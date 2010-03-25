Handbook of the Economics of Innovation, Volume 2

Volume 2

I. Diffusion

The diffusion of new technology – Paul Stoneman and Giuliana Battisti

General purpose technologies – Timothy Bresnahan

International trade, foreign direct investment, and technology spillovers – Wolfgang Keller

II. Innovation Outcomes

Innovation and economic development – Jan Fagerberg, Martin Srholec, and Bart Verspagen

Energy, the environment, and technological change – David Popp, Richard G. Newell, and Adam B. Jaffe

The economics of innovation and technical change in agriculture – Philip G. Pardey, Julian M. Alston, and Vernon W. Ruttan

III. Measurement of Innovation

Growth accounting – Charles Hulten

Returns to R&D and productivity – Bronwyn Hall, Jacques Mairesse, and Pierre Mohnen

Patent statistics as innovation indicators – Sadao Nagaoka, Kazuyuki Motohashi, and Akira Goto

Using innovation surveys for econometric analysis – Jacques Mairesse and Pierre Mohnen

IV. Policy Towards Innovation

Systems of innovation – Luc Soete, Bart Verspagen, and Bas ter Weel

Economics of technology policy – W. Edward Steinmueller

Military R&D and innovation – David C. Mowery