Handbook of The Biology of Aging
3rd Edition
Handbook of the Biology of Aging, Third Edition presents the methodology for biological aging studies. This book discusses the three main sources of influence on aging, namely, the biological, the psychological, and the social.
Organized into six parts encompassing 19 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the pathophysiology of the processes that lead to the array of age-dependent conditions. This text then examines the clinical studies on aging, with emphasis on study design, subject selection and characterization, and the clinical relevance of the aging changes studied. Other chapters consider various topics related to aging, including circadian rhythms, protein modifications with aging, special senses, and the adrenocortical axis. This book discusses as well the study of immune dysfunction in the aged organism. The final chapter deals with odor deficits as well as subtle taste changes associated with aging.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, gerontologists, graduate students, and professionals.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part One Introduction to Aging
1. Demography and Epidemiology of Aging in the United States
I. Introduction
II. Population Characteristics
III. Mortality
IV. Morbidity and Disability
V. Conclusions
References
2. Aging in Protozoa
I. Background
II. Evolution of Longevity and Ciliates
III. Clonal Aging in Ciliates
IV. Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions
V. Cell Cycle Determination
VI. Molecular Biology of Ciliate Nuclear Differentiation
VII. Relation of DNA and RNA Processing to Aging
VIII. Environmental Alteration of Longevity
IX. Conclusions
References
3. Caenorhabditis elegans Offers the Potential for Molecular Dissection of the Aging Processes
I. Introduction
II. Advantages for Aging
III. General Biology of Caenorhabditis elegans
IV. Age-Specific Changes: Biomarkers of Aging?
V. The Genetic Approach to the Study of Aging
VI. Summary and a Speculation
References
Part Two Methodology for Biological Aging Studies
4. Design, Conduct, and Analysis of Human Aging Research
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Issues in Clinical Studies
III. Methodological Issues in Studies with Human Tissues
IV. Conclusions
References
5. Animal Models in Aging Research
I. Introduction
II. Criteria for Use of Mammalian Models for Aging Research
III. Rodents
IV. Carnivores
V. Nonhuman Primates
VI. Summary
References
Part Three Molecular and Cellular Aging
6. Alterations in Gene Expression with Aging
I. Transcription and Aging
II. Protein Synthesis and Degradation
III. Conclusions
References
7. Modifications of Proteins and Nucleic Acids by Reducing Sugars: Possible Role in Aging
I. Introduction
II. Hemoglobin
III. Lens Crystallins
IV. Collagen
V. Chemistry
VI. Inhibition
VII. Receptors
VIII. DNA
IX. Discussion
References
8. Aging at the Cellular Level: The Human Fibroblastlike Cell Model
I. Introduction
II. Growth Potential of Vertebrate Cells in Vitro
III. Relevance to in Vivo Aging
IV. The Phenotype of the Senescent Cell
V. Hypotheses of in Vitro Cellular Aging
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Part Four Physiology of Aging
9. Aging and the Immune Response
I. Introduction
II. Lymphocyte Subpopulations
III. T-Lymphocyte Function
IV. T-Cell Activation Defects
V. Β Lymphocytes
VI. Antigen-Presenting Cells
VII. Natural Cytotoxic Cells
VIII. Lymphopoiesis
IX. Autoreactivity
X. Regional Immunity
XI. Intervention
XII. Immune Function and Disease
References
10. Heart and Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Disease, Life-style, and Aging
III. The Effect of Adult Age on Cardiovascular Performance
IV. Summary
References
Part Five Neurobiology
11. Age-Related Changes in Synaptic Neurochemistry
I. Sources for This Review
II. General Comments on the Neurochemistry of Aging
III. Summaries of the Age-Related Changes in Specific Neurotransmitter Systems
IV. Concluding Comments
References
12. Synaptic Plasticity, Neurotrophic Factors, and Transplantation in the Aged Brain
I. Introduction
II. Axon Sprouting and Reactive Synaptogenesis
III. Neural Grafting (Transplantation) to Replace Lost Neurons
IV. Growth Factors (Neurotrophic Factors) Are Involved in the Natural Healing Processes of the Brain
V. Conclusions
References
13. Circadian Rhythms and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Circadian Clocks in Mammalian Systems
III. Effects of Age on the Circadian Clock
IV. Significance
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
14. Central Nervous System Disorders in Aging
I. Introduction
II. Syndromes
III. Specific Diseases
IV. Summary
References
15. The Adrenocortical Axis
I. Introduction
II. The Adrenocortical Axis in the Aging Rat: Likely But Not Obligatory Dysfunction
III. Marsupial Mice: Elevated Glucocorticoid Exposure as a Mechanism for Programmed Aging
IV. Human Aging: The Potential for Adrenocortical Dysfunction
References
Part Six Human Biology
16. Pharmacology and Aging
I Introduction
II. General Aspects of Drug Use in the Elderly
III. Effects of Age on Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics
IV. Effects of Age on Pharmacodynamics
V. Conclusion
References
17. Nutrition and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Animal Models
III. Nutritional Status of the Elderly
IV. Nutrient Requirements in Aging
V. Drug-Nutrient Interaction
References
18. Physical Exercise in the Elderly
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Exercise Physiology
III. Influence of Physical Exercise on Specific Physiologic Systems
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
19. Chemical Senses and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy and Physiology
III. Neural Regeneration after Injury
IV. Taste and Smell Localization Is Illusory
V. Differences between Taste and Smell
VI. Taste and Aging
VII. Smell and Aging
VIII. Effects of Disease and Pathology on Olfaction
IX. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
