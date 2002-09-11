Handbook of the Logic of Argument and Inference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506504, 9780080532912

Handbook of the Logic of Argument and Inference, Volume 1

1st Edition

The Turn Towards the Practical

Authors: R.H. Johnson H.J. Ohlbach Dov M. Gabbay John Woods
eBook ISBN: 9780080532912
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th September 2002
Page Count: 508
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
155.00
131.75
142.00
120.70
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface.
List of Authors.

Logic and The Practical Turn (J. Woods, R.H. Johnson, D.M. Gabbay, Hans Jürgen Ohlbach).
Standard Logics as Theories of Argument and Inference: Deduction (J. Woods).
Standard Logics as Theories of Argument and Inference: Induction (J. Woods).
Internal Critique: A logic is not a Theory of Reasoning and a Theory of Reasoning is not a logic (G. Harman).
Standard Logic as a Model of Reasoning: The Empirical Critique (D.N. Perkins).
A Framework for Intersubjective Accountability: Dialogical Logic (E.M. Barth).
Interrrogative Logic (J. Hintikka, I. Halonen, A. Mutanen).
Informal Logic and the Reconfiguration of Logic (R.H. Johnson, J.A. Blair).
Probability Logic (J. Williamson).
Philosophical Incidence of Logic Programming (L.M. Pereira).
Formal Approaches to Practical Reasoning: A Survey (D.M. Gabbay, J. Woods).
Index.

Description

The Handbook of the Logic of Argument and Inference is an authoritative reference work in a single volume, designed for the attention of senior undergraduates, graduate students and researchers in all the leading research areas concerned with the logic of practical argument and inference.

After an introductory chapter, the role of standard logics is surveyed in two chapters. These chapters can serve as a mini-course for interested readers, in deductive and inductive logic, or as a refresher.

Then follow two chapters of criticism; one the internal critique and the other the empirical critique. The first deals with objections to standard logics (as theories of argument and inference) arising from the research programme in philosophical logic. The second canvasses criticisms arising from work in cognitive and experimental psychology.

The next five chapters deal with developments in dialogue logic, interrogative logic, informal logic, probability logic and artificial intelligence.

The last chapter surveys formal approaches to practical reasoning and anticipates possible future developments. Taken as a whole the Handbook is a single-volume indication of the present state of the logic of argument and inference at its conceptual and theoretical best. Future editions will periodically incorporate significant new developments.

Readership

Institutes and departments of Philosophy, Computer Science and Psychology.

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2002
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080532912

Reviews

"The handbook is an authoritative reference work designed for the attention of senior undergraduate students, as well as researchers in all leading research areas concerned with the logic of practical argument and inference."--Mathematical Reviews, 2003

"the Handbook indicates, as an authorative reference work in a single volume, the present state of the logic of practical argument and inference."--Zentralblatt fue Mathematik

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R.H. Johnson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Windsor, ON, Canada

H.J. Ohlbach Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ludwig-Maximilans-Universität München, Germany

Dov M. Gabbay Author

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

John Woods Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.