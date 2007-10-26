Handbook of the Equity Risk Premium
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction to the Series
Chapter 1: The Equity Premium: ABCs
Chapter 2: Risk-Based Explanations of the Equity Premium
Chapter 3: Non-Risk-based Explanations of the Equity Premium
Chapter 4: Equity Premia with Benchmark Levels of Consumption: Closed-Form Results
Discussion: Equity Premia with Benchmark Levels of Consumption: Closed-Form Results
Chapter 6: Long-Run Risks and Risk Compensation in Equity Markets
Discussion: Long-Run Risks and Risk Compensation in Equity Markets
Chapter 7: The Loss Aversion/Narrow Framing Approach to the Equity Premium Puzzle
Discussion: The Loss Aversion/Narrow Framing Approach to the Equity Premium Puzzle
Discussion: The Loss Aversion/Narrow Framing Approach to the Equity Premium Puzzle
Chapter 8: Financial Markets and the Real Economy
Discussion: Financial Markets and the Real Economy
Chapter 9: Understanding the Equity Risk Premium Puzzle
Discussion: Understanding the Equity Risk Premium Puzzle
Cash Flow Risk, Discounting Risk, and the Equity Premium Puzzle
Discussion: Cash Flow Risk, Discounting Risk, and the Equity Premium Puzzle
Discussion: Cash Flow Risk, Discounting Risk, and the Equity Premium Puzzle
Chapter 10: Distribution Risk and Equity Returns
Discussion: Distribution Risk and Equity Returns
Chapter 11: The Worldwide Equity Premium: A Smaller Puzzle
Chapter 12: History and the Equity Risk Premium
Discussion: “The Worldwide Equity Premium: A Smaller Puzzle” and “History and the Equity Risk Premium”
Chapter 13: Can Heterogeneity, Undiversified Risk, and Trading Frictions Solve the Equity Premium Puzzle?
Discussion: Can Heterogeneity, Undiversified Risk, and Trading Frictions Solve the Equity Premium Puzzle?
Chapter 14: Asset Prices and Intergenerational Risk Sharing: The Role of Idiosyncratic Earnings Shocks
Discussion: Asset Prices and Intergenerational Risk Sharing: The Role of Idiosyncratic Earnings Shocks
Index
Description
Edited by Rajnish Mehra, this volume focuses on the equity risk premium puzzle, a term coined by Mehra and Prescott in 1985 which encompasses a number of empirical regularities in the prices of capital assets that are at odds with the predictions of standard economic theory.
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 634
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 26th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555850
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508997
Reviews
"How large is the equity risk premium? Is it consistent with macroeconomic fluctuations? And what are the implications for investors? These are among the most important questions in finance. While the last word certainly hasn't been written, Mehra's "Handbook of the Equity Risk Premium" provides a lucid framework for addressing these questions, reviews the empirical results, and offers a comprehensive view of current thinking about ways to approach the open issues." Bob Litterman Goldman Sachs Asset Management “Mehra and Prescott's equity premium paper was a true classic, stimulating a mountain of interesting research. This valuable book contains some of the most interesting responses, plus an introduction and a new paper by the original authors. This is financial economics at its best.” Robert E. Lucas Jr. University of Chicago “The puzzle of the equity risk premium is one of the deepest conundrums of financial economics. This masterful collection put together by its discoverer lucidly displays its central position in modern finance.” Stephen A. Ross Sloan School, MIT "Understanding how to interpret and capitalize on the large observed equity premium is a central task of macroeconomics and finance. This book is full of good new ideas about risk taking behavior and finance markets." Thomas Sargent NYU and the Hoover Institution, Stanford
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rajnish Mehra Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California Santa Barbara