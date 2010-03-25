Handbook of the Economics of Innovation, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Volume 2
I. Diffusion
The diffusion of new technology – Paul Stoneman and Giuliana Battisti
General purpose technologies – Timothy Bresnahan
International trade, foreign direct investment, and technology spillovers – Wolfgang Keller
II. Innovation Outcomes
Innovation and economic development – Jan Fagerberg, Martin Srholec, and Bart Verspagen
Energy, the environment, and technological change – David Popp, Richard G. Newell, and Adam B. Jaffe
The economics of innovation and technical change in agriculture – Philip G. Pardey, Julian M. Alston, and Vernon W. Ruttan
III. Measurement of Innovation
Growth accounting – Charles Hulten
Returns to R&D and productivity – Bronwyn Hall, Jacques Mairesse, and Pierre Mohnen
Patent statistics as innovation indicators – Sadao Nagaoka, Kazuyuki Motohashi, and Akira Goto
Using innovation surveys for econometric analysis – Jacques Mairesse and Pierre Mohnen
IV. Policy Towards Innovation
Systems of innovation – Luc Soete, Bart Verspagen, and Bas ter Weel
Economics of technology policy – W. Edward Steinmueller
Military R&D and innovation – David C. Mowery
How does technology advance? How can we best assimilate innovation? These questions and others are considered by experts on the theories and applications of technological innovations. Considering subjects as diverse as the diffusion of new technologies and their industrial applications, governmental policies, and manifestations of innovation in our institutions, history, and environment, our contributors map milestones in research and speculate about the roads ahead. Wasteful, inefficient, and frequently wrongheaded, the process of technological changes is here revealed as a describable, scientific force.
"For too long the policy importance of innovation has taken a back seat to short-term stimulus initiatives. Hall and Rosenberg have assembled a scholarly collection of papers that provide a timely guide for rediscovering the role of innovation in economic growth." --Albert N. Link, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
About the Editors
Bronwyn H. Hall Editor
University of California at Berkeley,CA, USA
Nathan Rosenberg Editor
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA