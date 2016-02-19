Handbook of Survey Research provides an introduction to the theory and practice of sample survey research. It addresses both the student who desires to master these topics and the practicing survey researcher who needs a source that codifies, rationalizes, and presents existing theory and practice. The handbook can be organized into three major parts. Part 1 sets forth the basic theoretical issues involved in sampling, measurement, and management of survey organizations. Part 2 deals mainly with ""hands-on,"" how-to-do-it issues: how to draw theoretically acceptable samples, how to write questionnaires, how to combine responses into appropriate scales and indices, how to avoid response effects and measurement errors, how actually to go about gathering survey data, how to avoid missing data (and what to do when you cannot), and other topics of a similar nature. Part 3 considers the analysis of survey data, with separate chapters for each of the three major multivariate analysis modes and one chapter on the uses of surveys in monitoring overtime trends. This handbook will be valuable both to advanced students and to practicing survey researchers seeking a detailed guide to the major issues in the design and analysis of sample surveys and to current state of the art practices in sample surveys.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Sample Surveys: History, Current Practice, and Future Prospects

1.1. Introduction

1.2. A Short History of Sample Surveys

1.3. Survey Research in the 1980s

1.4. Current Developments and Issues in Survey Research

1.5. The Handbook of Survey Research

References

Chapter 2 Sampling Theory

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Stratified Sampling

2.3. Cluster Sampling

2.4. Advanced Topics

2.5. Further Reading and Other Topics

Bibliography

Chapter 3 Measurement

3.1. Measurement

3.2. Platonic and Classical True Scores

3.3. Reliability and Validity Defined

3.4. The Effect of Unreliability on Statistical Estimates

3.5. Reliability as a Function of the Number of Independent Measures

3.6. Types of Reliability

3.7. Factor Analysis and Internal Consistency

3.8. Validity

3.9. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Management of Survey Organizations

4.1. Introduction

4.2. The Goals of a Survey Research Organization

4.3. The Management Issue

4.4. A Personal Postscript

References

Chapter 5 Applied Sampling

5.1. Introduction

5.2. How Good Does the Sample Need to Be?

5.3. Inappropriate Sample Designs

5.4. The Use of Biased Samples for Screening

5.5. Defining the Population

5.6. Problems with Overdefining the Population

5.7. Operational Definitions of the Population

5.8. Small-Scale Sampling with Limited Resources

5.9. A Credibility Scale

5.10. Examples

5.11. Simple Random Sampling

5.12. Random Numbers

5.13. Systematic Sampling

5.14. Are Systematic Samples Simple Random Samples?

5.15. The Uses and Limitations of Lists

5.16. Blanks and Ineligibles on Lists

5.17. Duplications

5.18. Omissions from Lists

5.19. The Use of Telephone Directories and Random Digit Dialing

5.20. Screening for Special Populations

5.21. How Big Should the Sample Be?

5.22. Current Sample Sizes Used

5.23. The Reasons for Stratified Sampling

5.24. Appropriate and Inappropriate Uses of Stratification

5.25. The Strata are of Primary Interest

5.26. Variances Differ between Strata

5.27. Costs Differ by Strata

5.28. Additional Reading

References

Chapter 6 Questionnaire Construction and Item Writing

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Standardized Questionnaires

6.3. Mode of Administration

6.4. Type of Sample to Be Interviewed

6.5. Qualities of a Good Questionnaire

6.6. Deciding on Content

6.7. Writing the Questions

6.8. Question Order and Format

6.9. Pretesting

6.10. Back to the Drawing Board

6.11. Data-Base Considerations

6.12. Other Types of Instruments and Materials

6.13. Summary

References

Chapter 7 Measurement: Theory and Techniques

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Measurement Theory

7.3. Scaling Techniques

7.4. Concluding Remarks

Bibliography

Chapter 8 Response Effects

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Model for Conceptualizing Factors That Affect Responses

8.3. Empirical Studies of Response Effects

8.4. Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Data Collection: Planning and Management

9.1. Objectives of the Survey Interview

9.2. Tasks to Accomplish the Objectives

9.3. Summary

References

Chapter 10 Mail and Other Self-Administered Questionnaires

10.1. Introduction

10.2. The Total Design Method

10.3. Limitations of Mail Surveys

10.4. Costs

10.5. Other Self-Administered Questionnaires

10.6. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 Computers in Survey Research

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Instrument Design

11.3. Sampling

11.4. Field Monitoring

11.5. Coding and Editing

11.6. Data Capture

11.7. Data Cleaning

11.8. Scale-Index Construction

11.9. Data Base Organization

11.10. Data Retrieval

11.11. Statistical Analysis

11.12. Documentation

11.13. Report Writing

11.14. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 12 Missing Data

12.1. Introduction

12.2. The Analysis of Experimental Design Models Using Incomplete Data

12.3. Missing Data in Survey Samples

12.4. Regression Analysis with Incomplete Observations

12.5. Other Multivariate Models

12.6. Summary

References

Chapter 13 Applications of the General Linear Model to Survey Data

13.1. Introduction

13.2. The Two-Variable Regression Model

13.3. The Multivariate Model

13.4. Some Common Problems with the Multivariate Model

13.5. Some Concluding Observations

References

Chapter 14 Analyzing Qualitative Data

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Modeling the Distribution of Cases in a Contingency Table

14.3. Latent Structure Analysis

14.4. Linear Models for Qualitative Data

14.5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 15 Causal Modeling and Survey Research

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Some Basic Principles of Nonexperimental Causal Inference

15.3. Some Types of Recursive Causal Models and Their Representation

15.4. Some Uses of Nonrecursive Causal Models

15.5. Conclusion

References

Chapter 16 Surveys as Social Indicators: Problems in Monitoring Trends

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Two Puzzles: Assessing Trends in Criminal Victimization and Confidence in American Institutions

16.3. Sources of Survey Noncomparability

16.4. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Index