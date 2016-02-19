Handbook of Textile Fibres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734845, 9781845693152

Handbook of Textile Fibres

1st Edition

Natural Fibres

Authors: J Gordon Cook
eBook ISBN: 9781845693152
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734845
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Fibres for clothes; Natural fibres of vegetable origin: The bast fibres: Flax; Jute; Hemp; Sunn; Kenaf; Urena; Ramie; Nettle; The leaf fibres: Sisal; Henequen; Abaca (manila); Other leaf fibres; The seed and fruit fibres; Cotton; Miscellaneous seed and fruit fibres; Natural fibres of animal origin: Wool; Mohair; Camel hair; Cashmere; Persian goat hair; Llama; Alpaca; Huarizo; Vicuna; Guanaco; Fur fibres; Silk; Natural fibres of mineral origin: Asbestos; Directory of natural fibres.

Description

A comprehensive survey of the natural fibres animal, vegetable and mineral on which we depended for our textiles until comparatively recently.

Readership

Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science

About the Authors

J Gordon Cook Author

