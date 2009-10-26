Due to their complexity and diversity, understanding the structure of textile fibres is of key importance. This authoritative two-volume collection provides a comprehensive review of the structure of an extensive range of textile fibres.

Volume 1 begins with an introductory set of chapters on fibre structure and methods to characterise fibres. The second part of the book covers the structure of manufactured polymer fibres such as polyester, polyamides, polyolefin, elastomeric and aramid fibres as well as high-modulus, high-tenacity polymer fibres. Chapters discuss fibre formation during processing and how this affects fibre structure and mechanical properties. A companion volume reviews natural, regenerated, inorganic and specialist fibres.

Volume 2 begins by reviewing natural fibres such as cellulosic, cotton, protein, wool and silk fibres. Part two considers regenerated cellulosic, protein, alginate, chitin and chitosan fibres. The final part of the book discusses inorganic fibres such as glass, carbon and ceramic fibres as well as specialist fibres such as thermally and chemically-resistant fibres, optical and hollow fibres. Chapters review how fibre structure contributes to key mechanical properties. A companion volume reviews the structure of manufactured polymer fibres.

Edited by leading authorities on the subject and with a team of international authors, the two volumes of the <I>Handbook of textile fibre structure</I> is an essential reference for textile technologists, fibre scientists, textile engineers and those in academia.