUREMENTS IN HALOCARBONS
12.1 Acoustical properties of gaseous halocarbons 12.2 Dichlorodifluoromethane R12 12.3 Trichlorofluoromethane R11 12.4 Carbon Tetrachloride R10 12.5 Chlorotrifluoromethane R13 12.6 Carbon Tetrafluoride R14 12.7 Methylene Chloride R30 12.8 Methylene Fluoride R32 12.9 Methyl Chloride R40 12.10 Methyl Fluoride R41 12.11 1,1-dichloro-2,2,2-trifluoroethane R123 12.12 Dichlorofluoromethane R21 12.13 Chlorodifluoromethane R22 12.14 Fluoroform R23
CHAPTER 13. MEASUREMENTS IN POLYATOMIC GASES OF SMALL MOLECULES (4 TO 6 ATOMS)
13.1 Acoustical properties of polyatomic gases of small molecules 13.2 Acetylene 13.3 Ethylene 13.4 Methanol 13.5 Methane 13.6 Ammonia
CHAPTER 14. MEASUREMENTS IN POLYATOMIC GASES OF LARGE MOLECULES (MORE THAN 6 ATOMS)
14.1 Acoustical properties of polyatomic gases of large molecules 14.2 Diethyl Ether 14.3 Ethane 14.4 Propylene 14.5 Propane 14.6 n-Butane 14.7 Isopentane 14.8 Neopentane 14.9 n-Pentane 14.10 Cyclohexane 14.11 n-Hexane 14.12 Benzene 14.13 n-Octane 14.14 Acetone 14.15 Sulfur Hexafluoride
APPENDIX I. STANDARD VALUES OF THE SPEED OF SOUND UNDER STANDARD CONDITIONS (T = 273.15 K, P = 1 atm)
APPENDIX II. STANDARD VALUES OF THE SPEED OF SOUND UNDER NORMAL CONDITIONS (T = 293.15 K, P = 1 atm)
APPENDIX III. METHODS TO DETERMINE GAS PURITY
LIST OF SYMBOLS
No. of pages: 1000
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545288