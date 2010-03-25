Handbook of the Economics of Innovation, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Volume 1:
- Introduction and Overview
- Introduction to the handbook – Bronwyn H. Hall and Nathan Rosenberg
- The contribution of economic history to the study of innovation and technical change: 1750-1914. – Joel Mokyr
- Technological change and industrial dynamics as evolutionary processes – Giovanni Dosi and Richard R. Nelson
- Empirical studies of innovative activity – Wesley M. Cohen
- Invention and Innovation
- The economics of science – Paula E. Stephan
- University research and public-private interaction – Dominique Foray and Francesco Lissoni
- Property rights and invention – Katherine E. Rockett
- The geographic localization of invention – Maryann P. Feldman and Dieter F. Kogler
- Open User Innovation – Eric von Hippel
- Learning by doing – Peter Thompson
- Innovative conduct in U.S. computing and internet markets – Shane Greenstein
- Pharmaceutical innovation – F. M. Scherer
- Collective invention and invention networks – Woody Powell and Eric Gianella
- Commercialization of Innovation
- The financing of R&D and innovation – Bronwyn Hall and Josh Lerner
- Markets for technologies – Ashish Arora and Alfonso Gambardella
- Technological innovation and the theory of the firm: Explorations into the role of enterprise level knowledge and capabilities – David J. Teece
Description
Economists examine the genesis of technological change and the ways we commercialize and diffuse it. The economics of property rights and patents, in addition to industry applications, are also surveyed through literature reviews and predictions about fruitful research directions.
Two volumes, available as a set or sold separately
Key Features
- Expert articles consider the best ways to establish optimal incentives in technological progress
- Science and innovation, both their theories and applications, are examined at the intersections of the marketplace, policy, and social welfare
- Economists are only part of an audience that includes attorneys, educators, and anyone involved in new technologies
Readership
Students and researchers studying technological change. Articles are written by economists for a multidisciplinary readership, including industry professionals, attorneys, educators, and anyone interested in new technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2010
- Published:
- 25th March 2010
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931111
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519955
Reviews
"For too long the policy importance of innovation has taken a back seat to short-term stimulus initiatives. Hall and Rosenberg have assembled a scholarly collection of papers that provide a timely guide for rediscovering the role of innovation in economic growth." --Albert N. Link, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Bronwyn H. Hall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at Berkeley,CA, USA
Nathan Rosenberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA