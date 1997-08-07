Handbook of Structural Welding
1st Edition
Processes, Materials and Methods Used in the Welding of Major Structures, Pipelines and Process Plant
Table of Contents
Processes; The metallurgical effects of fusion welding; The behaviour of welds in service; Structures; Pipeline and process plant; The reliability of welded structures and process plant.
Description
This handbook provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of welding technology as applied to large structures and process plant. The author takes account of the increasing necessity for engineers at all levels to be aware of problems such as fatigue failure and provides advice.
Readership
Engineers at all levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 7th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730298
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855733435
Reviews
The author's restricted hope in his Preface, that his book will, "in a small way" contribute to the dependability of large weldments disappoints me. It will greatly help those who read it., Hallock C Campbell, Welding Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. F. Lancaster Author