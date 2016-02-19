Handbook of Textile Fibres
1st Edition
Man-Made Fibres
Authors: J Gordon Cook
eBook ISBN: 9781845693169
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734852
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 760
Table of Contents
A. Natural polymer fibres: Celunose fibres; Cellulose fibres; Rayons; Cellulose ester fibres; Protein fibres; Miscellaneous natural polymer fibres. B. Synthetic fibres: Polyamide fibres; Polyester fibres; Polyvinyl derivative fibres; Polyolefin fibres; Polyurethane fibres; Miscellaneous synthetic fibres.
Description
This book offers a comprehensive survey of the man-made fibres, including rayons and other natural polymer fibres, and the true synthetic fibres which have made such rapid progress in modern times.
Readership
Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693169
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855734852
