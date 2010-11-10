Handbook of the Economics of Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534293, 9780080961828

Handbook of the Economics of Education, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Eric A Hanushek Stephen Machin Ludger Woessmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080961828
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534293
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 10th November 2010
Page Count: 616
Table of Contents

Econometric Methods for Research in Education
    Costas Meghir, Steven Rivkin

The Economics of International Differences in Educational Achievement
    Eric A. Hanushek, Ludger Woessmann

Education and Family Background: Mechanisms and Policies
    Anders Bjorklund, Kjell Salvanes

Peer Effects In Education: How Might They Work, How Big Are They and How Much Do We Know Thus Far?      
    Bruce Sacerdote

Teacher Compensation and Collective Bargaining
    Michael Podgursky

Licensure: Exploring the Value of this Gateway to the Teacher Workforce
    Dan Goldhaber

The Economics of Tracking in Education
    Julian R. Betts

School Accountability
    David Figlio, Susanna Loeb

The GED
James Heckman, John Eric Humphries, Nicholas Mader

Housing Valuations of School Performance
    Sandra Black, Steven Machin

Apprenticeship
    Stefan C. Wolter, Paul Ryan

 

Description

How does education affect economic and social outcomes, and how can it inform public policy? Volume 3 of the Handbooks in the Economics of Education uses newly available high quality data from around the world to address these and other core questions.  With the help of new methodological approaches, contributors cover econometric methods and international test score data.  They examine the determinants of educational outcomes and issues surrounding teacher salaries and licensure.  And reflecting government demands for more evidence-based policies, they take new looks at institutional feaures of school systems.  Volume editors Eric A. Hanushek (Stanford), Stephen Machin (University College London) and Ludger Woessmann (Ifo Institute for Economic Research, Munich) draw clear lines between newly emerging research on the economics of education and prior work.  In conjunction with Volume 4, they measure our current understanding of educational acquisition and its economic and social effects. 

Key Features

  • Uses rich data to study issues of high contemporary policy relevance
  • Demonstrates how education serves as an important determinant of economic and social outcomes
  • Benefits from the globalization of research in the economics of education

    • Readership

    Graduate students and professionals working in economics and education worldwide

    Details

    No. of pages:
    616
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © North Holland 2011
    Published:
    Imprint:
    North Holland
    eBook ISBN:
    9780080961828
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780444534293

    Reviews

    The Handbook chapters are incisive.  Each one successfully organizes an extensive literature around its core motivations, methodological concerns, and empirical results.  In addition to their concise reviews of existing work, they point the way for new research.

    William Collins, Vanderbilt University

     

    This Handbook volume offers a lot. Empirical investigators will especially benefits from its broad and insightful review of the methods used to identify and estimate the returns to education and the effects of school and teacher quality on student outcomes and house prices.

    Franco Peracchi, Tor Vergata University

    Ratings and Reviews

    About the Editors

    Eric A Hanushek Editor

    Eric Hanushek is the Paul and Jean Hanna Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University. He is also chairman of the Executive Committee for the Texas Schools Project at the University of Texas at Dallas, a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a member of the Koret Task Force on K–12 Education. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences and of the Governor's Advisory Committee on Education Excellence (California).

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Stephen Machin Editor

    Steve Machin's main research areas cover empirical work in labour economics, the economics of education and industrial relations. He is currently a Professor of Economics at University College London and Director of the Centre for the Economics of Education and Research Director at the Centre for Economic Performance. He is also one of the Editors of The Economic Journal.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University College London and London School of Economics, UK

    Ludger Woessmann Editor

    Ludger Woessmann is Professor of Economics at the University of Munich, and holds

    a joint appointment as Head of the “Human Capital and Innovation” Department at

    Ifo Institute for Economic Research, Germany.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Ifo Institute for Economic Research, University of Munich, Germany

