Handbook of Stress and the Brain Part 2: Stress: Integrative and Clinical Aspects, Volume 15

List of contributors. Preface.

1. Environmental and genetic factors influencing stress reactivity. 1.1. Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal-axis in postnatal life (D.M. Vázquez, S. Levine). 1.2. Early-life environmental manipulations in rodents and primates: potential animal models in depression research (C.R. Pryce et al.). 1.3. Gene targeted animals with alterations in corticotropin pathways: new insights into allostatic control (S.C. Coste, S.E. Murray, M.P. Stenzel-Poore). 1.4. Rat strain differences in stress sensitivity (B.A. Ellenbroek, E.J. Geven, A.R. Cools). 1.5. Glucocorticoid hormones, individual differences, and behavioral and dopaminergic responses to psychostimulant drugs (M. Marinelli, P.V. Piazza Bordeaux). 1.6. Social hierarchy and stress (R.R. Sakai, K.L.K. Tamashiro).

2. Stress and the immune system. 2.1. Stress-induced hyperthermia (B. Olivier et al.). 2.2. Cytokine activation of the hypothalamo-pituitary-adrenal axis (A.J. Dunn). 2.3. Glucocorticoids and the immune response (G.J. Wiegers et al.). 2.4. The molecular basis of fever (T. Cartmell, D. Mitchell).

3. Stress and psychiatric disorders. 3.1. Animal models of post-traumatic stress disorder (I. Liberzon, S. Khan, E.A. Young). 3.2. Neuroendocrine aspects of PTSD (R. Yehuda). 3.3. Depression and effects of antidepressant drugs on the stress systems (S. Modell, F. Holsboer). 3.4. A contemporary appraisal of the role of stress in schizophrenia (R.R.J. Lewine). 3.5. Atypical antipsychotic drugs and stress (C.E. Marx et al.). 3.6. The role of stress in opiate and psychostimulant addiction: evidence from animal models (L. Lu, Y. Shaham). 3.7. Stress and drug abuse (R. Sinha). 3.8. Stress and dementia (E. Ferrari et al.).

4. Novel treatment and strategies targeting stress-related disorders. 4.1. CRG antagonists as novel treatment strategies for stress-related disorders (T. Steckler). 4.2. Non-peptide vasopressin V1b receptor antagonists (G. Griebel, C. Serradeil-Le Gal). 4.3. Substance P (NK1 receptor) antagonists (N.M.J. Rupniak). 4.4. Glucocorticoid antagonists and depression (J.S. Andrews). Subject Index.