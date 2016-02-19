Handbook of Survey Research
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Survey Research provides an introduction to the theory and practice of sample survey research. It addresses both the student who desires to master these topics and the practicing survey researcher who needs a source that codifies, rationalizes, and presents existing theory and practice.
The handbook can be organized into three major parts. Part 1 sets forth the basic theoretical issues involved in sampling, measurement, and management of survey organizations. Part 2 deals mainly with ""hands-on,"" how-to-do-it issues: how to draw theoretically acceptable samples, how to write questionnaires, how to combine responses into appropriate scales and indices, how to avoid response effects and measurement errors, how actually to go about gathering survey data, how to avoid missing data (and what to do when you cannot), and other topics of a similar nature. Part 3 considers the analysis of survey data, with separate chapters for each of the three major multivariate analysis modes and one chapter on the uses of surveys in monitoring overtime trends. This handbook will be valuable both to advanced students and to practicing survey researchers seeking a detailed guide to the major issues in the design and analysis of sample surveys and to current state of the art practices in sample surveys.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Sample Surveys: History, Current Practice, and Future Prospects
1.1. Introduction
1.2. A Short History of Sample Surveys
1.3. Survey Research in the 1980s
1.4. Current Developments and Issues in Survey Research
1.5. The Handbook of Survey Research
References
Chapter 2 Sampling Theory
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Stratified Sampling
2.3. Cluster Sampling
2.4. Advanced Topics
2.5. Further Reading and Other Topics
Bibliography
Chapter 3 Measurement
3.1. Measurement
3.2. Platonic and Classical True Scores
3.3. Reliability and Validity Defined
3.4. The Effect of Unreliability on Statistical Estimates
3.5. Reliability as a Function of the Number of Independent Measures
3.6. Types of Reliability
3.7. Factor Analysis and Internal Consistency
3.8. Validity
3.9. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Management of Survey Organizations
4.1. Introduction
4.2. The Goals of a Survey Research Organization
4.3. The Management Issue
4.4. A Personal Postscript
References
Chapter 5 Applied Sampling
5.1. Introduction
5.2. How Good Does the Sample Need to Be?
5.3. Inappropriate Sample Designs
5.4. The Use of Biased Samples for Screening
5.5. Defining the Population
5.6. Problems with Overdefining the Population
5.7. Operational Definitions of the Population
5.8. Small-Scale Sampling with Limited Resources
5.9. A Credibility Scale
5.10. Examples
5.11. Simple Random Sampling
5.12. Random Numbers
5.13. Systematic Sampling
5.14. Are Systematic Samples Simple Random Samples?
5.15. The Uses and Limitations of Lists
5.16. Blanks and Ineligibles on Lists
5.17. Duplications
5.18. Omissions from Lists
5.19. The Use of Telephone Directories and Random Digit Dialing
5.20. Screening for Special Populations
5.21. How Big Should the Sample Be?
5.22. Current Sample Sizes Used
5.23. The Reasons for Stratified Sampling
5.24. Appropriate and Inappropriate Uses of Stratification
5.25. The Strata are of Primary Interest
5.26. Variances Differ between Strata
5.27. Costs Differ by Strata
5.28. Additional Reading
References
Chapter 6 Questionnaire Construction and Item Writing
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Standardized Questionnaires
6.3. Mode of Administration
6.4. Type of Sample to Be Interviewed
6.5. Qualities of a Good Questionnaire
6.6. Deciding on Content
6.7. Writing the Questions
6.8. Question Order and Format
6.9. Pretesting
6.10. Back to the Drawing Board
6.11. Data-Base Considerations
6.12. Other Types of Instruments and Materials
6.13. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Measurement: Theory and Techniques
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Measurement Theory
7.3. Scaling Techniques
7.4. Concluding Remarks
Bibliography
Chapter 8 Response Effects
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Model for Conceptualizing Factors That Affect Responses
8.3. Empirical Studies of Response Effects
8.4. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Data Collection: Planning and Management
9.1. Objectives of the Survey Interview
9.2. Tasks to Accomplish the Objectives
9.3. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Mail and Other Self-Administered Questionnaires
10.1. Introduction
10.2. The Total Design Method
10.3. Limitations of Mail Surveys
10.4. Costs
10.5. Other Self-Administered Questionnaires
10.6. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 Computers in Survey Research
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Instrument Design
11.3. Sampling
11.4. Field Monitoring
11.5. Coding and Editing
11.6. Data Capture
11.7. Data Cleaning
11.8. Scale-Index Construction
11.9. Data Base Organization
11.10. Data Retrieval
11.11. Statistical Analysis
11.12. Documentation
11.13. Report Writing
11.14. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 12 Missing Data
12.1. Introduction
12.2. The Analysis of Experimental Design Models Using Incomplete Data
12.3. Missing Data in Survey Samples
12.4. Regression Analysis with Incomplete Observations
12.5. Other Multivariate Models
12.6. Summary
References
Chapter 13 Applications of the General Linear Model to Survey Data
13.1. Introduction
13.2. The Two-Variable Regression Model
13.3. The Multivariate Model
13.4. Some Common Problems with the Multivariate Model
13.5. Some Concluding Observations
References
Chapter 14 Analyzing Qualitative Data
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Modeling the Distribution of Cases in a Contingency Table
14.3. Latent Structure Analysis
14.4. Linear Models for Qualitative Data
14.5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 15 Causal Modeling and Survey Research
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Some Basic Principles of Nonexperimental Causal Inference
15.3. Some Types of Recursive Causal Models and Their Representation
15.4. Some Uses of Nonrecursive Causal Models
15.5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 16 Surveys as Social Indicators: Problems in Monitoring Trends
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Two Puzzles: Assessing Trends in Criminal Victimization and Confidence in American Institutions
16.3. Sources of Survey Noncomparability
16.4. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 774
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276304