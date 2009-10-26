Handbook of Textile Fibre Structure
1st Edition
Description
Due to their complexity and diversity, understanding the structure of textile fibres is of key importance. This authoritative two-volume collection provides a comprehensive review of the structure of an extensive range of textile fibres.
Volume 1 begins with an introductory set of chapters on fibre structure and methods to characterise fibres. The second part of the book covers the structure of manufactured polymer fibres such as polyester, polyamides, polyolefin, elastomeric and aramid fibres as well as high-modulus, high-tenacity polymer fibres. Chapters discuss fibre formation during processing and how this affects fibre structure and mechanical properties. A companion volume reviews natural, regenerated, inorganic and specialist fibres.
Volume 2 begins by reviewing natural fibres such as cellulosic, cotton, protein, wool and silk fibres. Part two considers regenerated cellulosic, protein, alginate, chitin and chitosan fibres. The final part of the book discusses inorganic fibres such as glass, carbon and ceramic fibres as well as specialist fibres such as thermally and chemically-resistant fibres, optical and hollow fibres. Chapters review how fibre structure contributes to key mechanical properties. A companion volume reviews the structure of manufactured polymer fibres.
Edited by leading authorities on the subject and with a team of international authors, the two volumes of the <I>Handbook of textile fibre structure</I> is an essential reference for textile technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and those in academia.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the development of fibre structure and methods to characterise fibres
- Examines the structure of both traditional and new fibres and natural and manufactured fibres
- Discusses how fibre structure contributes to key mechanical properties.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1064
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 26th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782421399
About the Author
Stephen Eichhorn
Dr Stephen Eichhorn is Senior Lecturer in Polymer Physics and Biomaterials in the Materials Science Centre at the University of Manchester. He is a member of the ACS Cellulose and Renewable Materials Division and the Institute of Physics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manchester, UK
J. W. S. Hearle
J. W. S. Hearle, M.A., Sc.D., Ph.D., C.Text F.T.I (Hon.), F.Inst.P, is Emeritus Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester, UK.
M Jaffe
Professor Michael Jaffe was with Celanese and Hoechst Celanese Research in the USA before leaving for the Biomedical Engineering Department at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA
T Kikutani
Dr Takeshi Kikutani is a Professor in the Department of Organic and Polymeric Materials at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. He is a member of the Polymer Processing Society and The Society of Fiber Science and Technology, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan