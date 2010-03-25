Handbook of the Economics of Innovation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444536099, 9780444536105

Handbook of the Economics of Innovation, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Bronwyn H. Hall Nathan Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780444536105
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444536099
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th March 2010
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Volume 2

I. Diffusion
The diffusion of new technology – Paul Stoneman and Giuliana Battisti
General purpose technologies – Timothy Bresnahan
International trade, foreign direct investment, and technology spillovers – Wolfgang Keller

II. Innovation Outcomes
Innovation and economic development – Jan Fagerberg, Martin Srholec, and Bart Verspagen
Energy, the environment, and technological change – David Popp, Richard G. Newell, and Adam B. Jaffe
The economics of innovation and technical change in agriculture – Philip G. Pardey, Julian M. Alston, and Vernon W. Ruttan

III. Measurement of Innovation
Growth accounting – Charles Hulten
Returns to R&D and productivity – Bronwyn Hall, Jacques Mairesse, and Pierre Mohnen
Patent statistics as innovation indicators – Sadao Nagaoka, Kazuyuki Motohashi, and Akira Goto
Using innovation surveys for econometric analysis – Jacques Mairesse and Pierre Mohnen

IV. Policy Towards Innovation
Systems of innovation – Luc Soete, Bart Verspagen, and Bas ter Weel
Economics of technology policy – W. Edward Steinmueller
Military R&D and innovation – David C. Mowery

Description

How does technology advance? How can we best assimilate innovation? These questions and others are considered by experts on the theories and applications of technological innovations. Considering subjects as diverse as the diffusion of new technologies and their industrial applications, governmental policies, and manifestations of innovation in our institutions, history, and environment, our contributors map milestones in research and speculate about the roads ahead. Wasteful, inefficient, and frequently wrongheaded, the process of technological changes is here revealed as a describable, scientific force.

Two volumes, available separately and as a set.

Key Features

  • Expert articles consider the best ways to establish optimal incentives in technological progress
  • Science and innovation, both their theories and applications, are examined at the intersections of the marketplace, policy, and social welfare
  • Economists are only part of an audience that includes attorneys, educators, and anyone involved in new technologies

Readership

Students and researchers studying technological change.  Articles are written by economists for a multidisciplinary readership, including industry professionals, attorneys, educators, and anyone interested in new technologies

Reviews

"For too long the policy importance of innovation has taken a back seat to short-term stimulus initiatives. Hall and Rosenberg have assembled a scholarly collection of papers that provide a timely guide for rediscovering the role of innovation in economic growth." --Albert N. Link, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

About the Editors

Bronwyn H. Hall Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Berkeley,CA, USA

Nathan Rosenberg Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

