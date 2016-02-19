Handbook of Textile Fibres
1st Edition
Natural Fibres
Table of Contents
Fibres for clothes; Natural fibres of vegetable origin: The bast fibres: Flax; Jute; Hemp; Sunn; Kenaf; Urena; Ramie; Nettle; The leaf fibres: Sisal; Henequen; Abaca (manila); Other leaf fibres; The seed and fruit fibres; Cotton; Miscellaneous seed and fruit fibres; Natural fibres of animal origin: Wool; Mohair; Camel hair; Cashmere; Persian goat hair; Llama; Alpaca; Huarizo; Vicuna; Guanaco; Fur fibres; Silk; Natural fibres of mineral origin: Asbestos; Directory of natural fibres.
Description
A comprehensive survey of the natural fibres animal, vegetable and mineral on which we depended for our textiles until comparatively recently.
Readership
Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science
Details
- 240
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 1984
- 1st January 1984
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781845693152
- 9781855734845