Handbook of the Economics of International Migration, Volume 1A
1st Edition
The Immigrants
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Series
- Dedication
- Reviewers
- Preface
- Introduction
- In memoriam
- Part I. The Determinants of International Migration
- Chapter 1: Migration Theory
- Abstract
- 1 Overview
- 2 From Adam Smith to the New Millennium
- 3 Recent Theoretical Analyses of Why People Migrate
- 4 Conclusions and Implications for Further Research
- Chapter 2: Two Centuries of International Migration
- Abstract
- 1 Migration and Globalization to 1950
- 2 International Migration Since 1950
- 3 International Migration and Policy in the Future
- Cameo 1. World Migration in Historical Perspective: Four Big Issues
- 1 Emigration Life Cycles, Industrial Revolutions, and Demographic Transitions
- 2 Brain Drain, Brain Gain, Skill Premia, and Endogenous Schooling Responses
- 3 Migration, Remittances, Financial Development, and Convergence
- 4 Migration Timing, the Ten Percent Rule, and Political Backlash
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Migration Theory
- Part II. The Adjustment of Immigrants
- Chapter 3: The Adjustment of Immigrants in the Labor Market
- Abstract
- 1 Immigrant Labor Market Outcomes—Theoretical and Methodological Considerations
- 2 Individual Attributes and Motives for Migrating
- 3 Beyond the Individual—Economic and Social Contexts Affecting Labor Market Outcomes
- 4 Labor Market Outcomes for Immigrant Women
- 5 Immigrant Economic Adjustment: Evidence from Countries Other than the United States
- 6 Summary and Directions for Further Research
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: The Human Capital (Schooling) of Immigrants in America
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Schooling of Migrants and the Native-Born
- 3 The Changing Education Gap of Immigrants
- 4 The Educational Diversity of Migrants
- 5 Foreign Students at American Schools
- 6 Immigrant Education and Generational Assimilation
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: International Migration and the Economics of Language
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Research Issues and Methodology
- 3 Choice of Destination
- 4 Determinants of Language Proficiency
- 5 Effects of Language on Earnings
- 6 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 6: Immigrants and Immigrant Health
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Determinants of the HIE
- 3 The National Health Interview Survey
- 4 Measuring Immigrant Health and Assimilation
- 5 Analyzing Cohort and Assimilation Effects
- 6 The Healthy Immigrant Effect
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Immigrants and Demography: Marriage, Divorce, and Fertility
- Abstract
- 1 Motivation: Why Study Immigrant Marriage and Fertility?
- 2 Methodological Challenges to the Study of Immigrant Marriage and Fertility
- 3 Marriage and Divorce Among Immigrants
- 4 Fertility
- 5 Conclusion
- Cameo 2. Immigrants and Religion
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Economics of Religion
- 3 Immigrant Religiosity
- 4 Immigrant Churches
- 5 Religious Observance, Institutions, and Beliefs
- Chapter 8: Immigrants’ Access to Financial Services and Asset Accumulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Conceptual Framework
- 3 Data, Summary Statistics, and Empirical Specification
- 4 Characteristics, Immigrant Status, and Financial Market Participation
- 5 Immigrant Adaptation
- 6 Potential Explanations
- 7 Cross-Country Comparisons
- 8 Summary of Findings and Policy Priorities
- Chapter 9: From Aliens to Citizens: The Political Incorporation of Immigrants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Contemporary Policies of Immigrant Political Incorporation
- 3 Explaining Differences in Incorporation Policies
- 4 Political Inclusion: Voting and Other Forms of Participation
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Selective Out-Migration and the Estimation of Immigrants’ Earnings Profiles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evidence on Temporary Migration and Selective Out-Migration
- 3 Estimating Immigrants’ Career Profiles
- 4 Existent Studies on the Estimation of Earnings Equations when Out-Migration is Nonrandom
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: The Adjustment of Immigrants in the Labor Market
- Part III. Types of Immigrants
- Chapter 11: High-Skilled Immigration in a Globalized Labor Market
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Demographic, Economic, and Policy Context
- 3 Theoretical Foundation
- 4 High-Skilled Immigration Policy in Practice
- 5 Research on Labor Market Outcomes of Skilled Immigrants
- 6 Effects of Skilled Immigration for both Sending and Receiving Economics
- 7 Summary and Conclusions
- 8 Gaps
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: The Refugee/Asylum Seeker
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Who Migrates? Comparing Refugees to Other Migrants
- 3 Economic Assimilation of Refugees in the Host Country
- 4 Impacts of Refugees on Sending and Receiving Communities
- 5 Political Economy Issues
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: Undocumented Immigration and Human Trafficking
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theories on Undocumented Migration
- 3 Enforcement Efficacy and the Political Economy of Undocumented Immigration
- 4 Costs and Benefits of Undocumented Migration
- 5 Impacts on Origin Countries
- 6 Public Policy and Undocumented Immigration
- 7 Human Trafficking
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Guest or Temporary Foreign Worker Programs
- Abstract
- 1 Summary
- 2 Introduction
- 3 Globalization, Differences, and Migration
- 4 Guest-Worker Programs
- 5 Regional Migration Systems
- 6 Migration and Development
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: High-Skilled Immigration in a Globalized Labor Market
- Index
Description
The economic literature on international migration interests policymakers as well as academics throughout the social sciences. These volumes, the first of a new subseries in the Handbooks in Economics, describe and analyze scholarship created since the inception of serious attention began in the late 1970s. This literature appears in the general economics journals, in various field journals in economics (especially, but not exclusively, those covering labor market and human resource issues), in interdisciplinary immigration journals, and in papers by economists published in journals associated with history, sociology, political science, demography, and linguistics, among others.
Key Features
- Covers a range of topics from labor market outcomes and fiscal consequences to the effects of international migration on the level and distribution of income – and everything in between.
- Encompasses a wide range of topics related to migration and is multidisciplinary in some aspects, which is crucial on the topic of migration
- Appeals to a large community of scholars interested in this topic and for whom no overviews or summaries exist
Readership
Graduate students and professors worldwide working in all subdisciplines of economics and finance as well as those working in population studies, demography, governmental policy, sociology, and related fields
Reviews
"At last, a thorough, comprehensive, and illuminating survey of this important field. These two volumes will be the essential reference on the economics of international migration for students, teachers, and researchers for years to come." --Xavier de Vanssay, York University
"The new volumes of the Handbook of the Economics of International Migration are a unique source in the field of international migration, including detailed analyses of a wide range of issues from the fundamentals of migration theory to current pressing issues as well as emerging new topics in the field. These volumes will be a valuable source of reference not only for experienced scholars but also for students at bachelors, masters, and doctoral level studies in economics, demography, sociology, political science, and law." --Aycan Celikaksoy, Stockholm University
About the Editors
Barry Chiswick Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Paul Miller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Curtin University, Australia