Handbook of the Economics of Finance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444594068, 9780444594730

Handbook of the Economics of Finance, Volume 2B

1st Edition

Asset Pricing

Editors: George M. Constantinides Milton Harris Rene M. Stulz
eBook ISBN: 9780444594730
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444594068
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th December 2012
Page Count: 872
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
149.95
127.46
108.00
91.80
134.00
113.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.95
127.46
108.00
91.80
160.86
136.73
134.00
113.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to the Series

Preface

VOLUME 2B Financial Markets and Asset Pricing

Chapter 12. Advances in Consumption-Based Asset Pricing: Empirical Tests

1 Introduction

2 Consumption-Based Models: Notation and Background

3 GMM and Consumption-Based Models

4 Euler Equation Errors and Consumption-Based Models

5 Scaled Consumption-Based Models

6 Asset Pricing with Recursive Preferences

7 Stochastic Consumption Volatility

8 Asset Pricing with Habits

9 Asset Pricing with Heterogeneous Consumers and Limited Stock Market Participation

10 Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Bond Pricing and the Macroeconomy

1 Introduction

2 A Factor Model

3 No-Arbitrage Restrictions

4 The Variation of Yields with the Macroeconomy: US Evidence

5 Modeling Risk Premia

6 New Keynesian Models

7 Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 14. Investment Performance: A Review and Synthesis

1 Introduction

2 The Stochastic Discount Factor (SDF) Framework

3 Performance Measures

4 Implementation Issues and Empirical Examples

5 Fund Managers’ Incentives and Investor Behavior

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Mutual Funds

1 Introduction

2 Issues with Open-End Funds

3 Closed-End Funds

4 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 16. Hedge Funds

1 The Hedge Fund Business Model—A Historical Perspective

2 Empirical Evidence of Hedge Fund Performance

3 The Risk in Hedge Fund Strategies

4 Where Do Investors Go From Here?

4.2 Risk Management and a Tale of Two Risks

References

Chapter 17. Financial Risk Measurement for Financial Risk Management

1 Introduction

2 Conditional Portfolio-Level Risk Analysis

3 Conditional Asset-Level Risk Analysis

4 Conditioning on Macroeconomic Fundamentals

5 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 18. Bubbles, Financial Crises, and Systemic Risk

1 Introduction

2 A Brief Historical Overview of Bubbles and Crises

3 Bubbles

4 Crises

5 Measuring Systemic Risk

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 19. Market Liquidity—Theory and Empirical Evidence

1 Introduction

2 Theory

3 Empirical Evidence

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter 20. Credit Derivatives

1 Introduction

2 Risk-Neutral Default Probability Estimates

3 Physical Default Probability Estimates

4 Credit Default Swaps

5 Collateralized Debt Obligations

6 Credit Derivatives and the Crisis

7 Conclusions

References

Chapter 21. Household Finance: An Emerging Field

1 The Rise of Household Finance

2 Facts About Household Assets and Liabilities

3 Household Risk Preferences and Beliefs: What Do We Know?

4 Household Portfolio Decisions, from Normative Models to Observed Behavior

5 Household Borrowing Decisions

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 22. The Behavior of Individual Investors

1 The Performance of Individual Investors

2 Why do Individual Investors Underperform?

3 The Disposition Effect: Selling Winners and Holding Losers

4 Reinforcement Learning

5 Attention: Chasing the Action

6 Failure to Diversify

7 Are Individual Investors Contrarians?

8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 23. Risk Pricing over Alternative Investment Horizons

1 Introduction

2 Stochastic Discount Factor Dynamics

3 Cash-Flow Pricing

4 Market Restrictions

5 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

The 12 articles in this second of two parts condense recent advances on investment vehicles, performance measurement and evaluation, and risk management into a coherent springboard for future research.  Written by world leaders in asset pricing research, they present scholarship about the 2008 financial crisis in contexts that highlight both continuity and divergence in research.  For those who seek authoritative perspectives and important details, this volume shows how the boundaries of asset pricing have expanded and at the same time have grown sharper and more inclusive.  

Key Features

  • Offers analyses by top scholars of recent asset pricing scholarship
  • Explains how the 2008 financial crises affected theoretical and empirical research
  • Covers core and newly developing fields

Readership

Graduate students and professors worldwide working in all subdisciplines of economics and finance

Details

No. of pages:
872
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2013
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444594730
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444594068

Reviews

"A scholarly compendium of contemporary research in Financial Economics which will be of great value not only for researchers in finance but also for researchers in many other of economics including money and banking, growth and development, international economics, public finance, and macro economics."

Edward C. Prescott, Nobel Laureate, Arizona State University

"This Handbook provides a timely and comprehensive account of the state-of-the-art of Financial Economics, including corporate finance and asset pricing, written by many of the leading names in their respective fields."

Harry M.Markowitz, Nobel Laureate, University of California, San Diego

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

George M. Constantinides Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Milton Harris Editor

Milt Harris is a Fellow of the Econometric Society and of the American Finance Association. He is past president of the Western Finance Association and the Society for Financial Studies.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Rene M. Stulz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.