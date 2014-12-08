Handbook of the Economics of International Migration, Volume 1B
1st Edition
The Impact
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Series
- Dedication
- Reviewers
- Preface
- Introduction
- In memoriam
- Part IV. The Impact of Immigration
- Chapter 15: Immigration and the Distribution of Incomes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Impact of Immigration on the Distribution of Income: Conceptual Issues
- 3 Evidence on the Compositional Effects of Immigration on Income Distribution
- 4 The Impact of Immigration on the Native Income Distribution: Theory
- 5 Empirical Issues in Estimating the Impact of Immigration on the Income Distribution
- 6 Evidence on the Impact of Immigration on Relative Wages
- 7 Additional Evidence on Foreign Migration: Emigration
- 8 Beyond Wage Effects: Immigration, Child Care, Native Women's Labor Supply, and the Family Income Distribution
- 9 Immigration and the World Income Distribution
- 10 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 16: The Fiscal Impact of Immigrants: Taxes and Benefits
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Political Setting
- 3 Estimating the Fiscal Impact of Immigration
- 4 What Determines the Fiscal Impact of Immigration?
- 5 The Existing Literature on the Fiscal Impact of Immigration
- 6 The Fiscal Impact of Emigration
- 7 What is Missing from the Current Analysis?
- 8 Summary
- Chapter 17: Immigration and Entrepreneurship
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Contribution of Immigrant Entrepreneurs to the Economy
- 3 Immigrant Business Ownership
- 4 Immigrant Business Performance
- 5 Crowd-Out, Spillovers, and Diversity
- 6 Conclusions and Areas for Future Research
- Appendix A Data Sources on Immigrant Entrepreneurship
- Appendix B Utility Model Representation of Self-Employment Decision
- Appendix C Decomposition Methodology
- Chapter 18: Migration, International Trade, and Capital Formation: Cause or Effect?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 A Brief Tour Through History and Issues
- 3 A Factor Proportions View on Migration and Trade
- 4 Migration and the Formation of Physical Capital
- 5 High-Skilled Migration and Productivity Growth
- 6 Migration in the Gravity Equation of Trade
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix Solution of the Model in Section 5.1.2
- Chapter 19: The Impact of International Migration on Economic Growth in the Global Economy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Economic Growth and Population Growth across the World
- 3 Migration in Neoclassical Growth Models
- 4 Migration, Geography, and Endogenous Growth
- 5 The Impact of Migrant Heterogeneity on Growth
- 6 Migrant Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth
- 7 Economic Growth in Countries with Net Emigration
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 20: Migration and Remittances
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Determinants of Remittances
- 3 Estimating Impacts of Remittances
- 4 Remittances and Macro-Level Studies
- 5 Policy Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 21: Immigration: What About the Children and Grandchildren?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Initial Conceptual and Measurement Issues
- 3 Basic Demographics
- 4 Theory and Institutions
- 5 Education
- 6 Labor Market Outcomes
- 7 The Evolution of Cultural and Social Outcomes Across Generations
- 8 Conclusion and Thoughts on Future Research
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15: Immigration and the Distribution of Incomes
- Part V. Regional Studies
- Chapter 22: The Labor Market Integration and Impacts of US Immigrants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Immigration Policy and Immigrant Inflows
- 3 Labor Market Integration of Immigrants
- 4 The Second and Later Generations
- 5 Impacts on Native Workers
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 23: Regional Studies: Latin America and the Caribbean
- Abstract
- 1 Historical Overview of Migration to Latin America and the Caribbean
- 2 Migration from the Mid-Twentieth Century Onwards
- 3 Economic Consequences of Migration in Latin America and the Caribbean
- 4 Overview and Future Prospects
- Chapter 24: Immigration in Europe: Trends, Policies, and Empirical Evidence
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: Defining Features of Immigration in Europe
- 2 Historical Migration Trends
- 3 Policies Regulating Migration
- 4 Immigrants’ Outcomes
- 5 Economic Consequences of Immigration
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 25: Immigrants in Israel
- Abstract
- 1 Distinguishing Features of Migration to Israel
- 2 A Country of Immigrants—the Homeland of Jewish People
- 3 The Economic Consequences of Jewish Migration
- 4 Non-Jewish Migration to Israel—Temporary Work Migrants and Asylum Seekers
- 5 Future Prospects
- Cameo 3. The Two-Step Australian Immigration Policy and its Impact on Immigrant Employment Outcomes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background, Data, and Methodology
- 3 Empirical Analysis
- 4 The Two-Step Policy and the Shifting Full- and Part-Time Employment Relationships
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 26: African Migration
- Abstract
- 1 Introducing the Setting
- 2 The Migration Policy Framework
- 3 Determinants and Composition of Migration
- 4 Remittance Markets and Correlates
- 5 Economic and Social Consequences of the Migration–Remittance Nexus
- 6 Towards Summing up: Lessons for Future Migration Prospects
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A Notes on Data Sources
- Appendix B Alternative Approaches to Estimating a Gravity Model for Africa
- Chapter 27: The Economics of Migration in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Migration to the GCC
- 3 Remittance Outflows
- 4 Challenges and Opportunities
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 22: The Labor Market Integration and Impacts of US Immigrants
- Index
Description
The economic literature on international migration interests policymakers as well as academics throughout the social sciences. These volumes, the first of a new subseries in the Handbooks in Economics, describe and analyze scholarship created since the inception of serious attention began in the late 1970s. This literature appears in the general economics journals, in various field journals in economics (especially, but not exclusively, those covering labor market and human resource issues), in interdisciplinary immigration journals, and in papers by economists published in journals associated with history, sociology, political science, demography, and linguistics, among others.
Key Features
- Covers a range of topics from labor market outcomes and fiscal consequences to the effects of international migration on the level and distribution of income – and everything in between.
- Encompasses a wide range of topics related to migration and is multidisciplinary in some aspects, which is crucial on the topic of migration
- Appeals to a large community of scholars interested in this topic and for whom no overviews or summaries exist
Readership
Graduate students and professors worldwide working in all subdisciplines of economics and finance as well as those working in population studies, demography, governmental policy, sociology, and related fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 888
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2015
- Published:
- 8th December 2014
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537690
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537683
Reviews
"At last, a thorough, comprehensive in coverage and illuminating survey of this important field. These two volumes will be the essential reference on the economics of international migration for students, teachers, and researchers for years to come." --Xavier de Vanssay, York University
The new volumes of the Handbook of the Economics of International Migration are a unique source in the field of international migration, including detailed analyses of a wide range of issues from the fundamentals of migration theory to current pressing issues as well as emerging new topics in the field. These volumes will be a valuable source of reference not only for experienced scholars but also for students at bachelors, masters, and doctoral level studies in economics, demography, sociology, political science, and law." --Aycan Celikaksoy, Stockholm University
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Barry Chiswick Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Paul Miller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Curtin University, Australia