Handbook of the Economics of Finance, Volume 1AB
1st Edition
Editors: G. Constantinides Rene M. Stulz M. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780080929279
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444502988
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 10th November 2003
Page Count: 1685
Description
Handbook of the Economics of Finance Volume 1A and 1B
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1685
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2003
- Published:
- 10th November 2003
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444502988
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Constantinides Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Rene M. Stulz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
M. Harris Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.