Handbook of Structural Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733435, 9781845690328

Handbook of Structural Welding

1st Edition

Processes, Materials and Methods Used in the Welding of Major Structures, Pipelines and Process Plant

Authors: J. F. Lancaster
eBook ISBN: 9781845690328
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730298
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733435
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 7th August 1997
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Processes; The metallurgical effects of fusion welding; The behaviour of welds in service; Structures; Pipeline and process plant; The reliability of welded structures and process plant.

Description

This handbook provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of welding technology as applied to large structures and process plant. The author takes account of the increasing necessity for engineers at all levels to be aware of problems such as fatigue failure and provides advice.

Readership

Engineers at all levels

Details

Reviews

The author's restricted hope in his Preface, that his book will, "in a small way" contribute to the dependability of large weldments disappoints me. It will greatly help those who read it., Hallock C Campbell, Welding Journal

About the Authors

J. F. Lancaster Author

