Handbook of Textile Fibres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734852, 9781845693169

Handbook of Textile Fibres

1st Edition

Man-Made Fibres

Authors: J Gordon Cook
eBook ISBN: 9781845693169
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734852
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 760
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
65.99
56.09
71.95
61.16
101.82
86.55
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
57.50
48.88
95.00
80.75
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A. Natural polymer fibres: Celunose fibres; Cellulose fibres; Rayons; Cellulose ester fibres; Protein fibres; Miscellaneous natural polymer fibres. B. Synthetic fibres: Polyamide fibres; Polyester fibres; Polyvinyl derivative fibres; Polyolefin fibres; Polyurethane fibres; Miscellaneous synthetic fibres.

Description

This book offers a comprehensive survey of the man-made fibres, including rayons and other natural polymer fibres, and the true synthetic fibres which have made such rapid progress in modern times.

Readership

Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science

Details

No. of pages:
760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845693169
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734852

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J Gordon Cook Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.