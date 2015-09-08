Handbook of the Biology of Aging
8th Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- About the Editors
- List of Contributors
- Part I: Basic Mechanisms of Aging: Models and Systems
- Chapter 1. Longevity as a Complex Genetic Trait
- Introduction
- Defining the Aging Gene-Space
- Non-Genetic Sources of Complexity
- Emerging Tools for Studying Aging as a Complex Genetic Trait
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. The mTOR Pathway and Aging
- Introduction
- mTOR Signaling Pathway
- Genetic Modulation of Longevity by TOR Signaling in Model Organisms
- Rapamycin
- Rapalogs
- Potential Mechanisms of Life Span Extension by mTOR Inhibition
- mTOR in Age-Related Diseases
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Sirtuins, Healthspan, and Longevity in Mammals
- Introduction
- Sirtuin-Driven Lifespan Extension in Invertebrates
- Sirtuin Enzymatic Activity
- Sirtuins and Mammalian Longevity
- Genetic Variation of Human Sirtuins
- Sirtuins as Modulators of Responses to CR
- Roles for Sirtuins in Diverse Disease States
- Cancer
- Metabolic Syndrome
- Cardiovascular Dysfunction
- Inflammatory Signaling
- Neurodegenerative Disease
- Sirtuin-Activating Compounds
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. The Hypoxic Response and Aging
- Introduction
- The Hypoxic Response
- Hypoxic Signaling in Disease
- Physiological Roles for the Hypoxic Response
- A Direct Role for the Hypoxic Response in Aging
- Interactions with Other Longevity Pathways
- HIF in Mammalian Aging
- Positive Effects of Hypoxia
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 5. The Role of Neurosensory Systems in the Modulation of Aging
- Introduction
- Peripheral Systems of Sensory Perception
- Environmental Sensing and the Regulation of Aging
- Mechanisms of Sensory-Mediated Lifespan Regulation
- The Next Steps in Mapping Sensory-Mediated Lifespan Circuits
- Synthesis and Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 6. The Naked Mole-Rat: A Resilient Rodent Model of Aging, Longevity, and Healthspan
- What Is a Naked Mole-Rat?
- Successful Aging
- Mechanisms in Successful Aging
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 7. Contributions of Telomere Biology to Human Age-Related Disease
- Introduction
- Telomere Structure and Function
- Telomerase Structure, Function, and Regulation
- Cellular Consequences of Telomere Dysfunction
- Age-Related Changes in Telomere Length
- Connections Between Human Age-Related Disease and Telomeres
- Prospects for Prognostication and Intervention
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Systems Approaches to Understanding Aging
- Introduction
- Transcriptomic Approaches Toward Understanding Aging
- MicroRNA, Systems Biology, and Aging
- Epigenomics and Aging
- Integrated Microfluidic Systems for Studying Aging
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. Integrative Genomics of Aging
- Introduction
- Post-Genome Technologies and Biogerontology
- Challenges in Data Analysis
- Data Integration
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. NIA Interventions Testing Program: A Collaborative Approach for Investigating Interventions to Promote Healthy Aging
- Introduction
- Features of the ITP Experimental Design
- Types of Intervention Proposals Sought by the ITP
- Challenges Encountered Implementing Testing Protocols
- Summary of ITP Findings
- Stage II Studies
- The ITP at 10 Years: Synopsis and Future Goals
- References
- Chapter 11. Comparative Biology of Aging: Insights from Long-Lived Rodent Species
- Introduction
- Rodents as Models for Comparative Research
- Cross-Species Biological Comparisons
- NMRs and BMRs
- Comparative Genomics of Aging and Cancer
- Conclusion
- References
- Part II: The Pathobiology of Human Aging
- Chapter 12. Genetics of Human Aging
- Introduction
- Genetic Variation in Aging
- Phenotypes of Human Aging
- Experimental Models for Studying Human Aging
- Study Designs for Discovering Genes Related to Human Aging
- Genetic Linkage Analysis
- Genetic Association Analysis
- Genome-Wide Association Studies
- Rare Variants in Aging
- Candidate Studies in Aging
- Functional Analysis
- Summary and Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 13. The Aging Arterial Wall
- Introduction
- Proinflammatory Molecular Signature of the Aging Arterial Wall
- Macroscopic Age-associated Altered Arterial Cell Phenotypes
- Clinical Signs of Arterial Wall Aging
- Interaction of Aging, Hypertension, and Atherosclerosis
- Interventions on Arterial Wall Aging
- Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Age-Related Alterations in Neural Plasticity
- Introduction
- Short (Milliseconds) Timeframe: Paired-Pulse Facilitation and Paired-Pulse Depression
- Intermediate (Seconds) Timeframe: Frequency Facilitation (FF) and the Post-Burst Afterhyperpolarization
- Long (Minutes to Days) Timeframe: Long-Term Potentiation and Long-Term Depression
- Neural Plasticity and the Calcium Dysregulation Hypothesis of Aging
- References
- Chapter 15. The Aging Immune System: Dysregulation, Compensatory Mechanisms, and Prospects for Intervention
- Introduction
- Innate and Adaptive Immunity
- Age and Immunity
- Effect of Age on Hematopoiesis
- Effect of Age on Innate Immunity
- Effect of Age on Adaptive Immunity
- Immune Cell Function
- Clinical Consequences of Immunosenescence
- Effect of Age on Vaccination
- Immune Senescence and All-Cause Mortality
- Interventions to Restore Appropriate Immunity
- Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 16. Vascular Disease in Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome and Aging: Common Phenotypes and Potential Mechanisms
- Introduction
- Progeria as a Model for Studying Vascular Disease
- Vascular Pathology in Progeria and Aging
- Atherosclerosis in Progeria and Aging
- ECM Changes in Progeria and Aging and Their Potential Contribution to Atherosclerosis
- Potential Molecular Mechanisms Driving Vascular Disease in Progeria
- Current Status of Clinical Intervention Trials for Progeria
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 17. Cardiac Aging
- Introduction
- Cardiac Aging in Humans
- Murine Model of Cardiac Aging
- Molecular Mechanisms of Cardiac Aging
- Mechanisms of Progression to Heart Failure in Old Age
- Other Models of Cardiac Aging
- Interventions to Delay or Reverse Vertebrate Cardiac Aging
- References
- Chapter 18. Current Status of Research on Trends in Morbidity, Healthy Life Expectancy, and the Compression of Morbidity
- Introduction
- Dimensions of Morbidity
- The Length of Life Cycles and Population Health
- Trends in Population Prevalence of Physiological Dysregulation, Diseases and Conditions, Functioning Loss and Disability, and Life Expectancy
- Length of Life and Length of Healthy Life
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 19. On the Compression of Morbidity: From 1980 to 2015 and Beyond
- Introduction
- Themes and Paradigms
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Handbook of the Biology of Aging, Eighth Edition, provides readers with an update on the rapid progress in the research of aging. It is a comprehensive synthesis and review of the latest and most important advances and themes in modern biogerontology, and focuses on the trend of ‘big data’ approaches in the biological sciences, presenting new strategies to analyze, interpret, and understand the enormous amounts of information being generated through DNA sequencing, transcriptomic, proteomic, and the metabolomics methodologies applied to aging related problems.
The book includes discussions on longevity pathways and interventions that modulate aging, innovative new tools that facilitate systems-level approaches to aging research, the mTOR pathway and its importance in age-related phenotypes, new strategies to pharmacologically modulate the mTOR pathway to delay aging, the importance of sirtuins and the hypoxic response in aging, and how various pathways interact within the context of aging as a complex genetic trait, amongst others.
Key Features
- Covers the key areas in biological gerontology research in one volume, with an 80% update from the previous edition
- Edited by Matt Kaeberlein and George Martin, highly respected voices and researchers within the biology of aging discipline
- Assists basic researchers in keeping abreast of research and clinical findings outside their subdiscipline
- Presents information that will help medical, behavioral, and social gerontologists in understanding what basic scientists and clinicians are discovering
- New chapters on genetics, evolutionary biology, bone aging, and epigenetic control
- Provides a close examination of the diverse research being conducted today in the study of the biology of aging, detailing recent breakthroughs and potential new directions
Readership
Clinicians, researchers, and students in gerontology, developmental psychology, psychiatry, biology, and other related health care professions tasked with caring for the aging population
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 8th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116207
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115965