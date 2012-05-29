Handbook of Teaching and Learning for Physical Therapists

Whether you are practicing in an in-patient or an out-patient facility, academic institution, or clinical residency program, this well-respected handbook gives you the background and guidance you need to effectively educate individuals across the continuum of physical therapy practice. Practical, real-life examples show you how to: incorporate health literacy and needs of the learner; assess and adapt to the various learning styles of patients; use simulations in education; facilitate the development of clinical reasoning skills; and assess learning outcomes and the effectiveness of your teaching. Plus, four all-new chapters and major revisions of all content throughout the book keep you on top of the latest research and best practices.